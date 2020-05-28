Yet another senior politician South Sudan politician tests positive for Corona ---Meanwhile, at the WHO weekly briefing there is concern about shortage of testing kits... in Africa.
Isabel dos Santos hits back with new accusations against Angolan authorities all in a bid to claw back her assets.
Nigeria and Algeria says they will continue with trails of malaria drug for Covid19
Ethiopia Indefinite postponement of polls due to Corona is raising political tempers in the country
Zambian president Edgar Lungu pardons gay couple jailed for 15 years.
Burundi's election commission declares the governing party's candidate, Evariste Ndayishimiye, as the winner of the country's presidential election.
Covid 19 casualties: International ngo Oxfam to lay off hundreds of staff and withdraw from 18 countries.
A different Africa Day and Eid celebrated across Africa amid Covid19.
Burundi opposition leader rejects 'fantasy' early poll results.
Africa COVID update- latest numbers as some countries open up - Botswana Ends 7-Week Lockdown.
Kenyan Ruling Party Sidelines Vice President in Dynastic Merger between Kenyatta and Moi Families..
Prosecutor seeks transfer of Rwanda's war criminal Felicien Kabuga, to UN custody.
Peaceful election Burundi amidst pandemic and very few observers on the ground.
Millions of Burundians head to the polls today amid a global pandemic and where there will be hardly any local or regional election observer groups.
Lesotho PM Thomas Thabane finally resigns, soothing political crisis.
The World Health Assembly, the decision-making body of the WHO opened its annual meeting against the backdrop of worsening geopolitical clashes over the handling of the coronavirus pandemic.
Zambia's President Lungu orders reopening of the famous tourist site Victoria falls…
Covid19 Update- Neighbors Botswana and Zimbabwe adopt different approach Botswana enters Level 3 lockdown today while Zimbabwe will keep its coronavirus lockdown for the time being.
No ‘miracle cure’ for Coronavirus until clinical trials prove Madagascar’s herbal medicine… as country announced death.