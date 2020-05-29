Streaming issues? Report here
The Eusebius McKaiser Show
09:00 - 12:00
Today at 13:35
Covid-19 vaccines
The Azania Mosaka Show
Guests
Professor Lynn Morris - Interim Executive Director at the National Institute for Communicable Diseas
Today at 18:39
Leading through Covid. A CEO talks about the hard decisions
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Charles Russon - CEO at Absa Corporate and Investment Bank
Today at 19:19
Business Book: Monetizing innovation: How smart companies design the product around the price, by Madhavan Ramanujam and Georg Tacke
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Ian Mann - Regular Book Reviewer and MD at Gateways Business Consultants
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Make Money Mondays with Jeremy Loops on Level 3 lockdown and making money as a singer
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Jeremy Loops - Singer and Songwriter at ...
Up Next: The Midday Report with Clement Manyathela
See full line-up
The Eusebius McKaiser Show
09:00 - 12:00
Latest Local
[VIDEOS] Jubilation as many buy booze to quench their thirst Some customers started queuing outside bottle stores and licenced venues in the early hours of the morning. 1 June 2020 10:54 AM
[WATCH LIVE] Angie Motshekga to give update after U-turn on schools reopening Grade 7 and grade 12 students were supposed to have returned to school on 1 June but the department postponed the date. 1 June 2020 10:43 AM
Gauteng recoveries reach 2,060 as provincial infections surpass 4,000 South Africa has total number of COVID-19 32,683 cases. There were 40 new coronavirus-related deaths, bringing the total to 683. 31 May 2020 9:14 PM
We are looking at 50% for buses and 70% for taxis - Fikile Mbalula Transport minister gives the different regulations for the industry as the country moves to lockdown Level 3. 1 June 2020 8:23 AM
Motshekga chose not to ignore parents concerns on reopening of schools - Lesufi Gauteng MEC Panyaza Lesufi and Naptosa's Basil Manuel weigh in on pupils now returning to schools on 8 June. 1 June 2020 7:39 AM
UPDATE: Motshekga delays address on school readiness amid further consultations The minister was set to give an update on Sunday evening after meeting unions and organisations who wanted re-opening delayed. 31 May 2020 7:04 PM
Curfew on public transport to be lifted, domestic air travel phased in Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula outlined the relaxation of transport regulations under Level 3 of the national lockdown during a... 30 May 2020 4:44 PM
[LISTEN] Zulzi's Donald Valoyi talks the future of e-commerce and creating jobs The founder shares his insights on the e-commerce space and how his company has managed to be resilient. 29 May 2020 3:04 PM
Cachét Creative specialises in wedding and event planning Every day #702ShoutOut and Ninety One shines the spotlight an SMMEs doing great work during lockdown. 29 May 2020 9:15 AM
The playlist of the Special Africa Day Edition of “This is Africa” This weekend’s song list for Richard Nwamba's “This is Africa” show celebrating Africa Month. 30 May 2020 8:13 PM
Celebrating Africa Month with the continent's music legends "This is Africa with Richard Nwamba" will feature 10 of the continent's legendary names. 30 May 2020 6:20 PM
'Anxiety and over-eating top 2 lockdown conditions, more South Africans smoking' An Ipsos poll found that under-exercising, insomnia and depression have also been problems for South Africans under lockdown. 30 May 2020 10:30 AM
Contact and non-contact sport training to resume. Golfers, surfers seek clarity Professional rugby and soccer teams can resume training under Level 3, says Sport Minister Nathi Mthethwa. 30 May 2020 12:48 PM
[WATCH] Sports Minister gives details on Level 3 lockdown regulations Sports, Arts and Culture Minister Nathi Mthethwa has updated the nation on the resumption of non-contact sport. 30 May 2020 10:29 AM
#ExtraTime with Netball SA president Cecilia Molokwane In today’s edition of Extra Time, we speak to Netball SA president Cecilia Molokwane about her many years in the sport, and some o... 28 May 2020 8:00 PM
SANDF findings into Collins Khosa's death absolute BS, says Eusebius Callers on the open line discuss the SANDF internal inquiry into the death of Alexandra resident Collins Khosa. 28 May 2020 10:55 AM
I think the government has gone absolutely bonkers, says Eusebius McKaiser Callers on the open line comment on the decision by the government to open congregational worship at Level 3. 27 May 2020 11:29 AM
'People keep saying govt must treat them like adults. So then, wear the masks!' After counting 20 people without masks during a short drive, political analyst Melanie Verwoerd called CapeTalk in despair. 23 May 2020 4:27 PM
Breakfast with Xolani Gwala
The Africa Report
The Africa Report

The Africa Report

Mozambique forces in major fighting with insurgents, says the president.

ICC allows Ivory Coast ex-president Gbagbo to leave Belgium.



The Africa Report

29 May 2020 8:19 AM

Yet another senior politician South Sudan politician tests positive for Corona ---Meanwhile, at the WHO weekly briefing there is concern about shortage of testing kits... in Africa.

Isabel dos Santos hits back with new accusations against Angolan authorities all in a bid to claw back her assets.

The Africa Report

28 May 2020 8:03 AM

Nigeria and Algeria says they will continue with trails of malaria drug for Covid19

Ethiopia Indefinite postponement of polls due to Corona is raising political tempers in the country

The Africa Report

27 May 2020 8:02 AM

Zambian president Edgar Lungu pardons gay couple jailed for 15 years.

Ethiopia Indefinite postponement of polls due to Corona is raising political tempers in the country.

The Africa Report

26 May 2020 8:16 AM

Burundi's election commission declares the governing party's candidate, Evariste Ndayishimiye, as the winner of the country's presidential election.

Covid 19 casualties: International ngo Oxfam to lay off hundreds of staff and withdraw from 18 countries.

The Africa Report

25 May 2020 8:31 AM

A different Africa Day and Eid celebrated across Africa amid Covid19.

 Burundi opposition leader rejects 'fantasy' early poll results.

The Africa Report

22 May 2020 8:20 AM

Africa COVID update- latest numbers as some countries open up - Botswana Ends 7-Week Lockdown.

Kenyan Ruling Party Sidelines Vice President in Dynastic Merger between Kenyatta and Moi Families..

The Africa Report

21 May 2020 8:03 AM

Prosecutor seeks transfer of Rwanda's war criminal Felicien Kabuga, to UN custody.

Peaceful election Burundi amidst pandemic and very few observers on the ground.

The Africa Report

20 May 2020 8:30 AM

Millions of Burundians head to the polls today amid a global pandemic and where there will be hardly any local or regional election observer groups.

 Lesotho PM Thomas Thabane finally resigns, soothing political crisis.

The Africa Report

19 May 2020 8:03 AM

The World Health Assembly, the decision-making body of the WHO opened its annual meeting against the backdrop of worsening geopolitical clashes over the handling of the coronavirus pandemic.

 Zambia's President Lungu orders reopening of the famous tourist site Victoria falls…

[WATCH LIVE] Angie Motshekga to give update after U-turn on schools reopening

Local

Motshekga chose not to ignore parents concerns on reopening of schools - Lesufi

Politics

Chaos erupts in US as protestors demand justice for George Floyd's death

World

EWN Highlights

Flight mode on: Govt agrees to fund SAA rescue, says draft plan

1 June 2020 10:58 AM

No blues today: Throats are open and so are liquor outlets

1 June 2020 9:59 AM

Bishop Lavis parents protest against reopening of schools

1 June 2020 9:39 AM

