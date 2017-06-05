Streaming issues? Report here
Richard Nwamba 1500 x 1500 2020 Richard Nwamba 1500 x 1500 2020
This is Africa with Richard Nwamba
18:00 - 20:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Best of 702
See full line-up
This is Africa with Richard Nwamba
18:00 - 20:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Numsa: Job cuts at Putco ‘unnecessary’ Numsa's Phakamile Hlubi-Majola said, in their bid to save the jobs of 214 employees at Putco, the union had scrutinized the compan... 6 February 2021 12:13 PM
What are the challenges facing Early Childhood Development sector? Save Our ECD Workforce Campaign’s member Coleen Daniels reflects on the issues the sector has been facing due to the pandemic. 6 February 2021 8:40 AM
3,749 COVID-19 infections recorded and 291 people succumb to virus The Health Department says the number of fatalities have pushed the death toll to 45, 902 since the start of the pandemic. 6 February 2021 6:31 AM
View all Local
[WATCH] Julius Malema and Dali Mpofu enter the Zuma homestead in Nkandla After landing in a helicopter, the Economic Freedom Fighters leader is having tea with former president Jacob Zuma. 5 February 2021 2:41 PM
What will come from the tea party between Zuma and Malema? Eyewitness reporter Tshidi Madia reflects on the meeting between the former president and the EFF leader. 5 February 2021 12:50 PM
Professionalise and depoliticise the public service - Dr Somadoda Fikeni Public Service Commission commissioner reflects on his new role in the department and what is needed to turn it around. 5 February 2021 7:50 AM
View all Politics
City Power implements 2-hour load shedding schedule Eskom announced earlier today that it would be implementing stage two load shedding. 5 February 2021 8:14 PM
'ConCourt surveillance ruling protects South Africans' privacy and dignity' It's momentous! - AmaBhungane's Cherese Thakur on the ruling that declares parts of SA’s Rica law are unconstitutional. 4 February 2021 8:29 PM
Premium card 'maintenance fees': You're paying mainly for airport lounge visits! When last did you travel? 'Value-adds' from banks provide mainly perks around flying, including discounted international car hire. 4 February 2021 7:41 PM
View all Business
Close friends and family bid farewell to late songstress Sibongile Khumalo The award-winning icon affectionately known as MaMngoma passed away last week at age of 63. 6 February 2021 9:16 AM
I checked out stock market when I was bored - SA teen coins it in GameStop rally The 'Reddit army' that took on Wall Street includes local teenagers. Bruce Whitfield interviews 18-year-old Jacques Becker. 3 February 2021 8:58 PM
Sun Int. to join Global Hotel Alliance with 17m loyalty programme members 'Joining opens us up to new overseas customers and more direct bookings on a cheaper channel', says Group CEO Anthony Leeming. 3 February 2021 8:14 PM
View all Lifestyle
It's a shame that Australia's Test tour of South Africa isn't on - Correspondent Rob Kaldor says if one of the cricketers or staff brings back COVID-19 they will be ridiculed across the country. 3 February 2021 2:27 PM
Swallows remain undefeated as Nyatama scores late equaliser against Sundowns Musa Nyatama scored with the last kick of the match as Swallows FC drew 1-1 away to log leaders Mamelodi Sundowns. 23 January 2021 5:52 PM
Ultramarathons are popular – but are they good for you? Johannesburg ultra-distance mountain runner Anouk Baars says the longer you go in the races the more it becomes a mental game. 4 January 2021 6:16 PM
View all Sport
Skwatta Kamp's 'Nish' passes away from COVID-19 complications Nish's passing comes seven years after the death of another member - Sindisiwe Manqele popularly known as Flabba. 6 February 2021 10:16 AM
#WorldNutellaDay has everyone talking and is celebrated all over the world Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 5 February 2021 8:17 AM
Woman's extreme ways to save cash like using one lightbulb in house goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 5 February 2021 8:17 AM
View all Entertainment
South Africa calls for immediate release of those detained in Myanmar Dirco DDG responsible for Asia and the Middle East Ambassador Anil Sooklal says they want democracy to be restored. 3 February 2021 2:37 PM
Award-winning American actress Cicely Tyson passes away at 96 Tyson’s longtime manager Larry Thompson confirmed the actress passing on Thursday. 29 January 2021 6:43 AM
With a level playing field, we wouldn't have to rely on largesse of billionaires While appreciating pandemic donations from the world's richest, remember they look after their own interests says Tracey Davies. 28 January 2021 7:36 PM
View all World
Hopewell Chin’ono: Police have my passports and title deeds Zimbabwean journalist Hopewell Chin'ono has been granted bail after spending three weeks in jail. 28 January 2021 5:52 PM
Fixing “the Eskom problem” is going to require a serious restructure Fixing “the Eskom problem” is going to take much more than just throwing good money at it – Eskom needs to be restructured. 27 January 2021 6:30 AM
[VIDEO] Ramaphosa urges rich countries to release 'hoarded' vaccines President Cyril Ramaphosa criticised 'vaccine nationalism' in an address to the digital Davos World Economic Forum. 26 January 2021 8:10 PM
View all Africa
Government does NOT need to increase taxes to fund vaccines - economist Budget revenue overrun of conservatively estimated R45.8 billion would fund SA rollout twice over, says Old Mutual's Johann Els. 4 February 2021 7:08 PM
Is the longest bull market in history back? "South Africa might just surprise to the upside," says Quintus Kilbourn, Head of Equities: Absa Corporate and Investment Banking. 2 February 2021 2:39 PM
Is an MBA still worth it? Bruce Whitfield interviews Dr Jako Volschenk, Head of the MBA programme at the University of Stellenbosch Business School (USB). 1 February 2021 7:24 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

Breakfast with Xolani Gwala
arrow_forward
The Africa Report
arrow_forward
The Africa Report

The Africa Report

5 June 2017 8:17 AM


More episodes from The Africa Report

Africa Fridays with Crystal Orderson – SA ends Chairpersonship of AU

5 February 2021 10:01 AM

Friday 5 February is the last day of President Cyril Ramaphosa’s tenure as Chairperson of the African Union. DRC President Felix Tshisekedi is set to take over the reigns. What lies ahead for the continental body?

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

#AfricaFridays with Crystal Orderson

15 January 2021 9:21 AM

Crystal discusses the potential impact of the Africa Continental Free Trade Agreement which is now in effect.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

#AfricaFridays

18 December 2020 11:29 AM

Africa Fridays with Crystal Orderson.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

#AfricaFriday

11 December 2020 9:23 AM

#AfricaFriday

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

#Africa Fridays: Ghana Election

4 December 2020 10:25 AM
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

#AfricaFridays: Focus on the DRC

20 November 2020 9:26 AM

How did DRC with its poor health infrastructure manage to declare the end of Ebola?

Crystal’s song selection: A tribute to late Congolese icon- known as the King of Congolese Rumba, Papa Wemba. The song is called Bakwetu.

 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

#AfricaFriday

13 November 2020 11:28 AM

The curse of the premature Nobel Peace prize - how the worlds darling - The 2019 Nobel prize winner PM Abiy Ahmed - is now unleashing his army on a Northern region of Tigray.

 What does this mean for Ethiopia and for Africa’s second most populous region and home of the African Union? What’s behind the military fight back and its people?

 Crystal’s song selection: Mulatu Astatke, who is also known as the “Father of Ethiopian Jazz”. We’ll play his song, "Yegelle Tezeta"

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

#Africa Fridays: Ivory Coast

6 November 2020 9:18 AM

Ivory Coast on tenterhooks

 

- Alassane Quattara declares victory

- Opposition calls in army to block Quattara

- Why Cote d’Ivoire’s politics matter, and the French’s unwavering support for Quattara

- Why we should be worried....



Crystal’s song choice: “Gbobolor” by D.J Arafat

Context to music genre:

1999 marked Ivory Coast's first military coup as well as the birth of the genre Coupé-Décalé.
The genre was pushed forward by DJs in France and on the continent, namely Douk Saga, DJ Arafat and DJ Debordeau Coupé-Décalé's rise helped calm tensions and unite the politically-divided country

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

#AfricaFridays – Tanzania

30 October 2020 12:19 PM

President John Magufuli is the man to beat as Tanzanians headed to the polls this week - millions voted in contested election already marred by accusations of fraud ...(results suppose to be announced Thursday)

MUSIC- How far some would go to be -re-elected--get an artist to write a funky song---

Harmonize - by Diamond-- called : Magufuli

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

#AfricaFridays - A continent of old - Why old leaders are hanging onto power

26 October 2020 7:26 AM

This week we saw Guinea and Ivory Coast protests third termers and leaders in their 80’s and late 70’s
And of course, in Nigeria Muhammadu Buhari faces protest against policy brutality under the #ENDSARS
We zoom into this phenomenon and why old leaders are hanging onto power

 

           

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

3,749 COVID-19 infections recorded and 291 people succumb to virus

Local

City Power implements 2-hour load shedding schedule

Local Business

What are the challenges facing Early Childhood Development sector?

Local

EWN Highlights

Robbery shootout at Gugulethu mall leaves 4 people, including child, injured

6 February 2021 6:49 PM

Ex-KZN MEC Meshack Radebe dies

6 February 2021 6:37 PM

Ramaphosa: Access to loans on favourable terms crucial for Africa amid pandemic

6 February 2021 4:24 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA