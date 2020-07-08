Angola wants USD 2 billion in lawsuit against Isabel dos Santos.
Malawi's election cheer dampened by coronavirus surge...says new President
In about turn- Burundi now changes tack as president declares Covid-19 'biggest enemy.
Staying in East Africa-- How to rid East Africa of the millions of locusts? Serve them in a kebab or drive them to cannibalism...Scientists trying different ways...to deal with the locusts.
DR Congo marks independence day under political tensions..as Belgium King apologize for the past.
Gabon senate votes to decriminalise homesexualt
More than 50 killed in Ethiopia protests over popular singer's death.
While the UN Security Council discussed the Ongoing Nile Dam issue Egyptians and Ethiopians trade TIK TOK threat.
Malawi' has a new President as Lazarus Chakwera sworn in as after re-run election.
Nigeria's President Buhari expresses concern over new regional currency-ECO.
Vote counting under way in Malawi's presidential election rerun.
Cameroon’s aid workers welcome high profile calls from Nobel Luaretess for COVID-19 cease-fire.
Al-Shabab strikes again- this time claims responsibility for suicide attack outside Turkish base in Somalia.
More than Forty years later, the elite school, Eton apologises to Nigerian ex-student for racism.