The Political Desk : ANC Lekgotla held last week, briefing today

Today’s ANC/ Lekgotla press conference will focus on key preparations for their upcoming policy conference. There have been discussions in the economic cluster amid calls for more radical policy options to address deracialising the economy job creation and inequality and poverty.



The Finance Minister, Pravin Gordhan is expected to file answering affidavits in the case involving his request that he not be forced to intervene in the affairs of banks following their decision to stop doing business with Gupta owned Oakbay. He is also expected to file another affidavits setting out treasury's view in the alleged bail-outs to Absa. There are rumours of a cabinet reshuffle. The latest focuses on Former Eskom CEO, Brian Molefe possibly being sworn in as an Minister of Parliament, with rumours that he might be shuffled to the top position of finance minister.



There are rumours of a cabinet reshuffle. The latest focuses on Former Eskom CEO, Brian Molefe possibly being sworn in as an Minister of Parliament, with rumours that he might be shuffled to the top position of finance minister.















