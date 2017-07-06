The Africa Report : Civil society reacts to Zambia’s potential state of emergency and Strict new dress code sparks anger in Uganda

Civil society outraged at President Edgar Lungu's plans to declare state of emergency in Zambia. This is after a spate of arson attacks, one, which gutted the country's biggest market. Nigeria's lower house of parliament calls for former President Goodluck Jonathan to testify as part of an inquiry into the $1.3bn sale of an oil prospecting licence during his tenure. And lastly, the Ministry of Public Service in Uganda has directed all permanent secretaries and chief administrative officers to enforce a strict dress code for public servants in their respective work places.