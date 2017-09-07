The Africa Report: Angola's Ruling Party Wins Election With Over 60 Percent of Vote

Angola’s ruling party won elections on Aug. 23 with 61 percent of the vote, the electoral commission said in an announcement of the final results. The Popular Movement for the Liberation of Angola will get 150 seats in the 220-member legislature and its presidential candidate, Joao Lourenco, will replace outgoing President Jose Eduardo dos Santos, who is stepping down after 38 years in power. The outcome is the same as the provisional results that were published on Aug. 25.