The Africa Report

Stephen speaks to Crystal Orderson Africa Report contributor about Kenyan police firing teargas at opposition protesters in the Capital and cities across the country as opposition sit on their demands for changes to Election Body. The Turkish government has opened a military training base, its largest in Africa, in the Somali capital, Mogadishu and With less than ten days until Liberians go to the polls on 10 October, President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf is preparing to step down as the first female president elected in Africa