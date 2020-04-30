Africa innovates to combat Covid-19 from producing much needed ventilators to mobile apps to assist people.
The medical fraternity questions a new "covid-19 remedy" launched by Madagascar's President.
The Africa free trade deal is now on ice due to the Covid-19 outbreak.
Telecoms tycoon Strive Masiyiwa pleads for Covid-19 help for sanctioned Sudan and Zimbabwe.
Egypt's President orders the renewal of a long running state of emergency citing health and security concerns.
Senegal innovates a 1 Dollar Covid-19 test kit.
While countries across Africa have imposed curfews, partial and full lockdowns, Tanzania has resisted such measures.
Sudan seizes assets of Islamic Movement leaders.
Corona or no Corona, the campaigns for next month’s general elections in Burundi are set to begin today.
Cameroon is alive with conspiracy theories on President Paul Biya’s health, as the experiences an increase in Covid-19 cases.
Islamist insurgents strike again in the North of Mozambique. Police say more than 50 villagers were killed in the attack.
Oil price drop - the dip in global demand is affecting African countries such as Angola and Nigeria.
Ghana becomes first African country to lift its Covid-19 lockdown. The country also introduces drones in its Covid-19 fight.
Human and media rights groups, including Amnesty International, call for the immediate release of a journalist in the north of Mozambique.
Modeling by the World Health Organization Africa shows that millions across the continent can be infected with Covid-19 in the next few months.
Malawi’s Supreme Court hears an appeal by President Peter Mutharika against the re-run of the country's elections.
The African Union says Trump's decision to cut funding to the who is regrettable.
Mozambique police arrest a notorious Brazilian drug kingpin.
Nigeria extends its Covid-19 lockdown; IMF approves debt relief for 25 poor and vulnerable countries; while the AU Chairperson appoints an economic panel.
Covid-19 and militant attacks impact gas projects in Mozambique.