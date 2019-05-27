The Clement Manyathela Show
09:00 - 12:00
volume_up
volume_mute
Studio Line
Contact
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
info
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Today at 11:05
Women only taxi's
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Karen Neary
Guests
Karen Neary
125
Today at 11:05
World of Work- The slash economy
The Clement Manyathela Show
Guests
Zuki Mzozoyane, Founder of 21st Century Humans
Guests
Zuki Mzozoyane, Founder of 21st Century Humans
125
Today at 11:20
UCT GSB
Today with Kieno Kammies
125
Today at 11:32
Latest from advertising world with Jonathan Cherry
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Jonathan Cherry - Director at Cherryflava Media
Guests
Jonathan Cherry - Director at Cherryflava Media
125
Today at 11:35
Health and Wellness- Prostate cancer
The Clement Manyathela Show
Guests
Dr Shingai Mutambirwa - Urologist, Head of Department at George Mukhari Hospital
David Lucas
Guests
Dr Shingai Mutambirwa - Urologist, Head of Department at George Mukhari Hospital
David Lucas
125
Today at 12:05
Ramaphosa drops alcohol sales ban, opens beaches and eases curfew: Audio
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
125
Today at 12:05
Reax to Cyril speech
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Sanusha Naidu - Senior Research Associate at Institute For Global Dialogue
Guests
Sanusha Naidu - Senior Research Associate at Institute For Global Dialogue
125
Today at 12:10
Level 3: A step too far or not far enough?
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Alex van den Heever - Chair in the field of Social Security Systems Administration and Management
Guests
Alex van den Heever - Chair in the field of Social Security Systems Administration and Management
125
Today at 12:10
SA Agri Initiative: fight for wine sales in court
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Francois Rossouw - CEO at South African Agri Intiative (SAAI)
Guests
Francois Rossouw - CEO at South African Agri Intiative (SAAI)
125
Today at 12:15
BioVac: The company that will store and distribute SA’s Covid vaccine on The Bongani Bingwa Show.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
125
Today at 12:15
Beach protestors happy that beach ban has been lifted
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Brent van der - Founder and spokesperson at Ride to Freedom
Guests
Brent van der - Founder and spokesperson at Ride to Freedom
125
Today at 12:23
Inoculated expats urge South Africans to take covid-19 vaccines.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Mia Lindeque, EWN Reporter
Guests
Mia Lindeque, EWN Reporter
125
Today at 12:23
Scopa briefing into findings of Beitbridge fencing investigation
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Babalo Ndenze - Parliamentary Correspondent at EWN
Guests
Babalo Ndenze - Parliamentary Correspondent at EWN
125
Today at 12:27
EWN speaks to restaurant owners post the unbanning of liquor and changes to curfew times. - With Audio.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Kaylynn Palm- EWN Reporter
Guests
Kaylynn Palm- EWN Reporter
125
Today at 12:37
Forensics for justice
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Paul O'Sullivan
Paul O'Sullivan
Guests
Paul O'Sullivan
Paul O'Sullivan
125
Today at 12:40
This is how SAPS should have enforced regulations on the beach - security expert explains
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Eldred De Klerk - Senior policing and Social conflict specialist at Africa Centre for Security and Intelligence Praxis
Guests
Eldred De Klerk - Senior policing and Social conflict specialist at Africa Centre for Security and Intelligence Praxis
125
Today at 12:45
Sadtu: Principals are very worried about stress & anxiety levels as staff return to school
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Basil Manuel - Executive Director at National Professional Teachers Organisation Of South Africa (Naptosa)
Basil Manuel - Executive Director at Naptosa
Guests
Basil Manuel - Executive Director at National Professional Teachers Organisation Of South Africa (Naptosa)
Basil Manuel - Executive Director at Naptosa
125
Today at 12:52
JJ Cornish: The Africa Report
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
JJ Cornish
Guests
JJ Cornish
125
Today at 13:07
On the couch - MAtrics back from Antarctica
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Riaan Manser
Ayakha Melithafa
Guests
Riaan Manser
Ayakha Melithafa
125
Today at 13:33
Travel - Why Paar and Wellington will be top travel destinations in 2021
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Annelize Stroebel
Annelize Stroebel
Guests
Annelize Stroebel
Annelize Stroebel
125
Today at 14:07
Family Matters - supporting kids as they head back to school
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Dr Iqbal Karbanee
Guests
Dr Iqbal Karbanee
125
Today at 14:40
Tomorrow is World read Aloud Day
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Sally Du Preez
Guests
Sally Du Preez
125
Today at 14:50
Music with Gaëllou
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Gaëllou - Musician
Guests
Gaëllou - Musician
125
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Norman Mackechnie - Portfolio Manager at Momentum Asset Management
Guests
Norman Mackechnie - Portfolio Manager at Momentum Asset Management
125
No Items to show
OnAir
filetime
status
Up Next: The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
See full line-up