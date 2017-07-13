The Africa Report : Djibouti To Become Military Base For Yet ANOTHER World Power and Somalia Teachers Arrested for Allegedly Pushing an Al Shabab Agenda:





Djibouti has now opened its port to the Chinese government. China confirmed that the country would be their first international military base, but were quick to add that it wasn't so much about controlling the world as much as it possible as about protecting China. Lastly, 7 head teachers from 7 private schools in Somalia have been arrested and are being investigated for meeting with Al Shabab militants. To add to this the aim of these meetings allegedly were to implement/change the curriculum at the private schools so that they fit the Al Shabab ideologies.