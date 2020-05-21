Prosecutor seeks transfer of Rwanda's war criminal Felicien Kabuga, to UN custody.
Peaceful election Burundi amidst pandemic and very few observers on the ground.
Millions of Burundians head to the polls today amid a global pandemic and where there will be hardly any local or regional election observer groups.
Lesotho PM Thomas Thabane finally resigns, soothing political crisis.
The World Health Assembly, the decision-making body of the WHO opened its annual meeting against the backdrop of worsening geopolitical clashes over the handling of the coronavirus pandemic.
Zambia's President Lungu orders reopening of the famous tourist site Victoria falls…
Covid19 Update- Neighbors Botswana and Zimbabwe adopt different approach Botswana enters Level 3 lockdown today while Zimbabwe will keep its coronavirus lockdown for the time being.
No ‘miracle cure’ for Coronavirus until clinical trials prove Madagascar’s herbal medicine… as country announced death.
Guest: Crystal Orderson, Southern Africa Editor of the Africa Report
AU mission in Somalia covid-19 cases on the rise - making thing difficult to fight Al- Shabaab.
Malawians defy Covid-19 measures as election fever....hits fever pitch meanwhile President Museveni...hints country may not have an election anytime soon
Why Eritrea President Isaias Afeworki travelled to Ethiopia despite Covid-19 scare.
Malawi’s court upholds the ruling annulling Peter Mutharika’s presidential election win.
The World Health Organization Africa weekly briefing: the latest on Covid-19, and lockdown lifts have to be gradual.
Analysts debate why downgrading countries in time of crisis is an exceptionally bad ide