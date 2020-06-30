Streaming issues? Report here
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
15:00 - 18:00
Today at 16:45
Clement Manyathela taking over the 9am slot
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Clement Manyathela - Reporter at EWN
Today at 16:53
MTN launches 5G
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Mapula Bodibe, Chief Consumer Officer at MTN
Today at 17:20
Parkview lockdown virtual tour
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Peter Delmar - Author at The N4 Book
Today at 18:09
Stats SA to release first quarter GDP
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Prof Adrian Saville - Chief Executive of Cannon Asset Managers and Professor in Economics, Finance & Strategy at Gordon Institute Of Business Science
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wayne McCurrie - From Wealth and Investments at First National Bank
Today at 18:39
SA cuts budget for the Square Kilometre Array (SKA)
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Sarah Wild - Science Writer at ...
Today at 19:08
Heroes and Zeros, with Andy Rice
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Andy Rice - Branding and Advertising Expert at ...
Today at 19:18
Africa Business Focus
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Chris Bishop - Head of Programming (and author of Africa's Billionaire's) at CNBC Africa
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: How it works: Naken Insurance disrupting the market
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Alex Thomson - Co-Founder at Naked Insurance
Latest Local
[LISTEN] What does the impact of COVID-19 mean for remuneration? Azania spoke to South African Reward Association executive committee member Muhammed Goolab to find out. 30 June 2020 3:15 PM
HEPA filters can remove almost 100% of coronavirus - Aviation expert Flyer Magazine editor Guy Leitch talks about HEPA filters in airlines and social distancing when flying. 30 June 2020 3:07 PM
Eastern Cape government to appoint 500 community workers for COVID-19 The Herald reporter Ziphozethu Ncokazi gives details of Premier Oscar Mabuyane's media briefing. 30 June 2020 1:38 PM
Breakfast with Xolani Gwala
The Africa Report
30 June 2020 8:04 AM


More episodes from The Africa Report

The Africa Report

29 June 2020 8:08 AM

Malawi' has a new President as Lazarus  Chakwera sworn in as  after re-run election.
 
Nigeria's President  Buhari expresses concern over new regional currency-ECO.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Africa Report

29 June 2020 6:59 AM
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Africa Report

25 June 2020 8:04 AM

Vote counting under way in Malawi's presidential election rerun.

Cameroon’s aid workers welcome high profile calls from Nobel Luaretess for COVID-19 cease-fire.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Africa Report

24 June 2020 8:03 AM

Al-Shabab strikes again- this time claims responsibility for suicide attack outside Turkish base in Somalia.

More than Forty years later, the elite school, Eton apologises to Nigerian ex-student for racism.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Africa Report

23 June 2020 8:15 AM

Malawi heads to historic election today.

ICC hears prosecutor's appeal against Laurent Gbagbo's acquittal underway.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Africa Report

22 June 2020 8:05 AM

Zimbabwe health minister charged over virus kit scandal as hundreds of doctors, nurses go on strike.

Egypt President says he is committed to a diplomatic solution to Ethiopia's dam crisis.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Africa Report

19 June 2020 8:17 AM

Malawi lawyers protest chief justice's pre-vote forced retirement ahead of crucial election.

Kenya and Djibouti battled it out for the second round for the coveted UN Security Council seat.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Africa Report

18 June 2020 8:18 AM

Burundi's new president Everista Ndayishimiye to be sworn in today.

Nigeria’s Lagos state has rolled back its decision to partially reopen places of worship due to a recent spike in coronavirus cases.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Africa Report

17 June 2020 8:13 AM

Tanzanian president Magufuli dissolves parliament before vote. 
 
2. Al-Shabab sets up coronavirus treatment centre in Somalia.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

As infection rates increase a hard lockdown remains possibility - Zweli Mkhize

Local

SA recession deepens as pre-coronavirus lockdown GDP falls by 2%

Politics

[LISTEN] Healthcare workers at Hillbrow Community Health Centre on strike

Local

EWN Highlights

Maluleke: Global effects of COVID-19 were already being felt in Q1

30 June 2020 4:28 PM

Pilot killed in plane crash at Wonderboom Airport

30 June 2020 4:16 PM

KZN Education Dept: COVID-19 measures working despite rising infections

30 June 2020 3:56 PM

