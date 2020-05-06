Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Graeme Korner - ... at Korner Perspective
Today at 19:18
SKYPE: Personal Finance Feature with caller who lost a lot of money due to day trading
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Warren Ingram - Personal Financial Advisor and Executive Director at Galileo Capital
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Small Business Focus - Case study for digitising a business
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Pavlo Phitidis - Founder at Aurik Business Accelerator
Ian Stacey - Founder at Fastrak
Sean (son) Stacey - ... at Fastrack
Latest Local
COVID-19 cases rise to 7,808 as death toll reaches 153 Health Minister Zweli Mkhize announced on Wednesday that recoveries had increased to 3,153. 6 May 2020 10:56 PM
Survey shows thousands of early childhood development centres at risk of closure Ilifa Labantwana director Zaheera Mohamed says about 99% of operators are struggling because parents have stopped paying fees. 6 May 2020 6:05 PM
Masina defends system used to distribute food parcels in Ekurhuleni Mayor Mzwandile Masina says they cannot take 8,000 food parcels to one area while residents say they have not received anything. 6 May 2020 5:59 PM
View all Local
Escape by detainees from Lindela Repatriation Centre planned - Aaron Motsoaledi Home Affairs minister says he believes the rogue guards worked with foreign nationals to run from the facility. 7 May 2020 7:36 AM
'What Duduzane Zuma says needs to be taken with a pinch of salt' Political analyst Lukhona Mnguni gives his take on the claims made in a new interview series between Jacob Zuma and his son. 6 May 2020 1:59 PM
Detainees awaiting deportation flee from Lindela Repatriation Centre EWN reporter Nthakoana Ngatane says Home Affairs Minister Aaron Motsoaledi has blamed protesting guards for the escape. 6 May 2020 12:41 PM
View all Politics
Z-A Etc founder grateful for prize money and three hours business couching Every day #702ShoutOut and Ninety One shines the spotlight an SMMEs doing great work during lockdown. 7 May 2020 9:17 AM
Consumer Ninja: Many credit life claims are being rejected It seems many credit life claims are being rejected. Here are nine companies that were named and shamed in a new report. 6 May 2020 8:00 PM
India and Thailand lift alcohol ban, but SA, Panama and Sri Lanka still dry In South Africa, smokers and drinkers must go cold turkey or break Covid-19 lockdown rules. We compare other countries worldwide. 6 May 2020 7:26 PM
View all Business
[LISTEN] Seven stages you may go through when adjusting to the new normal Human potential and parent expert Nikki Bush reflects on the seven stages you may go through when adjusting to a different world. 6 May 2020 2:52 PM
[LISTEN] Tools to improve the performance of your brain Executive coach and author Dawn Klatzow suggests ways that you can build resilience by taking better care of your brain. 6 May 2020 12:14 PM
[LISTEN] How lockdown may heighten family tensions Eusebius McKaiser spoke to psychologist Hayden Knibbs to understand why this happens and how to resolve this. 5 May 2020 12:54 PM
View all Lifestyle
#ExtraTime with SA men's hockey coach Garreth Ewing In this second instalment of Extra Time, SA men's hockey coach Garreth Ewing opens up about the challenges facing the sport and ra... 5 May 2020 11:15 PM
Springboks, Aled Walters part ways after 2 successful years In a statement released on Tuesday, SA Rugby said that Walters, who occupied the position of head of athletic performance since 20... 5 May 2020 2:27 PM
No plans to change Lions tour dates - SA Rugby The Lions tour has a planned 3 July start, with the three tests on consecutive weekends from 24 July onwards. 4 May 2020 6:50 PM
View all Sport
[WATCH] 4-year-old with cancer reuniting with father after lockdown Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 7 May 2020 8:45 AM
Adele showing off her tremendous weight loss for her birthday goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 7 May 2020 8:44 AM
[WATCH] Lonely Italian beach runner who escaped police later found and fined Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 7 May 2020 8:43 AM
View all Entertainment
COVID-19 cases rise to 7,808 as death toll reaches 153 Health Minister Zweli Mkhize announced on Wednesday that recoveries had increased to 3,153. 6 May 2020 10:56 PM
Herd immunity: The seductive myth of Sweden and her response to COVID-19 Wits University's professor Shabir Mahdi explains why the Scandinavian country didn't have a lockdown. 6 May 2020 11:13 AM
World organisations to host 'Global Classroom' on COVID-19 for children The live interactive event that will reach 150,000 pupils in 193 countries will take place on Tuesday. 4 May 2020 6:03 PM
View all World
Minister holds Zoom meeting with baby, hailed as role model Sierra Leone's education minister's being praised for participating in an online meeting while caring for his daughter. 2 May 2020 2:30 PM
Ethiopian Airlines is cleverly adapting to survive Covid-19 Some airlines are nimbler than others. Africa’s best is trying to survive by turning to cargo, says Dianna Games (Africa At Work). 28 April 2020 7:32 PM
'A million doses could be ready by September' if Oxford vaccine team successful The Oxford University team's experimental coronavirus vaccine is in the process of being trialled on humans. 26 April 2020 4:27 PM
View all Africa
It is pathetic to apologise if you have courage of your conviction - Eusebius Show host Eusebius McKaiser weighs in on the opinion shared by eNCA's Xoli Mngambi and Jane Dutton and the apology they shared. 5 May 2020 11:25 AM
Debating a wealth tax: 'It raises a moral question in SA's unequal society' Judge Dennis Davis (Davis Tax Committee) weighs in on a study which finds 3,500 individuals own 15% of South Africa's wealth. 3 May 2020 12:02 PM
What will become of South Africa's property market and industry after lockdown? Personal finance expert Warren Ingram shares his concerns and offers a few pointers. 30 April 2020 7:52 PM
View all Opinion

Breakfast with Xolani Gwala
The Africa Report
The Africa Report

The Africa Report

Life without oil revenue - Nigeria wakes up to reality of their economy without oil.

Sudan appoints first ambassador to the US in more than 25 years.



More episodes from The Africa Report

The Africa Report

6 May 2020 8:04 AM

The World Health Organisation warns against the use of medicinal plants against Covid-19.

Profiteers pounce as the Covid-19 pandemic threatens DRC's food supply.

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Africa Report

5 May 2020 8:02 AM

Floods fill Africa’s biggest lake, as Lake Victoria destroys homes in the process.

Mauritius starts to feel the economic impact of Covid-19, as the island nation lifts its lockdown measures.

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Africa Report

4 May 2020 8:04 AM

Madagascar continues to ship its untested anti-virus remedy to several African countries.

Lesotho's parliament moves closer to forcing Prime Minister Tom Thabane out of office.

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Africa Report

1 May 2020 8:03 AM

WHO and WEF Africa are concerned concerns about the community spread of Covid-19 in West Africa.

Kenya restricts movement at one of the world's largest refugee camps.

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Africa Report

30 April 2020 8:04 AM

The Africa free trade deal is now on ice due to the Covid-19 outbreak.

Telecoms tycoon Strive Masiyiwa pleads for Covid-19 help for sanctioned Sudan and Zimbabwe.

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Africa Report

29 April 2020 8:02 AM

Egypt's President orders the renewal of a long running state of emergency citing health and security concerns.

Senegal innovates a 1 Dollar Covid-19 test kit.

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Africa Report

28 April 2020 8:03 AM

While countries across Africa have imposed curfews, partial and full lockdowns, Tanzania has resisted such measures.

Sudan seizes assets of Islamic Movement leaders.

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Africa Report

27 April 2020 8:13 AM

Corona or no Corona, the campaigns for next month’s general elections in Burundi are set to begin today.

Cameroon is alive with conspiracy theories on President Paul Biya’s health, as the experiences an increase in Covid-19 cases.

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Africa Report

23 April 2020 8:04 AM

Islamist insurgents strike again in the North of Mozambique. Police say more than 50 villagers were killed in the attack.

Oil price drop - the dip in global demand is affecting African countries such as Angola and Nigeria.

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

'What Duduzane Zuma says needs to be taken with a pinch of salt'

Politics

Masina defends system used to distribute food parcels in Ekurhuleni

Local

COVID-19 cases rise to 7,808 as death toll reaches 153

World Local

Escape by detainees from Lindela Repatriation Centre planned - Aaron Motsoaledi

Politics

EWN Highlights

94 Lesotho nationals deported from Lindela centre today, says Motsoaledi

7 May 2020 9:57 AM

Out with the old: Digital version of your driver’s license on the way

7 May 2020 9:13 AM

COVID-19 update: 5 more deaths push SA toll to 153

7 May 2020 9:08 AM

