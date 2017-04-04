The Africa Report : Somali pirates have hijacked yet another ship

It was believed to have been travelling between Dubai and Bosasso, in Puntland, when it was seized. Somali pirates hijacked a small boat with a crew of 11 Indian sailors off the coast of Somalia and are demanding ransom for their release, The Associated Press reported on Monday. According to AP, who cited Graeme Gibbon Brooks of Dryad Maritime, the vessel was heading from Dubai to Bosaso, Somalia when it was taken hostage.



