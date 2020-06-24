Vote counting under way in Malawi's presidential election rerun.
Cameroon’s aid workers welcome high profile calls from Nobel Luaretess for COVID-19 cease-fire.
Malawi heads to historic election today.
ICC hears prosecutor's appeal against Laurent Gbagbo's acquittal underway.
Zimbabwe health minister charged over virus kit scandal as hundreds of doctors, nurses go on strike.
Egypt President says he is committed to a diplomatic solution to Ethiopia's dam crisis.
Malawi lawyers protest chief justice's pre-vote forced retirement ahead of crucial election.
Kenya and Djibouti battled it out for the second round for the coveted UN Security Council seat.
Burundi's new president Everista Ndayishimiye to be sworn in today.
Nigeria’s Lagos state has rolled back its decision to partially reopen places of worship due to a recent spike in coronavirus cases.
Tanzanian president Magufuli dissolves parliament before vote.
2. Al-Shabab sets up coronavirus treatment centre in Somalia.
Sudan finds mass grave of student conscripts killed during Bashir's rule.
Kenya versus Djibouti battle: Big decision for UN Security Council ahead of meeting on Wednesday.
Burundi court orders the president-elect to be sworn in after Pierre Nkurinziza’s death.
Kenya plans to extend its internet taxes to nearly everything created, sold or shared online.
Opposition cries foul as Ethiopian parliament allows PM Abiy to stay in office beyond term.
Covid has seen Africa innovators stepping up - a Kenyan company rolls our first Africa made video conferencing App.