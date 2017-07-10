The Africa Report : Kenya election battle and Ghana enters the space race sending its first  satellite into orbit:

Streaming issues? Report here
Breakfast with Bongani Bingwa
06:00 - 09:00
Today at 09:33
Barb's Wire
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 09:50
MITCHELLS PLAIN FAMILY OF 47 FINALLY RECEIVES ASSISTANCE FROM COCT
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Kaylynn Palm - Reporter at EWN
Today at 10:08
Deutsche Welle - Bonn
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 10:33
World Cancer Day
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Prof Vikash Sewram
Today at 10:45
Cancer & Nutrition
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Omy Naidoo
Today at 11:05
Tech with Jan Vermeulen
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Jan Vermeulen - Editor-at-large at MyBroadband.co.za
Today at 11:32
Minister Fritz unhappy with Public Order Policing report
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Albert Fritz - MEC for Community Safety at Western Cape Government
Today at 12:15
More regulation needed as cryptocurrencies go mainstream
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Today at 12:37
Prof Sean Davison's request to be pardoned in NZ denied
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Lee Last - Executive Member at Dignitysa
Today at 12:40
Wealth tax debate
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Dick Forslund - Economist & Researcher at Alternative Information & Development Centre
Today at 12:45
World Rugby in discussions regarding the future international rugby calendar
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
John Goliath - Sport editor at IOL
Today at 12:52
JJ Cornish: The Africa Report
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
JJ Cornish
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Rudi van der Merwe - Portfolio Manager at Adviceworx
Latest Local
I checked out stock market when I was bored - SA teen coins it in GameStop rally The 'Reddit army' that took on Wall Street includes local teenagers. Bruce Whitfield interviews 18-year-old Jacques Becker. 3 February 2021 8:58 PM
From textiles to cigarettes, rise in illicit trade jeopardises economic recovery Collaboration between and within government and the private sector is key to fighting the black market - BLSA's Fouche Burgers 3 February 2021 7:29 PM
Greyhound (Citiliner) puts the brakes on long-distance service after 37 years Buses will run until 14 February. Passengers with tickets booked for trips after Valentine's Day should apply for refunds. 3 February 2021 6:43 PM
‘Leave him alone’ – Magashule says Zuma’s rights must be respected Ace Magashule was speaking to journalists in Soweto on Wednesday and defended Jacob Zuma, saying the former leader was a South Afr... 3 February 2021 3:43 PM
Tourism Equity Fund: Does it constitute transformation? - Solidarity BBC's Sandile Zungu says black operators suffered because of poor investment in infrastructure that supports their participation. 3 February 2021 12:47 PM
ANC will comment on Zuma's defiance of ConCourt after NEC meeting - Pule Mabe ANC spokesperson Pule Mabe says they will not be making running commentary on the state capture commission. 3 February 2021 11:20 AM
Sun Int. to join Global Hotel Alliance with 17m loyalty programme members 'Joining opens us up to new overseas customers and more direct bookings on a cheaper channel', says Group CEO Anthony Leeming. 3 February 2021 8:14 PM
Sustainable finance - what it means for the planet and your investments It may sound obvious but for the longest times sustainability was not a major factor when deciding to invest 3 February 2021 7:15 PM
PEP's Lay-by Buddy scheme provides the chance to give a little and help a LOT Some struggling PEP customers can't afford to pay off essentials like school clothes. You can help with as little as R2! 2 February 2021 8:29 PM
Govt can't keep switching liquor traders on and off like a light! - Solly Kramer 'A very well-behaved return to the bottle' says the Norman Goodfellows CEO on first day of trading after booze regulations eased 2 February 2021 7:42 PM
Jack Devnarain has the perfect playlist for you on Spotify Spotify has a soundtrack playlist for you, tailored by your favourite newsmakers for you to indulge in. 2 February 2021 3:41 PM
[EXPLAINER] Tax Free Savings Accounts vs Retirement Annuities 101 "Both are long-term savings vehicles with certain tax advantages," explains Michael Kirkpatrick of Alexander Forbes. 2 February 2021 1:51 PM
It's a shame that Australia's Test tour of South Africa isn't on - Correspondent Rob Kaldor says if one of the cricketers or staff brings back COVID-19 they will be ridiculed across the country. 3 February 2021 2:27 PM
Swallows remain undefeated as Nyatama scores late equaliser against Sundowns Musa Nyatama scored with the last kick of the match as Swallows FC drew 1-1 away to log leaders Mamelodi Sundowns. 23 January 2021 5:52 PM
Ultramarathons are popular – but are they good for you? Johannesburg ultra-distance mountain runner Anouk Baars says the longer you go in the races the more it becomes a mental game. 4 January 2021 6:16 PM
Scary pics prove that children should never wear blue swimwear Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 3 February 2021 8:20 AM
People sharing old household appliances that still work has us talking Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 3 February 2021 8:18 AM
[WATCH] Bee keeper transporting colony by carrying queen in his fist goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 1 February 2021 8:16 AM
South Africa calls for immediate release of those detained in Myanmar Dirco DDG responsible for Asia and the Middle East Ambassador Anil Sooklal says they want democracy to be restored. 3 February 2021 2:37 PM
Award-winning American actress Cicely Tyson passes away at 96 Tyson’s longtime manager Larry Thompson confirmed the actress passing on Thursday. 29 January 2021 6:43 AM
With a level playing field, we wouldn't have to rely on largesse of billionaires While appreciating pandemic donations from the world's richest, remember they look after their own interests says Tracey Davies. 28 January 2021 7:36 PM
Hopewell Chin’ono: Police have my passports and title deeds Zimbabwean journalist Hopewell Chin'ono has been granted bail after spending three weeks in jail. 28 January 2021 5:52 PM
Fixing “the Eskom problem” is going to require a serious restructure Fixing “the Eskom problem” is going to take much more than just throwing good money at it – Eskom needs to be restructured. 27 January 2021 6:30 AM
[VIDEO] Ramaphosa urges rich countries to release 'hoarded' vaccines President Cyril Ramaphosa criticised 'vaccine nationalism' in an address to the digital Davos World Economic Forum. 26 January 2021 8:10 PM
Is the longest bull market in history back? "South Africa might just surprise to the upside," says Quintus Kilbourn, Head of Equities: Absa Corporate and Investment Banking. 2 February 2021 2:39 PM
Is an MBA still worth it? Bruce Whitfield interviews Dr Jako Volschenk, Head of the MBA programme at the University of Stellenbosch Business School (USB). 1 February 2021 7:24 PM
Covid-19 vaccine arrival brings hope that the pandemic may soon start ending Bruce Whitfield interviews Prof Jeffrey Mphahlele (SA Medical Research Council) about the significance of the vaccine's arrival. 1 February 2021 7:01 PM
The Africa Report
The Africa Report : Kenya election battle and Ghana enters the space race sending its first  satellite into orbit:

The Africa Report : Kenya election battle and Ghana enters the space race sending its first  satellite into orbit:

10 July 2017 8:01 AM

Kenya’s chief justice warned President Uhuru Kenyatta on Sunday not to undermine public confidence in the judiciary, in an unusually sharp exchange between the two men less than a month before national elections are due. Rwanda's election commission last Friday, permitted two opposition candidates to run against President Paul Kagame in elections due on August 4, ruling out three other challengers. And lastly, Ghana becomes the first Sub-Saharan African country to send a satellite into orbit around the earth.


More episodes from The Africa Report

#AfricaFridays with Crystal Orderson

15 January 2021 9:21 AM

Crystal discusses the potential impact of the Africa Continental Free Trade Agreement which is now in effect.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

#AfricaFridays

18 December 2020 11:29 AM

Africa Fridays with Crystal Orderson.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

#AfricaFriday

11 December 2020 9:23 AM

#AfricaFriday

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

#Africa Fridays: Ghana Election

4 December 2020 10:25 AM
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

#AfricaFridays: Focus on the DRC

20 November 2020 9:26 AM

How did DRC with its poor health infrastructure manage to declare the end of Ebola?

Crystal’s song selection: A tribute to late Congolese icon- known as the King of Congolese Rumba, Papa Wemba. The song is called Bakwetu.

 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

#AfricaFriday

13 November 2020 11:28 AM

The curse of the premature Nobel Peace prize - how the worlds darling - The 2019 Nobel prize winner PM Abiy Ahmed - is now unleashing his army on a Northern region of Tigray.

 What does this mean for Ethiopia and for Africa’s second most populous region and home of the African Union? What’s behind the military fight back and its people?

 Crystal’s song selection: Mulatu Astatke, who is also known as the “Father of Ethiopian Jazz”. We’ll play his song, "Yegelle Tezeta"

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

#Africa Fridays: Ivory Coast

6 November 2020 9:18 AM

Ivory Coast on tenterhooks

 

- Alassane Quattara declares victory

- Opposition calls in army to block Quattara

- Why Cote d’Ivoire’s politics matter, and the French’s unwavering support for Quattara

- Why we should be worried....



Crystal’s song choice: “Gbobolor” by D.J Arafat

Context to music genre:

1999 marked Ivory Coast's first military coup as well as the birth of the genre Coupé-Décalé.
The genre was pushed forward by DJs in France and on the continent, namely Douk Saga, DJ Arafat and DJ Debordeau Coupé-Décalé's rise helped calm tensions and unite the politically-divided country

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

#AfricaFridays – Tanzania

30 October 2020 12:19 PM

President John Magufuli is the man to beat as Tanzanians headed to the polls this week - millions voted in contested election already marred by accusations of fraud ...(results suppose to be announced Thursday)

MUSIC- How far some would go to be -re-elected--get an artist to write a funky song---

Harmonize - by Diamond-- called : Magufuli

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

#AfricaFridays - A continent of old - Why old leaders are hanging onto power

26 October 2020 7:26 AM

This week we saw Guinea and Ivory Coast protests third termers and leaders in their 80’s and late 70’s
And of course, in Nigeria Muhammadu Buhari faces protest against policy brutality under the #ENDSARS
We zoom into this phenomenon and why old leaders are hanging onto power

 

           

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

#AfricaFridays with Crystal Orderson

16 October 2020 9:13 AM

The race for the Director-General at the World Trade Organization is now between two women - South Korea's Yoo Myung-hee and Nigeria's Ngozi Okonjo.

How has Ngozi Okonjo emerged as a favourite from all of the candidates for the WTO’s top job? 

Who is Ngozi Okonjo, and what would it mean for an African woman to head the global trade body? 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

