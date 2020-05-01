Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 08:13
Update on Absa's payment relief
The Breakfast Show with Bongani Bingwa
Guests
Bongiwe Gangeni - Deputy Chief Executive for Absa Retail and Relationship Banking
Today at 08:48
Gautrain resumes bus and train operations
The Breakfast Show with Bongani Bingwa
Guests
Kesagee Nayager - Gautrain Spokesperson
Today at 19:19
Business Book Review: GET TITLE
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Ian Mann - Regular Book Reviewer and MD at Gateways Business Consultants
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Make Money Mondays with Author Lauren Beukes
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Lauren Beukes - Author at ...
No Items to show
Latest Local
COVID-19 cases rise to 6,783 with eight new deaths recorded Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said 245,747 people had been tested in both the private and public sectors. 3 May 2020 8:13 PM
Employers must grant paid sick leave to employees with Covid-19 symptoms Labour Minister Thulas Nxesi has outlined the measures employers must take when their businesses re-open. 3 May 2020 4:23 PM
WC to propose Level 4 regulation amendments to further open up economy MEC David Maynier says submissions will be made to national government. Targeted sectors include construction and e-commerce. 3 May 2020 10:39 AM
View all Local
[WATCH LIVE] Labour Minister briefs business on Covid-19 lockdown Level 4 Ahead of over 1.5 million workers returning to work on Monday here are the safety measures companies need to put in place. 3 May 2020 2:22 PM
Minister Tito Mboweni wanted alcohol and cigarettes unbanned but lost the debate SA has already lost R1.6 billion in taxes so far. "I lost the debate and therefore I have to toe the line," says Minister Mboweni. 30 April 2020 7:35 PM
Who qualifies for the different COVID-19 social relief grants? Social Development Minister Lindiwe Zulu gives details on the grants and how people can apply as well as who should apply. 30 April 2020 12:50 PM
View all Politics
Employers must grant paid sick leave to employees with Covid-19 symptoms Labour Minister Thulas Nxesi has outlined the measures employers must take when their businesses re-open. 3 May 2020 4:23 PM
[WATCH LIVE] Labour Minister briefs business on Covid-19 lockdown Level 4 Ahead of over 1.5 million workers returning to work on Monday here are the safety measures companies need to put in place. 3 May 2020 2:22 PM
Debating a wealth tax: 'It raises a moral question in SA's unequal society' Judge Dennis Davis (Davis Tax Committee) weighs in on a study which finds 3,500 individuals own 15% of South Africa's wealth. 3 May 2020 12:02 PM
View all Business
Help your kids safely make the most of Level 4 exercise time outside Parenting expert Nikki Bush reminds us of the benefits of exercise and comes up with more boredom busters for lockdown. 2 May 2020 4:02 PM
Minister holds Zoom meeting with baby, hailed as role model Sierra Leone's education minister's being praised for participating in an online meeting while caring for his daughter. 2 May 2020 2:30 PM
What will become of South Africa's property market and industry after lockdown? Personal finance expert Warren Ingram shares his concerns and offers a few pointers. 30 April 2020 7:52 PM
View all Lifestyle
'It is business as usual, for some it is as if the situation is back to normal' Callers on the Eusebius McKaiser show tell Nickolaus Bauer that scenes at the See Point are worrisome. 1 May 2020 10:34 AM
Medical experts say football in SA could only resume on level 1 lockdown Leagues in South Africa have been suspended since 19 March, four days before the nationwide lockdown was announced. 30 April 2020 4:07 PM
How SA's sports stars are rising to the COVID-19 fight With a 1000km backyard bike ride, swimming 36km in a pool, and helping workers on the front lines; SA's sports stars are using the... 28 April 2020 4:17 PM
View all Sport
[LISTEN] Simphiwe Dana on her new album and recording with Mali's top musos The album 'Bamako' was recorded in Mali and co-produced by legendary musician Salif Keita. 3 May 2020 3:29 PM
'The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air' cast gets emotional watching Uncle Phil's videos Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 1 May 2020 9:15 AM
[WATCH] Dad's reflexes save daughter from falling off crib Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 30 April 2020 8:35 AM
View all Entertainment
View all World
Ethiopian Airlines is cleverly adapting to survive Covid-19 Some airlines are nimbler than others. Africa’s best is trying to survive by turning to cargo, says Dianna Games (Africa At Work). 28 April 2020 7:32 PM
View all Africa
View all Opinion

Podcasts

Breakfast with Xolani Gwala
arrow_forward
The Africa Report
arrow_forward
The Africa Report

The Africa Report

Madagascar continues to ship its untested anti-virus remedy to several African countries.

Lesotho's parliament moves closer to forcing Prime Minister Tom Thabane out of office.



More episodes from The Africa Report

The Africa Report

1 May 2020 8:03 AM

WHO and WEF Africa are concerned concerns about the community spread of Covid-19 in West Africa.

Kenya restricts movement at one of the world's largest refugee camps.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Africa Report

30 April 2020 8:04 AM

The Africa free trade deal is now on ice due to the Covid-19 outbreak.

Telecoms tycoon Strive Masiyiwa pleads for Covid-19 help for sanctioned Sudan and Zimbabwe.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Africa Report

29 April 2020 8:02 AM

Egypt's President orders the renewal of a long running state of emergency citing health and security concerns.

Senegal innovates a 1 Dollar Covid-19 test kit.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Africa Report

28 April 2020 8:03 AM

While countries across Africa have imposed curfews, partial and full lockdowns, Tanzania has resisted such measures.

Sudan seizes assets of Islamic Movement leaders.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Africa Report

27 April 2020 8:13 AM

Corona or no Corona, the campaigns for next month’s general elections in Burundi are set to begin today.

Cameroon is alive with conspiracy theories on President Paul Biya’s health, as the experiences an increase in Covid-19 cases.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Africa Report

23 April 2020 8:04 AM

Islamist insurgents strike again in the North of Mozambique. Police say more than 50 villagers were killed in the attack.

Oil price drop - the dip in global demand is affecting African countries such as Angola and Nigeria.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Africa Report

22 April 2020 8:05 AM

Africa innovates to combat Covid-19 from producing much needed ventilators to mobile apps to assist people.

The medical fraternity questions a new "covid-19 remedy" launched by Madagascar's President.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Africa Report

21 April 2020 8:04 AM

Ghana becomes first African country to lift its Covid-19 lockdown. The country also introduces drones in its Covid-19 fight.

Human and media rights groups, including Amnesty International, call for the immediate release of a journalist in the north of Mozambique.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Africa Report

17 April 2020 8:12 AM

Modeling by the World Health Organization Africa shows that millions across the continent can be infected with Covid-19 in the next few months.

Malawi’s Supreme Court hears an appeal by President Peter Mutharika against the re-run of the country's elections.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

