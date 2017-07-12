The Africa Report : Kagame on Israel state visit and Uganda star sworn in as MP:

President Kagame started a 2 day state visit on Monday to Israel to boost investment in Rwanda and also to help strengthen ties between Africa and Israel as a whole. Bobi Wine, one of Ugandas biggest stars was sworn in as an MP in Ugandas 10th Parliament, he ran as an independent and was able to defeat established candidates from Musevenis ruling NRM party and the main opposition the FDC. Lastly, Mugabe, Dos Santos and Buhari- all facing medical challenges and seeking medical care outside of their countries. Mugabe is Africa's oldest president and is said to be ruling Zimbabwe from a hospital bed in Singapore. Reports say that this is his 10th trip for medical treatment this year alone.