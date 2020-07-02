Streaming issues? Report here
The Clement Manyathela Show
Today at 16:20
[Active Citizenry] Building a home for a desolate family
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Advocate Tiny Seboko
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Graeme Korner - ... at Korner Perspective
Today at 19:08
Author and journalist Mandy Wiener will return to the Primedia Broadcast team to host the Midday Report.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Mandy Wiener - Journalist and Author of 'Ministry of Crime' at ...
Today at 19:18
Personal Finance Feature
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Warren Ingram - Personal Financial Advisor and Executive Director at Galileo Capital
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Small Business Focus : Onion Peeler lessons for SME
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Pavlo Phitidis - Founder at Aurik Business Accelerator
Latest Local
COCT suspends 4 law enforcement officers over forceful eviction of naked man The video shows law enforcement officials evict a naked man from his Empolweni home in Khayelitsha. 2 July 2020 9:09 AM
UPDATE: 8,124 new infections as SA COVID-19 recoveries reach 76,025 Health Minister Zweli Mkhize announced on Wednesday that the total number of tests conducted to date is 1.666,939. 1 July 2020 9:55 PM
Cigarette sales ban not forever - Ramaphosa President Cyril Ramaphosa in a virtual imbizo called on all South Africans to join in the fight against COVID-19, with infection l... 1 July 2020 7:08 PM
[WATCH LIVE] President Cyril Ramaphosa answers your COVID-19 questions The Presidency says that it will be a public platform to address all the questions on issues and challenges currently facing socie... 1 July 2020 6:01 PM
Metrorail gradually phases in limited services on Wednesday Metrorail said the trial trips would stress-test operational plans which need to comply with COVID-19 regulations. 1 July 2020 10:34 AM
'There is a deep unequal resource distribution in SA healthcare system' Oxfam SA inequality programmes manager Dr Basani Baloyi says a there is a shortage of critical medical supplies and understaffing. 1 July 2020 7:56 AM
ZOOM: Shapeshifter - SA animation company Triggerfish now in Ireland CEO says Stuart Forrest says Ireland is where the animation industry is booming and they have been doing a lot of work there. 1 July 2020 10:23 PM
ZOOM: Market Commentary Chris Steward, portfolio manager at Ninety One, says the PMI number in particular is looking a little better. 1 July 2020 9:18 PM
Real Foods' Kauai is not chicken about expansion Real Foods CEO Dean Kowarski says they have seen a lot of opportunities since the relaxation of regulations. 1 July 2020 8:42 PM
Car insurance from R180 per month – and you don't pay if you don't drive Meet Alex Thomson of Naked Insurance, a high-tech company with vastly lower operating costs than most traditional insurers. 30 June 2020 8:03 PM
Axe (aka 'Lynx') deodorant has a new scent - 'Africa and Marmite' (not kidding) "We've decided to step it up," says Lynx. "With Lynx Marmite, we're bringing the world of food into the fragrance category." LOL! 30 June 2020 7:25 PM
What in the world happened to Eon de Vos? And what does he believe about money? Bruce Whitfield interviews Eon de Vos about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.). 29 June 2020 8:30 PM
Breakfast with Xolani Gwala
The Africa Report
The Africa Report

The Africa Report

2 July 2020 8:19 AM

More than 50 killed in Ethiopia protests over popular singer's death.

While the UN Security Council discussed the Ongoing Nile Dam issue Egyptians and Ethiopians trade TIK TOK threat.


The Africa Report

30 June 2020 8:04 AM
The Africa Report

29 June 2020 8:08 AM

Malawi' has a new President as Lazarus  Chakwera sworn in as  after re-run election.
 
Nigeria's President  Buhari expresses concern over new regional currency-ECO.

The Africa Report

29 June 2020 6:59 AM
The Africa Report

25 June 2020 8:04 AM

Vote counting under way in Malawi's presidential election rerun.

Cameroon's aid workers welcome high profile calls from Nobel Luaretess for COVID-19 cease-fire.

The Africa Report

24 June 2020 8:03 AM

Al-Shabab strikes again- this time claims responsibility for suicide attack outside Turkish base in Somalia.

More than Forty years later, the elite school, Eton apologises to Nigerian ex-student for racism.

The Africa Report

23 June 2020 8:15 AM

Malawi heads to historic election today.

ICC hears prosecutor's appeal against Laurent Gbagbo's acquittal underway.

The Africa Report

22 June 2020 8:05 AM

Zimbabwe health minister charged over virus kit scandal as hundreds of doctors, nurses go on strike.

Egypt President says he is committed to a diplomatic solution to Ethiopia's dam crisis.

The Africa Report

19 June 2020 8:17 AM

Malawi lawyers protest chief justice's pre-vote forced retirement ahead of crucial election.

Kenya and Djibouti battled it out for the second round for the coveted UN Security Council seat.

The Africa Report

18 June 2020 8:18 AM

Burundi's new president Everista Ndayishimiye to be sworn in today.

Nigeria's Lagos state has rolled back its decision to partially reopen places of worship due to a recent spike in coronavirus cases.

