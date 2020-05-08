Streaming issues? Report here
The Eusebius McKaiser Show
Today at 18:39
Vodacom hikes full-year dividend by 6.3% despite Covid-19
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Shameel Joosub - Group CEO at Vodacom
Today at 19:19
ZOOM : Business Book feature: The upside of Down
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Prof Nicola Kleyn - Dean and Marketing Expert at Gordon Institute Of Business Science
Today at 19:33
Make Money Mondays
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Pj Powers - Singer, Musician at ...
The Eusebius McKaiser Show
09:00 - 12:00
Latest Local
Povocoat to use prize money to hire new staff Every day #702ShoutOut and Ninety One shines the spotlight an SMMEs doing great work during lockdown. 11 May 2020 9:14 AM
702's Bongani Bingwa in isolation after team member tests positive for COVID-19 Bongani Bingwa joins Africa Melane to give more insight on why he will be off air for the next 14 days. 11 May 2020 7:13 AM
UPDATE: Record 17,257 tests for a 24-hour cycle, 8 more deaths reported Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said on Sunday that the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in South Africa was 10,015. 10 May 2020 9:05 PM
'Ninety One wanted to support those hardest hit by COVID-19 lockdowns' CEO Hendrik du Toit unpacks why the company supported 702's Small Business Shoutout campaign during these difficult times. 11 May 2020 7:52 AM
Line 2 Design Creative Studio focuses on design work during COVID-19 pandemic Every day #702ShoutOut and Ninety One shines the spotlight an SMMEs doing great work during lockdown. 8 May 2020 9:09 AM
[WATCH] Local T-Rex spotted stocking up on essentials during lockdown Shoppers in Cape Town were surprised and amused to be sharing the supermarket aisles with a short-armed 'Coronasaurus'. 10 May 2020 3:42 PM
Ubuntu in action: Ubuntu Project helping needy families to feed themselves The project not only provides the community with organic produce, but also the tools to grow their own vegetables. 10 May 2020 3:03 PM
Could the best Mother's Day gift be some time for mom to have to herself? Nikki Bush looks at why mothers often take on too much, to the detriment of their own self-discovery. 9 May 2020 1:58 PM
Bulls appoint Rathbone as new CEO Rathbone, who will officially start at the Vodacom Bulls on 1 June 2020, is no stranger to the rugby environment. 8 May 2020 1:59 PM
#ExtraTime with SA men's hockey coach Garreth Ewing In this second instalment of Extra Time, SA men's hockey coach Garreth Ewing opens up about the challenges facing the sport and ra... 5 May 2020 11:15 PM
Springboks, Aled Walters part ways after 2 successful years In a statement released on Tuesday, SA Rugby said that Walters, who occupied the position of head of athletic performance since 20... 5 May 2020 2:27 PM
[WATCH] Sibling dancing while other two watch has us in stitches Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 11 May 2020 8:26 AM
[WATCH] Daniel Emmet sings Puccini's Nessun Dorma with corona twist Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 11 May 2020 8:26 AM
The world remembers 'the King of Rock 'n' Roll' American music pioneer Little Richard died on Saturday, aged 87. 10 May 2020 9:48 AM
Minister holds Zoom meeting with baby, hailed as role model Sierra Leone's education minister's being praised for participating in an online meeting while caring for his daughter. 2 May 2020 2:30 PM
Ethiopian Airlines is cleverly adapting to survive Covid-19 Some airlines are nimbler than others. Africa's best is trying to survive by turning to cargo, says Dianna Games (Africa At Work). 28 April 2020 7:32 PM
'A million doses could be ready by September' if Oxford vaccine team successful The Oxford University team's experimental coronavirus vaccine is in the process of being trialled on humans. 26 April 2020 4:27 PM
eNCA is behaving no differently to the worst days of the SABC - Eusebius McKaiser shares his thoughts on the suspension of Xoli Mngambi and Jane Dutton from the news channel. 7 May 2020 10:48 AM
It is pathetic to apologise if you have courage of your conviction - Eusebius Show host Eusebius McKaiser weighs in on the opinion shared by eNCA's Xoli Mngambi and Jane Dutton and the apology they shared. 5 May 2020 11:25 AM
Debating a wealth tax: 'It raises a moral question in SA's unequal society' Judge Dennis Davis (Davis Tax Committee) weighs in on a study which finds 3,500 individuals own 15% of South Africa's wealth. 3 May 2020 12:02 PM
The Africa Report
Why Eritrea President Isaias Afeworki travelled to Ethiopia despite Covid-19 scare.

Malawi's court upholds the ruling annulling Peter Mutharika's presidential election win.



The Africa Report

8 May 2020 8:19 AM

The World Health Organization Africa weekly briefing: the latest on Covid-19, and lockdown lifts have to be gradual.

Analysts debate why downgrading countries in time of crisis is an exceptionally bad ide

The Africa Report

7 May 2020 8:03 AM

Life without oil revenue - Nigeria wakes up to reality of their economy without oil.

Sudan appoints first ambassador to the US in more than 25 years.

The Africa Report

6 May 2020 8:04 AM

The World Health Organisation warns against the use of medicinal plants against Covid-19.

Profiteers pounce as the Covid-19 pandemic threatens DRC's food supply.

The Africa Report

5 May 2020 8:02 AM

Floods fill Africa's biggest lake, as Lake Victoria destroys homes in the process.

Mauritius starts to feel the economic impact of Covid-19, as the island nation lifts its lockdown measures.

The Africa Report

4 May 2020 8:04 AM

Madagascar continues to ship its untested anti-virus remedy to several African countries.

Lesotho's parliament moves closer to forcing Prime Minister Tom Thabane out of office.

The Africa Report

1 May 2020 8:03 AM

WHO and WEF Africa are concerned concerns about the community spread of Covid-19 in West Africa.

Kenya restricts movement at one of the world's largest refugee camps.

The Africa Report

30 April 2020 8:04 AM

The Africa free trade deal is now on ice due to the Covid-19 outbreak.

Telecoms tycoon Strive Masiyiwa pleads for Covid-19 help for sanctioned Sudan and Zimbabwe.

The Africa Report

29 April 2020 8:02 AM

Egypt's President orders the renewal of a long running state of emergency citing health and security concerns.

Senegal innovates a 1 Dollar Covid-19 test kit.

The Africa Report

28 April 2020 8:03 AM

While countries across Africa have imposed curfews, partial and full lockdowns, Tanzania has resisted such measures.

Sudan seizes assets of Islamic Movement leaders.

