Streaming issues? Report here
Bongani Bingwa 702 Gradient Bongani Bingwa 702 Gradient
Breakfast with Bongani Bingwa
06:00 - 09:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: The Clement Manyathela Show
See full line-up
Breakfast with Bongani Bingwa
06:00 - 09:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
UPDATE: 12,957 recoveries for Gauteng as SA records 8,728 new infections Health Minister Zweli Mkhize announced on Thursday that the number of national recoveries so far is 81,999. 2 July 2020 11:13 PM
[LISTEN] Appeal for contributions to help build a new home for Limpopo family The family members are reported to be living in a broken-down shack in the village of Maelula and sleeping on a cold floor. 2 July 2020 5:42 PM
Gauteng healthcare system starting to feel the pinch - report Eyewitness News reporter Kgomotso Modise has the details on the provincial command council COVID-19 update. 2 July 2020 4:40 PM
View all Local
Mass participation in municipal affairs is needed - Kimi Makwetu The auditor-general says people need to act in curbing irregular expenditure shown in municipal audits. 2 July 2020 7:58 AM
[WATCH LIVE] President Cyril Ramaphosa answers your COVID-19 questions The Presidency says that it will be a public platform to address all the questions on issues and challenges currently facing socie... 1 July 2020 6:01 PM
Metrorail gradually phases in limited services on Wednesday Metrorail said the trial trips would stress-test operational plans which need to comply with COVID-19 regulations. 1 July 2020 10:34 AM
View all Politics
Small Business Focus: Onion peeler lessons for SMEs Pavlo Phitidis tells more about a strategy that he has been using for years and how to apply this in a business. 2 July 2020 9:42 PM
Personal Finance Feature - Equity fund vs index investing Personal financial adviser Warren Ingram says active fund managers in South Africa have had a terrible time. 2 July 2020 8:43 PM
Meat importers say FairPlay’s dumping concerns is just a COVID-19 blame game Association of Meat Importers and Exporters CEO Paul Matthew says there are mechanisms to deal with a possibility of dumping 2 July 2020 8:05 PM
View all Business
Swing City's Graeme Watkins on the Standard Bank (virtual) Jazz Festival This weekend, South African jazz lovers were blown away by the glorious sounds streaming into living rooms courtesy of Swing City. 2 July 2020 11:52 AM
Car insurance from R180 per month – and you don’t pay if you don’t drive Meet Alex Thomson of Naked Insurance, a high-tech company with vastly lower operating costs than most traditional insurers. 30 June 2020 8:03 PM
Axe (aka 'Lynx') deodorant has a new scent - 'Africa and Marmite' (not kidding) "We’ve decided to step it up," says Lynx. "With Lynx Marmite, we’re bringing the world of food into the fragrance category." LOL! 30 June 2020 7:25 PM
View all Lifestyle
View all Sport
Swing City's Graeme Watkins on the Standard Bank (virtual) Jazz Festival This weekend, South African jazz lovers were blown away by the glorious sounds streaming into living rooms courtesy of Swing City. 2 July 2020 11:52 AM
[WATCH] Lifeguards save bride and groom swept into ocean while posing for pic Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook 2 July 2020 8:56 AM
[WATCH] Son interrupts mother Deborah Haynes interview to ask for 2 biscuits Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook 2 July 2020 8:39 AM
View all Entertainment
View all World
View all Africa
View all Opinion

Podcasts

Breakfast with Xolani Gwala
arrow_forward
The Africa Report
arrow_forward
The Africa Report

The Africa Report

3 July 2020 8:15 AM

In about turn- Burundi now changes tack as president declares Covid-19 'biggest enemy.
 
Staying in East Africa-- How to rid East Africa of the millions of locusts? Serve them in a kebab or drive them to cannibalism...Scientists trying different ways...to deal with the locusts.


More episodes from The Africa Report

The Africa Report

3 July 2020 7:09 AM

DR Congo marks independence day under political tensions..as Belgium King apologize for the past.

Gabon senate votes to decriminalise homesexualt

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Africa Report

2 July 2020 8:19 AM

More than 50 killed in Ethiopia protests over popular singer's death.

While the UN Security Council discussed the Ongoing Nile Dam issue Egyptians and Ethiopians trade TIK TOK threat.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Africa Report

30 June 2020 8:04 AM
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Africa Report

29 June 2020 8:08 AM

Malawi' has a new President as Lazarus  Chakwera sworn in as  after re-run election.
 
Nigeria's President  Buhari expresses concern over new regional currency-ECO.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Africa Report

29 June 2020 6:59 AM
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Africa Report

25 June 2020 8:04 AM

Vote counting under way in Malawi's presidential election rerun.

Cameroon’s aid workers welcome high profile calls from Nobel Luaretess for COVID-19 cease-fire.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Africa Report

24 June 2020 8:03 AM

Al-Shabab strikes again- this time claims responsibility for suicide attack outside Turkish base in Somalia.

More than Forty years later, the elite school, Eton apologises to Nigerian ex-student for racism.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Africa Report

23 June 2020 8:15 AM

Malawi heads to historic election today.

ICC hears prosecutor's appeal against Laurent Gbagbo's acquittal underway.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Africa Report

22 June 2020 8:05 AM

Zimbabwe health minister charged over virus kit scandal as hundreds of doctors, nurses go on strike.

Egypt President says he is committed to a diplomatic solution to Ethiopia's dam crisis.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

UPDATE: 12,957 recoveries for Gauteng as SA records 8,728 new infections

World Local

Only grades R, 6 and 11 to return to school on Monday - Basic Education Dept

Local

Gauteng healthcare system starting to feel the pinch - report

Local

EWN Highlights

Take SAA's severance packages or risk it with liquidation, dept to unions

3 July 2020 8:01 AM

Concerns raised as DBE sends grades R, 6 & 11 pupils back to school

3 July 2020 6:33 AM

SA records close to 9,000 daily infections, death toll now sits at 2,844

3 July 2020 6:22 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA