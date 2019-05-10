Streaming issues? Report here
10 May 2019 8:00 AM

Yet another leader increases their stay in power. Togo’s new term limit allows the President 10 years of rule.

Zimbabwe’s court says the main opposition leader is illegitimate, party to challenge ruling


