Latest Local
Can you refuse to return to work if the necessary precautions aren't in place? Elements Global Solutions employment director Sherisa Rajah shares some of what the new regulations prescribe. 1 June 2020 5:57 PM
What the airlines will accept is an interesting question - Phillip de Wet Domestic air travel for anything other than leisure and tourism is legal again under Level 3 rules. 1 June 2020 5:02 PM
British American Tobacco SA goes to court again over cigarette ban Business Day specialist reporter Karyn Maughan says FITA is determined to have the matter heard on 9 and 10 June. 1 June 2020 4:57 PM
Motorists have until midnight to fill up before petrol price increase The Department of Energy on Monday said the retail price of all grades of petrol would increase by R1.18 cents per litre. 2 June 2020 8:41 AM
'Private sector must play role in emerging farmers to ensure food security' AgriSA deputy executive director Christo van der Heeder reflects on what is happening with the Land Bank. 2 June 2020 7:33 AM
Are workplaces ready to welcome workers during lockdown Level 3? Eusebius McKaiser facilitates a discussion on the state of readiness for employers for employees during this lockdown level. 1 June 2020 11:35 AM
Hard decisions - a CEO talks about navigating the turbulence of Covid-19 National and business leaders have had to make some difficult decisions and will be expected to make many more as the crisis conti... 1 June 2020 8:31 PM
Purchasing Managers' Index remains in depressed territory The Purchasing Managers' Index remains dismal, stuck, depressed - suggesting subdued activity. 1 June 2020 7:37 PM
Vehicles sales fail to kick-start into motion As expected, the total lockdown that was in force resulted in almost zero vehicle sales. 1 June 2020 6:59 PM
The playlist of the Special Africa Day Edition of “This is Africa” This weekend’s song list for Richard Nwamba's “This is Africa” show celebrating Africa Month. 30 May 2020 8:13 PM
Celebrating Africa Month with the continent's music legends "This is Africa with Richard Nwamba" will feature 10 of the continent's legendary names. 30 May 2020 6:20 PM
'Anxiety and over-eating top 2 lockdown conditions, more South Africans smoking' An Ipsos poll found that under-exercising, insomnia and depression have also been problems for South Africans under lockdown. 30 May 2020 10:30 AM
Contact and non-contact sport training to resume. Golfers, surfers seek clarity Professional rugby and soccer teams can resume training under Level 3, says Sport Minister Nathi Mthethwa. 30 May 2020 12:48 PM
[WATCH] Sports Minister gives details on Level 3 lockdown regulations Sports, Arts and Culture Minister Nathi Mthethwa has updated the nation on the resumption of non-contact sport. 30 May 2020 10:29 AM
#ExtraTime with Netball SA president Cecilia Molokwane In today’s edition of Extra Time, we speak to Netball SA president Cecilia Molokwane about her many years in the sport, and some o... 28 May 2020 8:00 PM
[WATCH] Interaction between father and son shows that people aren't born racists Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook 2 June 2020 8:18 AM
[WATCH] Police officers take the knee in solidarity with George Floyd protestors Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook 1 June 2020 9:05 AM
[WATCH] 3 generations of black men discuss how to get justice for George Floyd Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook 1 June 2020 9:05 AM
'US in worst circumstances, there has been no presidential leadership' Honorary professor of international relations John Stremlau says the country is having multiple crises at once. 1 June 2020 5:12 PM
SA recoveries reach 17,291 as death toll breaches 700 A total of 742,742 tests have been processed cumulatively of which 17,617 have been conducted since the previous report. 1 June 2020 4:55 PM
Chaos erupts in US as protestors demand justice for George Floyd's death EWN US correspondent Nadia Neophytou reflects on the different demonstrations held in cities around America. 1 June 2020 7:53 AM
Podcasts

Breakfast with Xolani Gwala
The Africa Report
Africa Covid-19 Update- Ghana lifts religious ban and Nigeria schools reopen and Rwanda medical workers deploys robots to minimize corona virus risks.

Trump Adviser accuses Zimbabwe of trying to exploit U.S. riots



1 June 2020 8:25 AM

Mozambique forces in major fighting with insurgents, says the president.

ICC allows Ivory Coast ex-president Gbagbo to leave Belgium.

29 May 2020 8:19 AM

Yet another senior politician South Sudan politician tests positive for Corona ---Meanwhile, at the WHO weekly briefing there is concern about shortage of testing kits... in Africa.

Isabel dos Santos hits back with new accusations against Angolan authorities all in a bid to claw back her assets.

28 May 2020 8:03 AM

Nigeria and Algeria says they will continue with trails of malaria drug for Covid19

Ethiopia Indefinite postponement of polls due to Corona is raising political tempers in the country

27 May 2020 8:02 AM

Zambian president Edgar Lungu pardons gay couple jailed for 15 years.

Ethiopia Indefinite postponement of polls due to Corona is raising political tempers in the country.

26 May 2020 8:16 AM

Burundi's election commission declares the governing party's candidate, Evariste Ndayishimiye, as the winner of the country's presidential election.

Covid 19 casualties: International ngo Oxfam to lay off hundreds of staff and withdraw from 18 countries.

25 May 2020 8:31 AM

A different Africa Day and Eid celebrated across Africa amid Covid19.

 Burundi opposition leader rejects 'fantasy' early poll results.

22 May 2020 8:20 AM

Africa COVID update- latest numbers as some countries open up - Botswana Ends 7-Week Lockdown.

Kenyan Ruling Party Sidelines Vice President in Dynastic Merger between Kenyatta and Moi Families..

21 May 2020 8:03 AM

Prosecutor seeks transfer of Rwanda's war criminal Felicien Kabuga, to UN custody.

Peaceful election Burundi amidst pandemic and very few observers on the ground.

20 May 2020 8:30 AM

Millions of Burundians head to the polls today amid a global pandemic and where there will be hardly any local or regional election observer groups.

 Lesotho PM Thomas Thabane finally resigns, soothing political crisis.

