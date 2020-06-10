Ethiopia declared a state of emergency following months of violent protests.
In Mali government stand accuse of attacking villagers the latest attack sees several people being killed.
Uproar in Malawi as President Muthrika continues to question role of Judiciary in deciding fresh election ...this as the Vice President vows he will go to court if the presidential elections are not held by the end of the 150 days ordered by the courts...
Bitter sweets: Madagascar minister fired over US$2.2m candy plan to go with coronavirus 'remedy'
WHO Africa briefing - with 70% of people in Africa working in the informal sector and a slow-down in economic growth millions could be pushed into extreme poverty.
Ghana says Africa needs at least a 3 -year debt halt to avert economic depression.
Sudan’s PM promises justice on anniversary of sit-in killings.
In Ivory Coast many awaits the arrival of former President Gbagbo after ICC ruling as Thabo Mbeki writes open letter.
DR Congo reports fresh Ebola outbreak
U.N. says Libya sides agree to truce talks
Africa Covid-19 Update- Ghana lifts religious ban and Nigeria schools reopen and Rwanda medical workers deploys robots to minimize corona virus risks.
Trump Adviser accuses Zimbabwe of trying to exploit U.S. riots
Mozambique forces in major fighting with insurgents, says the president.
ICC allows Ivory Coast ex-president Gbagbo to leave Belgium.
Yet another senior politician South Sudan politician tests positive for Corona ---Meanwhile, at the WHO weekly briefing there is concern about shortage of testing kits... in Africa.
Isabel dos Santos hits back with new accusations against Angolan authorities all in a bid to claw back her assets.
Nigeria and Algeria says they will continue with trails of malaria drug for Covid19
Ethiopia Indefinite postponement of polls due to Corona is raising political tempers in the country