DR Congo reports fresh Ebola outbreak
U.N. says Libya sides agree to truce talks
Africa Covid-19 Update- Ghana lifts religious ban and Nigeria schools reopen and Rwanda medical workers deploys robots to minimize corona virus risks.
Trump Adviser accuses Zimbabwe of trying to exploit U.S. riots
Mozambique forces in major fighting with insurgents, says the president.
ICC allows Ivory Coast ex-president Gbagbo to leave Belgium.
Yet another senior politician South Sudan politician tests positive for Corona ---Meanwhile, at the WHO weekly briefing there is concern about shortage of testing kits... in Africa.
Isabel dos Santos hits back with new accusations against Angolan authorities all in a bid to claw back her assets.
Nigeria and Algeria says they will continue with trails of malaria drug for Covid19
Ethiopia Indefinite postponement of polls due to Corona is raising political tempers in the country
Zambian president Edgar Lungu pardons gay couple jailed for 15 years.
Burundi's election commission declares the governing party's candidate, Evariste Ndayishimiye, as the winner of the country's presidential election.
Covid 19 casualties: International ngo Oxfam to lay off hundreds of staff and withdraw from 18 countries.
A different Africa Day and Eid celebrated across Africa amid Covid19.
Burundi opposition leader rejects 'fantasy' early poll results.
Africa COVID update- latest numbers as some countries open up - Botswana Ends 7-Week Lockdown.
Kenyan Ruling Party Sidelines Vice President in Dynastic Merger between Kenyatta and Moi Families..