The Africa Report : New African sites added on UN world heritage list and Vote to replace DRC’s Kabila unlikely

The president of Democratic Republic of Congo's electoral commission said that a vote to replace President Joseph Kabila will probably not be possible this year, violating a deal that let Kabila stay on past the end of his mandate. Former Senegal President Abdoulaye Wade has returned to lead his party into legislative elections after spending years abroad following a failed bid for a third term in office. Lastly, several new African sites have been added on the United Nations world heritage list. These include an old royal capital in Angola, the Eritrean capital of Asmara and a desert area in South Africa that was inhabited during the Stone Age



