Latest Local
SAHRC to take City of Cape Town to court after man forcefully dragged from shack In a video shared widely, law enforcement officers were seen dragging a naked Bulelani Qholani from his home. 2 July 2020 4:10 PM
WATCH LIVE: Gauteng command council gives update on COVID-19 Premier David Makhura and his team are expected to give details on the province's readiness as the country gears up for the corona... 2 July 2020 12:08 PM
702's Clive Moagi shares remedies that worked for him in his COVID-19 recovery Aubrey Masango chats to colleague and 702 Breakfast Show producer who has recovered from the virus. 2 July 2020 11:48 AM
Mass participation in municipal affairs is needed - Kimi Makwetu The auditor-general says people need to act in curbing irregular expenditure shown in municipal audits. 2 July 2020 7:58 AM
[WATCH LIVE] President Cyril Ramaphosa answers your COVID-19 questions The Presidency says that it will be a public platform to address all the questions on issues and challenges currently facing socie... 1 July 2020 6:01 PM
Metrorail gradually phases in limited services on Wednesday Metrorail said the trial trips would stress-test operational plans which need to comply with COVID-19 regulations. 1 July 2020 10:34 AM
Small Business Focus: Onion peeler lessons for SMEs Pavlo Phitidis tells more about a strategy that he has been using for years and how to apply this in a business. 2 July 2020 9:42 PM
Personal Finance Feature - Equity fund vs index investing Personal financial adviser Warren Ingram says active fund managers in South Africa have had a terrible time. 2 July 2020 8:43 PM
Meat importers say FairPlay’s dumping concerns is just a COVID-19 blame game Association of Meat Importers and Exporters CEO Paul Matthew says there are mechanisms to deal with a possibility of dumping 2 July 2020 8:05 PM
Western Province agrees to Newlands proposal The loan agreement approved on Tuesday, will enable the WPRFU to pay off its debt to Remgro and Investec Bank. Guarantees have alr... 1 July 2020 4:37 PM
Mahlatse 'Chiliboy' Ralepelle handed 8-year doping ban The 33-year-old tested positive for the banned anabolic agent, Zeranol, during an out-of-competition test on the 17th January 2019... 1 July 2020 9:58 AM
CSA announces revised date for 3T Cricket Solidarity Cup match The match details remain the same with SuperSport Park as the hosting venue and the starting time being 11 am (SAST). 1 July 2020 9:13 AM
UPDATE: 12,957 recoveries for Gauteng as SA records 8,728 new infections Health Minister Zweli Mkhize announced on Thursday that the number of national recoveries so far is 81,999. 2 July 2020 11:13 PM
[LISTEN] Why the 'Stop Hate for Profit' campaign has gained momentum The 'Stop Hate for Profit' has seen advertisers pull out from Facebook for apparently turning a blind eye to hate speech. 1 July 2020 4:47 PM
Lazarus Chakwera sworn in as Malawi president Chakwera defeated incumbent Peter Mutharika with 58.57% of the vote in Tuesday's poll. 29 June 2020 1:32 PM
View all World
View all Africa
Breakfast with Xolani Gwala
The Africa Report
The Africa Report

The Africa Report

3 July 2020 7:09 AM

DR Congo marks independence day under political tensions..as Belgium King apologize for the past.

Gabon senate votes to decriminalise homesexualt


The Africa Report

3 July 2020 8:15 AM

In about turn- Burundi now changes tack as president declares Covid-19 'biggest enemy.
 
Staying in East Africa-- How to rid East Africa of the millions of locusts? Serve them in a kebab or drive them to cannibalism...Scientists trying different ways...to deal with the locusts.

The Africa Report

2 July 2020 8:19 AM

More than 50 killed in Ethiopia protests over popular singer's death.

While the UN Security Council discussed the Ongoing Nile Dam issue Egyptians and Ethiopians trade TIK TOK threat.

The Africa Report

30 June 2020 8:04 AM
The Africa Report

29 June 2020 8:08 AM

Malawi' has a new President as Lazarus  Chakwera sworn in as  after re-run election.
 
Nigeria's President  Buhari expresses concern over new regional currency-ECO.

The Africa Report

29 June 2020 6:59 AM
The Africa Report

25 June 2020 8:04 AM

Vote counting under way in Malawi's presidential election rerun.

Cameroon’s aid workers welcome high profile calls from Nobel Luaretess for COVID-19 cease-fire.

The Africa Report

24 June 2020 8:03 AM

Al-Shabab strikes again- this time claims responsibility for suicide attack outside Turkish base in Somalia.

More than Forty years later, the elite school, Eton apologises to Nigerian ex-student for racism.

The Africa Report

23 June 2020 8:15 AM

Malawi heads to historic election today.

ICC hears prosecutor's appeal against Laurent Gbagbo's acquittal underway.

The Africa Report

22 June 2020 8:05 AM

Zimbabwe health minister charged over virus kit scandal as hundreds of doctors, nurses go on strike.

Egypt President says he is committed to a diplomatic solution to Ethiopia's dam crisis.

UPDATE: 12,957 recoveries for Gauteng as SA records 8,728 new infections

World Local

Only grades R, 6 and 11 to return to school on Monday - Basic Education Dept

Local

Gauteng healthcare system starting to feel the pinch - report

Local

EWN Highlights

Take SAA's severance packages or risk it with liquidation, dept to unions

3 July 2020 8:01 AM

Concerns raised as DBE sends grades R, 6 & 11 pupils back to school

3 July 2020 6:33 AM

SA records close to 9,000 daily infections, death toll now sits at 2,844

3 July 2020 6:22 AM

