Xolani speaks to Crystal Orderson about the discovery of mass graves in central Congo which bear witness to the growing violence in the DRC between soldiers and local militias. She also touches on that it has been nearly five months since political protests erupted in the English-speaking regions of Cameroon, and there seems no end in sight with the government launching a crackdown on activists. Also, as 20 million people facing starvation, Donald Trump's proposed foreign aid cuts to the UN's World Food Program and children agency Unicef are causing concern in Africa.



