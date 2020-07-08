The Clement Manyathela Show Guests Kgathatso Tlhakudi - Acting Director General at Department of Public Enterprises‚

Government, unions reach an agreement to retain over 1000 employees at SAA

The Clement Manyathela Show Guests Dora Sithole - Editor at True Love Magazine Prof Anton Harber - Caxton Professor of Journalism at Wits University Asanda Sizani - Fashion Stylist at Freelance/ Former Elle Fashion Editor

The evolution of South African magazines

Today at 11:05

Listener's Choice: Approaching the courts when you believe you have been bewitched

The Clement Manyathela Show

Guests

Advocate Richard Botha - Commissioner at the CRL Rights Commission

