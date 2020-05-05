Streaming issues? Report here
The Eusebius McKaiser Show
Today at 18:20
ZOOM: Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Chris Steward - Portfolio Manager at Ninety One
Today at 19:08
SKYPE: Business Unusual - Can the disruptors survive disruption?
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Colin Cullis - Business Unusual Correspondent at Money Show
Today at 19:19
SKYPE: It seems many credit life claims are being rejected and why cash relief in some situations are going so wrong
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Wendy Knowler - Correspondent at Consumer Talk
The Eusebius McKaiser Show
09:00 - 12:00
Latest Local
[LISTEN] The impact of Caxton magazine division closure The board of directors announced that it has begun a process of withdrawing from magazine publishing and associated businesses. 5 May 2020 3:36 PM
Caxton pulls the plug on magazine publishing Wits University Caxton professor of journalism Anton Harber says COVID-19 accelerated a process that had been underway for years. 5 May 2020 2:22 PM
How is COVID-19 affecting mental health of SA healthcare professionals? Eusebius McKaiser shines the spotlight on how those in the frontlines fighting the virus are coping physiologically. 5 May 2020 11:29 AM
Those who were paid twice must pay back the money - Lindiwe Zulu Social development minister apologises for the glitch and says the department is doing its best to ensure that monies are paid. 5 May 2020 1:12 PM
How is COVID-19 affecting mental health of SA healthcare professionals? Eusebius McKaiser shines the spotlight on how those in the frontlines fighting the virus are coping physiologically. 5 May 2020 11:29 AM
Calls for government to reclassify real estate industry as essential service RE/MAX Southern Africa regional director Adrian Goslett says the industry contributes 5% to the GDP. 5 May 2020 8:25 AM
R20,000 will go a long way in assisting MeatCart during this pandemic Every day #702ShoutOut and Ninety One shines the spotlight an SMMEs doing great work during lockdown. 6 May 2020 9:07 AM
How dealerships and automotive manufacturers are coping during Covid-19 The motor trade is not doing any business at all. 5 May 2020 8:35 PM
South Africa losing R250m a day because of illicit trade The ban on selling goods like alcohol and cigarettes has resulted in a big boom in illicit trade in the time of Covid-19. 5 May 2020 7:51 PM
[LISTEN] How lockdown may heighten family tensions Eusebius McKaiser spoke to psychologist Hayden Knibbs to understand why this happens and how to resolve this. 5 May 2020 12:54 PM
[LISTEN] Simphiwe Dana on her new album and recording with Mali's top musos The album 'Bamako' was recorded in Mali and co-produced by legendary musician Salif Keita. 3 May 2020 3:29 PM
Help your kids safely make the most of Level 4 exercise time outside Parenting expert Nikki Bush reminds us of the benefits of exercise and comes up with more boredom busters for lockdown. 2 May 2020 4:02 PM
Springboks, Aled Walters part ways after 2 successful years In a statement released on Tuesday, SA Rugby said that Walters, who occupied the position of head of athletic performance since 20... 5 May 2020 2:27 PM
No plans to change Lions tour dates - SA Rugby The Lions tour has a planned 3 July start, with the three tests on consecutive weekends from 24 July onwards. 4 May 2020 6:50 PM
Mthethwa urges Safa, PSL to use 'one voice' on resumption of football Minister of Sport Nathi Mthethwa is due to hold a meeting with both Safa and the PSL on a way forward but says there are mixed sig... 4 May 2020 2:00 PM
The World Health Organisation warns against the use of medicinal plants against Covid-19.

Profiteers pounce as the Covid-19 pandemic threatens DRC's food supply.



The Africa Report

5 May 2020 8:02 AM

Floods fill Africa’s biggest lake, as Lake Victoria destroys homes in the process.

Mauritius starts to feel the economic impact of Covid-19, as the island nation lifts its lockdown measures.

The Africa Report

4 May 2020 8:04 AM

Madagascar continues to ship its untested anti-virus remedy to several African countries.

Lesotho's parliament moves closer to forcing Prime Minister Tom Thabane out of office.

The Africa Report

1 May 2020 8:03 AM

WHO and WEF Africa are concerned concerns about the community spread of Covid-19 in West Africa.

Kenya restricts movement at one of the world's largest refugee camps.

The Africa Report

30 April 2020 8:04 AM

The Africa free trade deal is now on ice due to the Covid-19 outbreak.

Telecoms tycoon Strive Masiyiwa pleads for Covid-19 help for sanctioned Sudan and Zimbabwe.

The Africa Report

29 April 2020 8:02 AM

Egypt's President orders the renewal of a long running state of emergency citing health and security concerns.

Senegal innovates a 1 Dollar Covid-19 test kit.

Senegal innovates a 1 Dollar Covid-19 test kit.

The Africa Report

28 April 2020 8:03 AM

While countries across Africa have imposed curfews, partial and full lockdowns, Tanzania has resisted such measures.

Sudan seizes assets of Islamic Movement leaders.

Sudan seizes assets of Islamic Movement leaders.

The Africa Report

27 April 2020 8:13 AM

Corona or no Corona, the campaigns for next month’s general elections in Burundi are set to begin today.

Cameroon is alive with conspiracy theories on President Paul Biya’s health, as the experiences an increase in Covid-19 cases.

The Africa Report

23 April 2020 8:04 AM

Islamist insurgents strike again in the North of Mozambique. Police say more than 50 villagers were killed in the attack.

Oil price drop - the dip in global demand is affecting African countries such as Angola and Nigeria.

The Africa Report

22 April 2020 8:05 AM

Africa innovates to combat Covid-19 from producing much needed ventilators to mobile apps to assist people.

The medical fraternity questions a new "covid-19 remedy" launched by Madagascar's President.

COVID-19 cases rise to 7,572, death toll reaches 148

World Local

'Peak of COVID-19 means more people have severe symptoms, require hospital care'

Politics

Why should aid organisations go through government to hand out food parcels?

Local

EWN Highlights

SA COVID-19 death toll nears 150-mark, cases rise to 7,572

6 May 2020 9:29 AM

6 May 2020 9:29 AM

Joburg Housing MMC blames Mashaba for overcrowding in Stjwetla

6 May 2020 8:24 AM

6 May 2020 8:24 AM

Comair says business rescue process will ensure its operational survival

6 May 2020 7:24 AM

6 May 2020 7:24 AM

