Streaming issues? Report here
702 logo Gradients 702 logo Gradients
Best of 702
00:00 - 06:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Weekend Breakfast with Refiloe Mpakanyane
See full line-up
Best of 702
00:00 - 06:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
View all Local
Mogoeng Mogoeng slams ‘fearmongering’ amid COVID-19 pandemic Speaking on an international platform to ‘The Jerusalem Post’ during a webinar this week, Mogoeng questioned how scientists could... 26 June 2020 12:21 PM
'Zille's tweets are a personal affront to myself as an individual' Gauteng leader for the DA John Moodey says Helen Zille's apartheid-related tweets have done tremendous harm to the party. 25 June 2020 4:21 PM
Malema: I’m not close with anyone who benefited from VBS Malema was fielding questions from journalists around the party's alleged role in the looting of the institution on Thursday. 25 June 2020 2:02 PM
View all Politics
View all Business
View all Lifestyle
View all Sport
Musical trio Encore release new single with Amanda Black Band members Kabelo Thomane and Keabetswe Kototsi joined Azania Mosaka for this week's 702 Unplugged. 26 June 2020 4:22 PM
[LISTEN] Meet talented saxophonist Sisonke Xonti Xonti is Standard Bank Young Artist Award recipient for 2020. He says he never thought he would take up music professionally. 26 June 2020 3:53 PM
[LISTEN] How you can enjoy the Standard Bank Jazz Festival from your couch Festival curator Alan Webster says this year's line up features many young artists from across South Africa. 26 June 2020 12:32 PM
View all Entertainment
UPDATE: Gauteng COVID-19 recoveries surpass 7,000 The total number of recoveries in South Africa so far is 64,111 with 1.493,104 tests conducted. 26 June 2020 10:51 PM
Why are migrants being excluded from SA’s response to Covid-19? African migrants are facing Covid-19 without government support. 22 June 2020 7:53 PM
SA to issue guidelines for use of dexamethasone, Aspen confident about supply An Oxford trial found the anti-inflammatory drug causes significant reduction in deaths of critically ill Covid-19 patients. 21 June 2020 1:22 PM
View all World
View all Africa
View all Opinion

Podcasts

Breakfast with Xolani Gwala
arrow_forward
The Africa Report
arrow_forward
The Africa Report

The Africa Report

25 June 2020 8:04 AM

Vote counting under way in Malawi's presidential election rerun.

Cameroon’s aid workers welcome high profile calls from Nobel Luaretess for COVID-19 cease-fire.


More episodes from The Africa Report

The Africa Report

24 June 2020 8:03 AM

Al-Shabab strikes again- this time claims responsibility for suicide attack outside Turkish base in Somalia.

More than Forty years later, the elite school, Eton apologises to Nigerian ex-student for racism.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Africa Report

23 June 2020 8:15 AM

Malawi heads to historic election today.

ICC hears prosecutor's appeal against Laurent Gbagbo's acquittal underway.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Africa Report

22 June 2020 8:05 AM

Zimbabwe health minister charged over virus kit scandal as hundreds of doctors, nurses go on strike.

Egypt President says he is committed to a diplomatic solution to Ethiopia's dam crisis.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Africa Report

19 June 2020 8:17 AM

Malawi lawyers protest chief justice's pre-vote forced retirement ahead of crucial election.

Kenya and Djibouti battled it out for the second round for the coveted UN Security Council seat.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Africa Report

18 June 2020 8:18 AM

Burundi's new president Everista Ndayishimiye to be sworn in today.

Nigeria’s Lagos state has rolled back its decision to partially reopen places of worship due to a recent spike in coronavirus cases.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Africa Report

17 June 2020 8:13 AM

Tanzanian president Magufuli dissolves parliament before vote. 
 
2. Al-Shabab sets up coronavirus treatment centre in Somalia.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Africa Report

16 June 2020 8:05 AM

Sudan finds mass grave of student conscripts killed during Bashir's rule.

Kenya versus Djibouti battle: Big decision for UN Security Council ahead of meeting on Wednesday.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Africa Report

15 June 2020 8:10 AM

Burundi court orders the president-elect to be sworn in after Pierre Nkurinziza’s death.

Kenya plans to extend its internet taxes to nearly everything created, sold or shared online.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Africa Report

12 June 2020 8:19 AM

Opposition cries foul as Ethiopian parliament allows PM Abiy to stay in office beyond term.

 Covid has seen Africa innovators stepping up - a Kenyan company rolls our first Africa made video conferencing App.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

702 celebrates 40 years

Local

UPDATE: Gauteng COVID-19 recoveries surpass 7,000

World Local

Can you sue your spouse if you contract COVID-19 as a result of their affair?

Local

EWN Highlights

Some lessons learned as world approaches 10 million coronavirus cases

26 June 2020 8:01 PM

Zulu: Names of GBV victims read like casualty list of a war zone

26 June 2020 7:44 PM

Fraudsters get away with over R10 million from UIF

26 June 2020 7:18 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA