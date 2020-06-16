Streaming issues? Report here
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
15:00 - 18:00
Today at 18:09
Big arrests made on VBS case
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Pauli van Wyk - Scorpio investigative journalist. at Daily Maverick
Steven Powell - Director in Forensics at ENS Africa
Today at 18:13
First response to the SAA rescue plan
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Peter Attard Montalto - Head of Capital Markets Research at Intellidex
Today at 18:20
ZOOM: Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Chris Steward - Portfolio Manager at Ninety One
Today at 18:39
How The Crazy Store adapted during Covid-19?
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Kevin Lennett - MD at The Crazy Store
Today at 19:08
SKYPE: Business Unusual - Making estate planning more equitable
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Colin Cullis - Product Owner at Primedia Broadcasting
Today at 19:19
SKYPE: Trying to get out of a timeshare contract
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wendy Knowler - Consumer Journalist at ...
Today at 19:33
ZOOM - Shapeshifter: How artisan market Kamers-Makers is pivoting post Covid
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wanda Du Toit - Owner And Co-Founder at Kamers-Makers
Latest Local
eNkanini residents rebuild shacks destroyed by fire Eyewitness News reporter Nkosikhona Duma says the municipality delivered food parcels to the informal settlement on Wednesday. 17 June 2020 4:21 PM
[WATCH LIVE] NPA media briefing on VBS Bank latest developments NPA boss advocate Shamila Batohi holds a virtual media briefing on the progress of high-profile priority cases. 17 June 2020 12:41 PM
Suspect arrested for Tshegofatso Pule murder A 31-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the murder of eighth month pregrant Tshegofatso Pule. 17 June 2020 9:09 AM
View all Local
Can South Africa afford a nuclear power plant building programme? Energy expert Chris Yelland says there is pressure building from the nuclear lobby groups for a nuclear new build. 17 June 2020 7:56 AM
Victoria Mxenge: Challenged apartheid regime to uplift SA youth #UnResolved investigates the murder of anti-apartheid activist Victoria Mxenge and the impact she had on SA youth. 16 June 2020 3:01 PM
How should South African young people remember Youth Day? Clement Manyathela facilitates a discuss on what the day means to different young people during COVID-19 pandemic. 16 June 2020 1:14 PM
View all Politics
There is some light at the end of the tunnel for South African importers Inflation expectations are declining, partly because the collapse in oil prices has been greater than rand depreciation. 17 June 2020 9:16 AM
That 'All Wines Matter' blunder Andy Rice on this week's great advertising campaigns - and one that caused a stir - for all the wrong reasons. 16 June 2020 8:16 PM
Gen Z - the architects of our New World Order Generation Z is a demographic that's born roughly between the mid 1990s to the mid-2010s. 16 June 2020 7:32 PM
View all Business
When restaurants re-open you could find yourself dining with 'body doubles' The Fab Company is ready to help public venues populate their space with life-size cut-outs to comply with social distancing. 14 June 2020 10:19 AM
[LISTEN] Mandy Wiener on her love for fast-paced journalism and radio The journalist and author joined Ray White, standing in for Azania Mosaka, for this week's Friday Profile. 12 June 2020 3:55 PM
[LISTEN] Understanding addictions and trauma Clinical sexologist unpacks the link between addictions and trauma that often starts in childhood. 12 June 2020 12:34 PM
View all Lifestyle
Pivotal weeks ahead for CSA as Moroe investigation nears end Moroe was suspended in December 2019 pending the outcome of an independent forensic investigation into management practices at CSA... 17 June 2020 10:29 AM
2020 Soweto Marathon cancelled due to COVID-19 Soweto Marathon Trust chairperson Sello Khunou said that calling off South Africa’s biggest one-day road running event was not an... 15 June 2020 11:36 AM
TTM says it has bought Bidvest Wits PSL status Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila Football Club has announced that it has bought Bidvest Wits with all its players. 13 June 2020 10:19 PM
View all Sport
View all Entertainment
UPDATE: 39,867 COVID-19 recoveries for SA as death toll reaches 1,568 Health Minister Zweli Mkhize announced that the cumulative number of confirmed COVID-19 infections is 73,533. 13 June 2020 10:04 PM
Musa Manzi: The Wits researcher saving lives in the depths of SA’s mines Wits Originator, Musa Manzi has unearthed the seismic impact of mining and, discovered what lies beneath the earth. 10 June 2020 4:14 PM
No international repatriation flight has been denied landing rights - Dirco Dirco spokesperson Clayson Monyela says permission for 12 June has been granted for KLM Dutch airline. 9 June 2020 3:56 PM
View all World
View all Africa
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The Africa Report
The Africa Report

The Africa Report

16 June 2020 8:05 AM

Sudan finds mass grave of student conscripts killed during Bashir's rule.

Kenya versus Djibouti battle: Big decision for UN Security Council ahead of meeting on Wednesday.


More episodes from The Africa Report

The Africa Report

17 June 2020 8:13 AM

Tanzanian president Magufuli dissolves parliament before vote. 
 
2. Al-Shabab sets up coronavirus treatment centre in Somalia.

The Africa Report

15 June 2020 8:10 AM

Burundi court orders the president-elect to be sworn in after Pierre Nkurinziza’s death.

Kenya plans to extend its internet taxes to nearly everything created, sold or shared online.

The Africa Report

12 June 2020 8:19 AM

Opposition cries foul as Ethiopian parliament allows PM Abiy to stay in office beyond term.

 Covid has seen Africa innovators stepping up - a Kenyan company rolls our first Africa made video conferencing App.

The Africa Report

11 June 2020 8:17 AM

Malawi has no coronavirus says former President Joyce Banda as country prepares for a presidential election in 2 weeks’ time.

 Tributes pour in for Pierre Nkurunziza this as his wife is still on treatment in Kenya for Covid-19.

The Africa Report

10 June 2020 8:24 AM

The Sudden death of Burundi's Pierre Nkurinziza shocks nation -political implication of the the end of the Nkurinziza era.

 Ethiopia vows to complete Nile dam as Sudan calls for renewed tal.

The Africa Report

9 June 2020 8:04 AM

Ethiopia declared a state of emergency following months of violent protests.

 In Mali government stand accuse of attacking villagers the latest attack sees several people being killed.

The Africa Report

8 June 2020 8:21 AM

Uproar in Malawi as President Muthrika continues to question role of Judiciary in deciding fresh election ...this as the Vice President vows he will go to court if the presidential elections are not held by the end of the 150 days ordered by the courts...

 Bitter sweets: Madagascar minister fired over US$2.2m candy plan to go with coronavirus 'remedy'

The Africa Report

5 June 2020 8:16 AM

WHO Africa briefing - with 70% of people in Africa working in the informal sector and a slow-down in economic growth millions could be pushed into extreme poverty.

Ghana says Africa needs at least a 3 -year debt halt to avert economic depression.

The Africa Report

4 June 2020 8:16 AM

Sudan’s PM promises justice on anniversary of sit-in killings.

In Ivory Coast many awaits the arrival of former President Gbagbo after ICC ruling as Thabo Mbeki writes open letter.

Trending

Five nuns succumb to COVID-19 and 21 test positive at Mthatha convent

Local

Hawks arrest 7 suspects involved in VBS scandal

Local

Suspect in Tshegofatso Pule murder to appear in court today

Local

EWN Highlights

Nafiz Modack and co-accused granted bail in fraud, corruption case

17 June 2020 4:38 PM

Man accused of killing Naledi Phangindawo abandons bail bid

17 June 2020 4:05 PM

WHO moves to update COVID-19 guidance after 'great news' in drug study

17 June 2020 3:48 PM

