The Eusebius McKaiser Show
09:00 - 12:00
Today at 18:39
SKYPE: Business leaders on how Covid has changed SA.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Bonang Mohale - Chair at Bidvest
Today at 19:08
How the regulations roller coaster has affected this non alcoholic drinks business.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Johannes Le Roux - Director and Founder at The Duchess
Today at 19:19
Business Book review: Augustine Sedgewick's 'Coffeeland'
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Marcia Klein - Editor at Business Times
Today at 19:33
SKYPE: Make Money Mondays - Zakes Bantwini is hoing to Harvard Business School and other money matters PLAY CLIP: ARY3 - Wasting my time, by Zakes Bantwini
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Zakes Bantwini - SKYPE: Zakes Bantwini
The Eusebius McKaiser Show
09:00 - 12:00
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
[VIDEOS] Commuters stranded as taxi strike continues Taxi commuters on Monday were left stranded as Santaco embarked on a shutdown. 22 June 2020 9:08 AM
[UPDATE] Gauteng recoveries reach 4,673 Health Minister Zweli Mkhize announced on Sunday that the total number of tests conducted so far is 1.328,060. 21 June 2020 10:25 PM
Another young woman murdered - suspect arrested after body of teen found in CT The body of a 17-year-old girl was discovered in Philippi in the Western Cape on Saturday. 21 June 2020 4:31 PM
UNHCR says 79.5m people forcibly displaced worldwide. That's 1% of humanity Africa accounts for 18m of the displaced. The Gauteng High Court has now ordered govt to include asylum seekers in Covid-19 grant. 20 June 2020 10:28 AM
'It's not ideal to leave asylum-seekers behind in our COVID-19 response' Scalabrini Centre legal adviser Sally Ganda says document holders will still be subject to all eligibility criteria. 19 June 2020 4:54 PM
Transport Department to use SARS to disperse taxi industry relief funds Transport spokesperson Ayanda Allie Paine and Armsta's Motlanalo Tsebe reflect on the new fund that has been announced. 19 June 2020 1:06 PM
NPA: All VBS accused have now paid their bail They appeared in the Palm Ridge Regional Court on Thursday where they all maintained their innocence. 19 June 2020 6:38 PM
No guarantee that your nominated beneficiary will get your money when you die Did you know that the Trustees of retirement funds don’t have to pay it out to your nominated beneficiary? 18 June 2020 7:58 PM
Meet Magda Wierzycka, CEO, The Apprentice South Africa Magda Wierzycka, CEO of Sygnia, will join the show as the CEO, a role previously held by Tokyo Sexwale in the first SA series. 18 June 2020 7:34 PM
Boity Thulo 'still feeling the same yearning I had when I started' The rapper and reality TV star touches on using her platform to speak out against gender-based violence. 19 June 2020 3:25 PM
When restaurants re-open you could find yourself dining with 'body doubles' The Fab Company is ready to help public venues populate their space with life-size cut-outs to comply with social distancing. 14 June 2020 10:19 AM
[LISTEN] Mandy Wiener on her love for fast-paced journalism and radio The journalist and author joined Ray White, standing in for Azania Mosaka, for this week's Friday Profile. 12 June 2020 3:55 PM
'It’s very disappointing': Booth on clubs selling PSL status Bidvest Wits confirmed on Wednesday night that they had sold their credentials to National First Division side Tshakhuma Tsha Madz... 18 June 2020 8:26 PM
Aerios takes SA Rugby to court Aerios believes the South African Rugby Union acted “unlawfully in trying to rid itself of Aerios for self-gain”. 18 June 2020 12:57 PM
Pivotal weeks ahead for CSA as Moroe investigation nears end Moroe was suspended in December 2019 pending the outcome of an independent forensic investigation into management practices at CSA... 17 June 2020 10:29 AM
[UPDATE] Gauteng recoveries reach 4,673 Health Minister Zweli Mkhize announced on Sunday that the total number of tests conducted so far is 1.328,060. 21 June 2020 10:25 PM
SA to issue guidelines for use of dexamethasone, Aspen confident about supply An Oxford trial found the anti-inflammatory drug causes significant reduction in deaths of critically ill Covid-19 patients. 21 June 2020 1:22 PM
UNHCR says 79.5m people forcibly displaced worldwide. That's 1% of humanity Africa accounts for 18m of the displaced. The Gauteng High Court has now ordered govt to include asylum seekers in Covid-19 grant. 20 June 2020 10:28 AM
Podcasts

Breakfast with Xolani Gwala
The Africa Report
The Africa Report

The Africa Report

22 June 2020 8:05 AM

Zimbabwe health minister charged over virus kit scandal as hundreds of doctors, nurses go on strike.

Egypt President says he is committed to a diplomatic solution to Ethiopia's dam crisis.


The Africa Report

19 June 2020 8:17 AM

Malawi lawyers protest chief justice's pre-vote forced retirement ahead of crucial election.

Kenya and Djibouti battled it out for the second round for the coveted UN Security Council seat.

The Africa Report

18 June 2020 8:18 AM

Burundi's new president Everista Ndayishimiye to be sworn in today.

Nigeria’s Lagos state has rolled back its decision to partially reopen places of worship due to a recent spike in coronavirus cases.

The Africa Report

17 June 2020 8:13 AM

Tanzanian president Magufuli dissolves parliament before vote. 
 
2. Al-Shabab sets up coronavirus treatment centre in Somalia.

The Africa Report

16 June 2020 8:05 AM

Sudan finds mass grave of student conscripts killed during Bashir's rule.

Kenya versus Djibouti battle: Big decision for UN Security Council ahead of meeting on Wednesday.

The Africa Report

15 June 2020 8:10 AM

Burundi court orders the president-elect to be sworn in after Pierre Nkurinziza’s death.

Kenya plans to extend its internet taxes to nearly everything created, sold or shared online.

The Africa Report

12 June 2020 8:19 AM

Opposition cries foul as Ethiopian parliament allows PM Abiy to stay in office beyond term.

 Covid has seen Africa innovators stepping up - a Kenyan company rolls our first Africa made video conferencing App.

The Africa Report

11 June 2020 8:17 AM

Malawi has no coronavirus says former President Joyce Banda as country prepares for a presidential election in 2 weeks’ time.

 Tributes pour in for Pierre Nkurunziza this as his wife is still on treatment in Kenya for Covid-19.

The Africa Report

10 June 2020 8:24 AM

The Sudden death of Burundi's Pierre Nkurinziza shocks nation -political implication of the the end of the Nkurinziza era.

 Ethiopia vows to complete Nile dam as Sudan calls for renewed tal.

The Africa Report

9 June 2020 8:04 AM

Ethiopia declared a state of emergency following months of violent protests.

 In Mali government stand accuse of attacking villagers the latest attack sees several people being killed.

Trending

Roads blocked due to taxi strike, state and industry at loggerheads

Politics

[VIDEOS] Commuters stranded as taxi strike continues

Local

SA to issue guidelines for use of dexamethasone, Aspen confident about supply

Local World

EWN Highlights

Tattoo parlours could've opened weeks ago, says artist after guidelines gazetted

22 June 2020 9:26 AM

Ramaphosa: SA not alone in dealing with job losses due to COVID-19

22 June 2020 8:40 AM

Mboweni's budget expected to shed light on govt's plan for COVID-19 hit economy

22 June 2020 8:26 AM

