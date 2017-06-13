The africa Report : Zambia's opposition chief, 5 others to be tried for treason in High Court

A Magistrate has ruled that Zambia’s main opposition leader, Hakainde Hichilema, should be tried by a High Court on charges of treason. Without specifying which particular court will sit on the case, magistrate David Simusamba ruled that “I hereby commit the accused persons forthwith to the high court for trial.” But the United Party for National Development (UPND) leader told the press after the ruling that he was prepared to go for trial and that he was being persecuted because of hatred.