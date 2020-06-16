Sudan finds mass grave of student conscripts killed during Bashir's rule.
Kenya versus Djibouti battle: Big decision for UN Security Council ahead of meeting on Wednesday.
Tanzanian president Magufuli dissolves parliament before vote.
2. Al-Shabab sets up coronavirus treatment centre in Somalia.
Burundi court orders the president-elect to be sworn in after Pierre Nkurinziza’s death.
Kenya plans to extend its internet taxes to nearly everything created, sold or shared online.
Opposition cries foul as Ethiopian parliament allows PM Abiy to stay in office beyond term.
Covid has seen Africa innovators stepping up - a Kenyan company rolls our first Africa made video conferencing App.
Malawi has no coronavirus says former President Joyce Banda as country prepares for a presidential election in 2 weeks’ time.
Tributes pour in for Pierre Nkurunziza this as his wife is still on treatment in Kenya for Covid-19.
The Sudden death of Burundi's Pierre Nkurinziza shocks nation -political implication of the the end of the Nkurinziza era.
Ethiopia vows to complete Nile dam as Sudan calls for renewed tal.
Ethiopia declared a state of emergency following months of violent protests.
In Mali government stand accuse of attacking villagers the latest attack sees several people being killed.
Uproar in Malawi as President Muthrika continues to question role of Judiciary in deciding fresh election ...this as the Vice President vows he will go to court if the presidential elections are not held by the end of the 150 days ordered by the courts...
Bitter sweets: Madagascar minister fired over US$2.2m candy plan to go with coronavirus 'remedy'
WHO Africa briefing - with 70% of people in Africa working in the informal sector and a slow-down in economic growth millions could be pushed into extreme poverty.
Ghana says Africa needs at least a 3 -year debt halt to avert economic depression.
Sudan’s PM promises justice on anniversary of sit-in killings.
In Ivory Coast many awaits the arrival of former President Gbagbo after ICC ruling as Thabo Mbeki writes open letter.