Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
15:00 - 18:00
Today at 17:11
Femicide pandemic
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Dr Shaheda Omar
Dr Nwabisa Shai
Today at 17:20
Cinemas will now be operating under advanced level 3
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Ryan Williams - Executive Head Of Sales at Cinemark
Today at 18:09
Salons, restaurants and hotels are allowed to operate under level three.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Grace Harding - Spokesperson for the Restaurant Collective and CEO at Ocean Basket
Anthony Leeming - CEO at Sun International Group
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Graeme Korner - ... at Korner Perspective
Today at 18:39
Banking Association gives update on Covid-19 loan guarantee scheme and debt relief programme
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Bongiwe Kunene - MD at Banking Association South Africa
Today at 19:18
Personal Finance Feature - What happens to your money when you die and you have a retirement annuity or company retirement fund?
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Warren Ingram - Personal Financial Advisor and Executive Director at Galileo Capital
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Small Business Focus - Conflict resolution between customers, suppliers and most importantly teams in a remote working environment
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Pavlo Phitidis - Founder at Aurik Business Accelerator
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
15:00 - 18:00
Latest Local
'Alcohol-related trauma cases using resources for COVID-19 patients' Western Cape Department of Health chief of operations Dr Saadiq Kariem says alcohol was present in 60% of pedestrian fatalities. 18 June 2020 5:09 PM
Justice department offering education funding for TRC victims and dependants Applications for the 2021 academic year are now open and should reach the department by no later than 30 September 2020. 18 June 2020 4:46 PM
Family seeks answers after baby girl went missing at Rahima Moosa Hospital Eyewitness News reporter Theto Mahlakoane says the hospital says there was an error in recording the sex of the babies. 18 June 2020 4:27 PM
Government walking away from lockdown to avoid humiliation in court - DA Interim leader John Steenhuisen says what was announce is very confusing but he welcomes the opening of hairdressers. 18 June 2020 7:58 AM
SA Express is crashing because of poor financial management - Scopa Chaiperson Mkhuleko Hlengwa reflects on the liquidators finding discrepancies in the carriers asset evaluation. 18 June 2020 7:34 AM
Ramaphosa gives nod to restaurant sit-ins, worried by GBV and alcohol abuse President Cyril Ramaphosa said the introduction of the Level 3 lockdown coincided with an increase in violent crimes. 17 June 2020 9:14 PM
How the dead can solve South Africa's inequality Deceased estates could help more than just surviving family members 17 June 2020 7:56 PM
How The Crazy Store adapted to Covid-19 How did the lockdown affect the Crazy Store's sales and imports of supply? 17 June 2020 7:26 PM
SAA rescue plan is just 'throwing the problem back' The long-anticipated rescue plan was finally released on Tuesday night. 17 June 2020 6:55 PM
When restaurants re-open you could find yourself dining with 'body doubles' The Fab Company is ready to help public venues populate their space with life-size cut-outs to comply with social distancing. 14 June 2020 10:19 AM
[LISTEN] Mandy Wiener on her love for fast-paced journalism and radio The journalist and author joined Ray White, standing in for Azania Mosaka, for this week's Friday Profile. 12 June 2020 3:55 PM
[LISTEN] Understanding addictions and trauma Clinical sexologist unpacks the link between addictions and trauma that often starts in childhood. 12 June 2020 12:34 PM
Breakfast with Xolani Gwala
The Africa Report
The Africa Report

The Africa Report

18 June 2020 8:18 AM

Burundi's new president Everista Ndayishimiye to be sworn in today.

Nigeria's Lagos state has rolled back its decision to partially reopen places of worship due to a recent spike in coronavirus cases.


The Africa Report

17 June 2020 8:13 AM

Tanzanian president Magufuli dissolves parliament before vote. 
 
2. Al-Shabab sets up coronavirus treatment centre in Somalia.

The Africa Report

16 June 2020 8:05 AM

Sudan finds mass grave of student conscripts killed during Bashir's rule.

Kenya versus Djibouti battle: Big decision for UN Security Council ahead of meeting on Wednesday.

The Africa Report

15 June 2020 8:10 AM

Burundi court orders the president-elect to be sworn in after Pierre Nkurinziza's death.

Kenya plans to extend its internet taxes to nearly everything created, sold or shared online.

The Africa Report

12 June 2020 8:19 AM

Opposition cries foul as Ethiopian parliament allows PM Abiy to stay in office beyond term.

 Covid has seen Africa innovators stepping up - a Kenyan company rolls our first Africa made video conferencing App.

The Africa Report

11 June 2020 8:17 AM

Malawi has no coronavirus says former President Joyce Banda as country prepares for a presidential election in 2 weeks' time.

 Tributes pour in for Pierre Nkurunziza this as his wife is still on treatment in Kenya for Covid-19.

The Africa Report

10 June 2020 8:24 AM

The Sudden death of Burundi's Pierre Nkurinziza shocks nation -political implication of the the end of the Nkurinziza era.

 Ethiopia vows to complete Nile dam as Sudan calls for renewed tal.

The Africa Report

9 June 2020 8:04 AM

Ethiopia declared a state of emergency following months of violent protests.

 In Mali government stand accuse of attacking villagers the latest attack sees several people being killed.

The Africa Report

8 June 2020 8:21 AM

Uproar in Malawi as President Muthrika continues to question role of Judiciary in deciding fresh election ...this as the Vice President vows he will go to court if the presidential elections are not held by the end of the 150 days ordered by the courts...

 Bitter sweets: Madagascar minister fired over US$2.2m candy plan to go with coronavirus 'remedy'

The Africa Report

5 June 2020 8:16 AM

WHO Africa briefing - with 70% of people in Africa working in the informal sector and a slow-down in economic growth millions could be pushed into extreme poverty.

Ghana says Africa needs at least a 3 -year debt halt to avert economic depression.

Processes already under way to revive SA's economy post-COVID-19 - Ramaphosa

Politics Local

SABC says it plans to start retrenchment process

Business Local

[WATCH] VBS Mutual Bank suspects appear in court

Politics

EWN Highlights

Ramaphosa: Lockdown averted a catastrophe in SA

18 June 2020 5:16 PM

Beauty industry welcomes eased lockdown regulations under level 3

18 June 2020 3:46 PM

GALLERY: Here are the 7 suspects nabbed for VBS heist

18 June 2020 3:35 PM

