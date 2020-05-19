The World Health Assembly, the decision-making body of the WHO opened its annual meeting against the backdrop of worsening geopolitical clashes over the handling of the coronavirus pandemic.
Zambia's President Lungu orders reopening of the famous tourist site Victoria falls…
Covid19 Update- Neighbors Botswana and Zimbabwe adopt different approach Botswana enters Level 3 lockdown today while Zimbabwe will keep its coronavirus lockdown for the time being.
No ‘miracle cure’ for Coronavirus until clinical trials prove Madagascar’s herbal medicine… as country announced death.
AU mission in Somalia covid-19 cases on the rise - making thing difficult to fight Al- Shabaab.
Malawians defy Covid-19 measures as election fever....hits fever pitch meanwhile President Museveni...hints country may not have an election anytime soon
Why Eritrea President Isaias Afeworki travelled to Ethiopia despite Covid-19 scare.
Malawi’s court upholds the ruling annulling Peter Mutharika’s presidential election win.
The World Health Organization Africa weekly briefing: the latest on Covid-19, and lockdown lifts have to be gradual.
Analysts debate why downgrading countries in time of crisis is an exceptionally bad ide
Life without oil revenue - Nigeria wakes up to reality of their economy without oil.
Sudan appoints first ambassador to the US in more than 25 years.
The World Health Organisation warns against the use of medicinal plants against Covid-19.
Profiteers pounce as the Covid-19 pandemic threatens DRC's food supply.
Floods fill Africa’s biggest lake, as Lake Victoria destroys homes in the process.
Mauritius starts to feel the economic impact of Covid-19, as the island nation lifts its lockdown measures.