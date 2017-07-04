The Africa Report : AU chief 'frustrated' by African inaction on famine and fake news disrupting Kenya election

African Union head Moussa Faki Mahamat on Monday criticised member states for a lack of solidarity shown to nations on the continent who are facing famine and drought. His comments came as heads of state gathered at the union's headquarters in the Ethiopian capital for a bi-annual meeting as fears rise of mass starvation because of conflict and a biting drought. And Fake news is already disrupting Kenya’s tight election campaign and Hurnma Right Watch says voter intimidation is on the rise ahead of the August poll.



