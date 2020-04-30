Streaming issues? Report here
News & Current Affairs: Department of Education | #BackToSchool Follow up
Kwantu Feature - Lack of research and integration of African Indigenous Medicines
Talkers/Open Line
SA's fight against COVID-19 gets a boost as 10,403 tests conducted in 24 hours Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said the total number of tests conducted is 207,530. 30 April 2020 8:40 PM
Minister Tito Mboweni wanted alcohol and cigarettes unbanned but lost the debate SA has already lost R1.6 billion in taxes so far. "I lost the debate and therefore I have to toe the line," says Minister Mboweni. 30 April 2020 7:35 PM
TicketPro launches Covid-Zero to bring cheer to artists and the needy All ticket sales will be donated to support musicians, comedians and other artists as well as fund community-care packages. 30 April 2020 5:01 PM
Who qualifies for the different COVID-19 social relief grants? Social Development Minister Lindiwe Zulu gives details on the grants and how people can apply as well as who should apply. 30 April 2020 12:50 PM
'People were threatened, coerced or pressurised into going to Strandforntein' UCT's IXARRA Restorative Justice Forum chair Tauriq Jenkins tells Eusebius McKaiser of the human rights violations at the centre. 30 April 2020 10:58 AM
Denis Goldberg was a man of highest moral integrity - Ronnie Kasrils Anti-apartheid activist Ronnie Kasrils and Nelson Mandela Foundation CEO Sella Hatang share their fond moments of Goldberg. 30 April 2020 10:49 AM
What will become of South Africa's property market and industry after lockdown? Personal finance expert Warren Ingram shares his concerns and offers a few pointers. 30 April 2020 7:52 PM
Minister Tito Mboweni wanted alcohol and cigarettes unbanned but lost the debate SA has already lost R1.6 billion in taxes so far. "I lost the debate and therefore I have to toe the line," says Minister Mboweni. 30 April 2020 7:35 PM
E-commerce is flourishing all over the world. But not in South Africa Right now, the rest of humanity is embracing e-commerce like never before. Bruce Whitfield interviews Yuppiechef's Andrew Smith. 30 April 2020 7:20 PM
What will become of South Africa's property market and industry after lockdown? Personal finance expert Warren Ingram shares his concerns and offers a few pointers. 30 April 2020 7:52 PM
E-commerce is flourishing all over the world. But not in South Africa Right now, the rest of humanity is embracing e-commerce like never before. Bruce Whitfield interviews Yuppiechef's Andrew Smith. 30 April 2020 7:20 PM
Covid-19 devasted Cosmopolitan publisher AMP closes shop, forever The once-mighty 38-year-old media house is no more. The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Chris Botha (Park Advertising). 30 April 2020 6:52 PM
'A million doses could be ready by September' if Oxford vaccine team successful The Oxford University team's experimental coronavirus vaccine is in the process of being trialled on humans. 26 April 2020 4:27 PM
[WATCH] NHS fundraising hero breaks another record with hit single! After raising millions with a sponsored walk, the WWII vet's become the oldest artist to claim UK No 1 spot, with a charity single... 26 April 2020 11:39 AM
I was asking a 'sarcastic' question - Donald Trump on his disinfectant remarks The US president on Thursday seemed to suggest injecting disinfectant against the coronavirus, but is now doing damage control. 25 April 2020 4:14 PM
The Africa Report
While countries across Africa have imposed curfews, partial and full lockdowns, Tanzania has resisted such measures.

Sudan seizes assets of Islamic Movement leaders.



The Africa Report

30 April 2020 8:04 AM

The Africa free trade deal is now on ice due to the Covid-19 outbreak.

Telecoms tycoon Strive Masiyiwa pleads for Covid-19 help for sanctioned Sudan and Zimbabwe.

The Africa Report

29 April 2020 8:02 AM

Egypt's President orders the renewal of a long running state of emergency citing health and security concerns.

Senegal innovates a 1 Dollar Covid-19 test kit.

The Africa Report

27 April 2020 8:13 AM

Corona or no Corona, the campaigns for next month's general elections in Burundi are set to begin today.

Cameroon is alive with conspiracy theories on President Paul Biya's health, as the experiences an increase in Covid-19 cases.

The Africa Report

23 April 2020 8:04 AM

Islamist insurgents strike again in the North of Mozambique. Police say more than 50 villagers were killed in the attack.

Oil price drop - the dip in global demand is affecting African countries such as Angola and Nigeria.

The Africa Report

22 April 2020 8:05 AM

Africa innovates to combat Covid-19 from producing much needed ventilators to mobile apps to assist people.

The medical fraternity questions a new "covid-19 remedy" launched by Madagascar's President.

The Africa Report

21 April 2020 8:04 AM

Ghana becomes first African country to lift its Covid-19 lockdown. The country also introduces drones in its Covid-19 fight.

Human and media rights groups, including Amnesty International, call for the immediate release of a journalist in the north of Mozambique.

The Africa Report

17 April 2020 8:12 AM

Modeling by the World Health Organization Africa shows that millions across the continent can be infected with Covid-19 in the next few months.

Malawi's Supreme Court hears an appeal by President Peter Mutharika against the re-run of the country's elections.

The Africa Report

16 April 2020 8:27 AM

The African Union says Trump's decision to cut funding to the who is regrettable.

Mozambique police arrest a notorious Brazilian drug kingpin.

The Africa Report

15 April 2020 8:19 AM

Nigeria extends its Covid-19 lockdown; IMF approves debt relief for 25 poor and vulnerable countries; while the AU Chairperson appoints an economic panel.

Covid-19 and militant attacks impact gas projects in Mozambique.

SA's fight against COVID-19 gets a boost as 10,403 tests conducted in 24 hours

Local

Minister Tito Mboweni wanted alcohol and cigarettes unbanned but lost the debate

Business Politics Local

Reasons why some restaurants won't open during Level 4 lockdown

Local

'I'm excited for Chicken Licken': SA looks forward to level 4 lockdown
30 April 2020 8:58 PM

30 April 2020 8:58 PM

Plans to transform CTICC into COVID-19 hospital under way
30 April 2020 8:54 PM

30 April 2020 8:54 PM

SA willing to sell 'poorly functioning' state-owned firms - Mboweni
30 April 2020 8:51 PM

30 April 2020 8:51 PM

