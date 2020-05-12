Why Eritrea President Isaias Afeworki travelled to Ethiopia despite Covid-19 scare.
Malawi’s court upholds the ruling annulling Peter Mutharika’s presidential election win.
The World Health Organization Africa weekly briefing: the latest on Covid-19, and lockdown lifts have to be gradual.
Analysts debate why downgrading countries in time of crisis is an exceptionally bad ide
Life without oil revenue - Nigeria wakes up to reality of their economy without oil.
Sudan appoints first ambassador to the US in more than 25 years.
The World Health Organisation warns against the use of medicinal plants against Covid-19.
Profiteers pounce as the Covid-19 pandemic threatens DRC's food supply.
Floods fill Africa’s biggest lake, as Lake Victoria destroys homes in the process.
Mauritius starts to feel the economic impact of Covid-19, as the island nation lifts its lockdown measures.
Madagascar continues to ship its untested anti-virus remedy to several African countries.
Lesotho's parliament moves closer to forcing Prime Minister Tom Thabane out of office.
WHO and WEF Africa are concerned concerns about the community spread of Covid-19 in West Africa.
Kenya restricts movement at one of the world's largest refugee camps.
The Africa free trade deal is now on ice due to the Covid-19 outbreak.
Telecoms tycoon Strive Masiyiwa pleads for Covid-19 help for sanctioned Sudan and Zimbabwe.