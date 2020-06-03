Streaming issues? Report here
The Eusebius McKaiser Show
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Graeme Korner - ... at Korner Perspective
Today at 19:18
Personal Finance Feature - What should investors do with their money now?
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Warren Ingram - Personal Financial Advisor and Executive Director at Galileo Capital
Today at 19:33
Small Business Focus
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Pavlo Phitidis - Founder at Aurik Business Accelerator
The Eusebius McKaiser Show
09:00 - 12:00
Latest Local
Lockdown regulations case was badly litigated - Pierre de Vos Constitutional law expert Pierre de Vos says the judgment has merits of being appealed and overturned. 4 June 2020 10:57 AM
Gauteng recoveries reach 2,169 as SA's death rate nears 800 The Western and Eastern Cape now account for 78% of all cases recorded in South Africa. 3 June 2020 9:58 PM
Court: COVID-19 patients can't be forced to quarantine if they can self-isolate The judgment was handed down on Wednesday after an urgent application by lobby group AfriForum, challenging the validity of regula... 3 June 2020 6:46 PM
What is the constitutionality behind lockdown regulations? Wits University law professor advocate James Grant unpacks government's lockdown regulations and the recent court loses. 4 June 2020 7:50 AM
'If learners are infected - with neglect - we will lay charge against MEC, HOD' Satdu Western Cape secretary Jonavon Rustin says they are not 100% sure all schools will be compliant. 3 June 2020 4:44 PM
Ekurhuleni regional council responds to Masina's tweets on economic policies African National Congress regional secretary TK Nciza social media policy of the party must be followed by all members. 3 June 2020 3:10 PM
Shapeshifter: Springbok-turned-businessman, Bryan Habana Former Springbok Bryan Habana about where he is at this point of his career. 3 June 2020 8:18 PM
Skynamo is positioning its sales solution to help reps work safely in the field Skynamo is a Field Sales management and productivity app used by manufacturers, distributors and wholesalers. 3 June 2020 7:18 PM
How long before everyone has access to financial services Only 54% of South Africans had a bank account in 2004, the goal is to make that 90% by 2030, where are we now. 3 June 2020 7:15 PM
[LISTEN] Preparing your child for a new way of schooling under COVID-19 Human potential and parenting expert Nikki Bush shares her insights and knowledge. 3 June 2020 2:58 PM
How do I repackage myself for a new career? Business and executive coach Dawn Klatzko shares her insights. 3 June 2020 12:03 PM
Lockdown having negative psychological effects on some South Africans Anxiety, depression and insomnia are only some of the negative effects of lockdown according to an online poll by Ipsos. 2 June 2020 4:16 PM
#ExtraTime with SA tennis star Chanel Simmonds In #ExtraTime, South Africa’s top-ranked female tennis player Chanel Simmonds speaks to us about life as a professional, meeting B... 3 June 2020 12:11 PM
Morena and Sirino sign 5-year deals with Sundowns Earlier this year the defending Absa Premiership champions secured the services of coach Pitso Mosimane and captain Hlompho Kekana... 2 June 2020 12:49 PM
Contact and non-contact sport training to resume. Golfers, surfers seek clarity Professional rugby and soccer teams can resume training under Level 3, says Sport Minister Nathi Mthethwa. 30 May 2020 12:48 PM
[WATCH] Styrofoam box bouncing from fast moving truck and back goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook 4 June 2020 8:47 AM
[WATCH] Nurse finds people who stole her bike but UK police wont arrest them Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook 4 June 2020 8:46 AM
[WATCH] Table View Primary School teachers dress as superheroes for Grade 7s Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook 3 June 2020 8:46 AM
Breakfast with Xolani Gwala
The Africa Report
The Africa Report

The Africa Report

Sudan’s PM promises justice on anniversary of sit-in killings.

In Ivory Coast many awaits the arrival of former President Gbagbo after ICC ruling as Thabo Mbeki writes open letter.



The Africa Report

3 June 2020 8:13 AM

DR Congo reports fresh Ebola outbreak

U.N. says Libya sides agree to truce talks

The Africa Report

2 June 2020 8:13 AM

Africa Covid-19 Update- Ghana lifts religious ban and Nigeria schools reopen and Rwanda medical workers deploys robots to minimize corona virus risks.

Trump Adviser accuses Zimbabwe of trying to exploit U.S. riots

The Africa Report

1 June 2020 8:25 AM

Mozambique forces in major fighting with insurgents, says the president.

ICC allows Ivory Coast ex-president Gbagbo to leave Belgium.

The Africa Report

29 May 2020 8:19 AM

Yet another senior politician South Sudan politician tests positive for Corona ---Meanwhile, at the WHO weekly briefing there is concern about shortage of testing kits... in Africa.

Isabel dos Santos hits back with new accusations against Angolan authorities all in a bid to claw back her assets.

The Africa Report

28 May 2020 8:03 AM

Nigeria and Algeria says they will continue with trails of malaria drug for Covid19

Ethiopia Indefinite postponement of polls due to Corona is raising political tempers in the country

The Africa Report

27 May 2020 8:02 AM

Zambian president Edgar Lungu pardons gay couple jailed for 15 years.

Ethiopia Indefinite postponement of polls due to Corona is raising political tempers in the country.

The Africa Report

26 May 2020 8:16 AM

Burundi's election commission declares the governing party's candidate, Evariste Ndayishimiye, as the winner of the country's presidential election.

Covid 19 casualties: International ngo Oxfam to lay off hundreds of staff and withdraw from 18 countries.

The Africa Report

25 May 2020 8:31 AM

A different Africa Day and Eid celebrated across Africa amid Covid19.

 Burundi opposition leader rejects 'fantasy' early poll results.

The Africa Report

22 May 2020 8:20 AM

Africa COVID update- latest numbers as some countries open up - Botswana Ends 7-Week Lockdown.

Kenyan Ruling Party Sidelines Vice President in Dynastic Merger between Kenyatta and Moi Families..

What is the constitutionality behind lockdown regulations?

Politics

Court: COVID-19 patients can't be forced to quarantine if they can self-isolate

Local

Gauteng recoveries reach 2,169 as SA's death rate nears 800

World Local

EWN Highlights

Child Protection Week: Public urged to stop cycle of abuse & exploitation

4 June 2020 10:25 AM

EWN says goodbye to comments section

4 June 2020 10:08 AM

Acsa needs over R11 billion to survive – Mbalula

4 June 2020 8:59 AM

