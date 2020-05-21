Streaming issues? Report here
UPDATE: 1,776 recoveries for Gauteng as national death toll nears 400 Department of Health said on Friday a total of 543,032 tests had been conducted with 17,599 done in the previous 24-hour cycle. 22 May 2020 8:57 PM
[LISTEN] Demand for natural hair products on the rise Joanne Joseph spoke to Native Child founder Sonto Pooe about their online sales which have increased five times than usual. 22 May 2020 5:33 PM
Support EVA Beauty | Aesthetics and help keep it open after lockdown 702 and Dineplan are giving you a chance to keep your favourite local spots open after the lockdown. Find out how. 22 May 2020 5:05 PM
'Stimulus package will benefit businesses that were doing well before COVID-19' Economist Xhanti Payi bemoans how red tape impacts the informal economy. 22 May 2020 8:52 AM
'If we want to keep SA food secure it is critical to keep Land Bank alive' Agricultural economist Andrew Makenete and Scoa's Sfiso Buthelezi reflect on the bank's request of R22 billion from Treasury. 21 May 2020 7:38 AM
Ramaphosa meets with church leaders and political parties to discuss COVID-19 Different political party leaders as well as a church leader reflect on the meeting held with the president. 20 May 2020 12:55 PM
Prize money will help Drenched International keep its staff working Owner Matthew Currie says the business has jumped on the mask bandwagon and they have been doing multifunctional headwear. 22 May 2020 9:28 AM
Investec annual profit takes a massive hit Investec's annual profit has taken a massive blow, as the coronavirus hit trading income. 21 May 2020 7:52 PM
#ExtraTime with top SA gymnast Caitlin Rooskrantz In the latest instalment of #ExtraTime, we speak to South Africa's star gymnast Caitlin Rooskrantz who opens up about her 12-year... 22 May 2020 2:50 PM
#ExtraTime with Tennis SA CEO Richard Glover The latest instalment of #ExtraTime sees EWN Sport catch up with Tennis South Africa CEO Richard Glover, to talk about the growth... 21 May 2020 1:56 PM
#ExtraTime: Why gymnastics is at the heart of every sport In #ExtraTime this week we focus on gymnastics – a sport that has been a part of our communities for decades and is the foundation... 17 May 2020 8:30 PM
[WATCH] Rubber Duc records smashing hit single during lockdown Band lead singer Nick Jordaan explains how they got the single together and how they shot the music video. 22 May 2020 3:17 PM
Mi Casa bags international deal, celebrates 10 years in the industry Mi Casa lead singer J’Something says a chance at a global platform has always been their dream. 22 May 2020 1:42 PM
[WATCH] Man calling Jehovah during bag slap on boyfriend challenge goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 22 May 2020 9:31 AM
Helen Rees: The Wits researcher championing SA’s fight against Covid-19 Helen Rees is the pioneer leading South Africa's division in the World Health Organisation's race to find a vaccine for Covid-19. 19 May 2020 1:23 PM
Scientist hails HIV prevention injection drug breakthrough Professor Sinead Delany-Moretlwe says the injection is as good as the daily pill in reducing the HIV infection. 19 May 2020 12:37 PM
Africa COVID update- latest numbers as some countries open up - Botswana Ends 7-Week Lockdown.

Kenyan Ruling Party Sidelines Vice President in Dynastic Merger between Kenyatta and Moi Families..



The Africa Report

21 May 2020 8:03 AM

Prosecutor seeks transfer of Rwanda's war criminal Felicien Kabuga, to UN custody.

Peaceful election Burundi amidst pandemic and very few observers on the ground.

The Africa Report

20 May 2020 8:30 AM

Millions of Burundians head to the polls today amid a global pandemic and where there will be hardly any local or regional election observer groups.

 Lesotho PM Thomas Thabane finally resigns, soothing political crisis.

The Africa Report

19 May 2020 8:03 AM

The World Health Assembly, the decision-making body of the WHO opened its annual meeting against the backdrop of worsening geopolitical clashes over the handling of the coronavirus pandemic.

 Zambia's President Lungu orders reopening of the famous tourist site Victoria falls…

The Africa Report

18 May 2020 8:03 AM

Covid19 Update- Neighbors Botswana and Zimbabwe adopt different approach Botswana enters Level 3 lockdown today while Zimbabwe will keep its coronavirus lockdown for the time being.

 No ‘miracle cure’ for Coronavirus until clinical trials prove Madagascar’s herbal medicine… as country announced death.

The Africa Report

15 May 2020 8:31 AM

Guest: Crystal Orderson, Southern Africa Editor of the Africa Report

The Africa Report

13 May 2020 8:11 AM

AU mission in Somalia covid-19 cases on the rise - making thing difficult to fight Al- Shabaab.

Malawians defy Covid-19 measures as election fever....hits fever pitch meanwhile President Museveni...hints country may not have an election anytime soon

The Africa Report

12 May 2020 8:18 AM

Why Eritrea President Isaias Afeworki travelled to Ethiopia despite Covid-19 scare.

Malawi’s court upholds the ruling annulling Peter Mutharika’s presidential election win.

The Africa Report

11 May 2020 8:05 AM

Why Eritrea President Isaias Afeworki travelled to Ethiopia despite Covid-19 scare.

Malawi’s court upholds the ruling annulling Peter Mutharika’s presidential election win.

The Africa Report

8 May 2020 8:19 AM

The World Health Organization Africa weekly briefing: the latest on Covid-19, and lockdown lifts have to be gradual.

Analysts debate why downgrading countries in time of crisis is an exceptionally bad ide

41 bodies recovered, dozens more feared dead in Pakistan plane crash

22 May 2020 8:52 PM

China draws Western rebuke over move to tighten grip on Hong Kong

22 May 2020 7:57 PM

More claims JMPD failed to act swiftly against spread of COVID-19 at station

22 May 2020 7:23 PM

