The Africa Report

Crystal Orderson says Opposition leader Hakainde Hichilema has been in prison for almost a week and now the Zambian President Edgar Lungu says he will not intervene in the treason case against Hichilema. There's relief for millions of cash-strapped Zimbabwean parents - government has agreed that the payment of school fees using livestock or labour for the schools will be accepted. African governments that shut down the internet could face strict measures if new proposal to Regional internet registry is adopted.



