Mnangagwa fires health minister over Covid-19 test kits scandal Amid nurses Arrest
Internet shutdown in Ethiopia enters week 2.
The DRC has dispatched former dispatches former warlords in a desperate move to try and resolve ethnic conflict in that country.
Isabelle Dos Santos breaks silence on latest legal tussle, saying she is willing to negotiate with Angolan law authorities.
Angola wants USD 2 billion in lawsuit against Isabel dos Santos.
Malawi's election cheer dampened by coronavirus surge...says new President
In about turn- Burundi now changes tack as president declares Covid-19 'biggest enemy.
Staying in East Africa-- How to rid East Africa of the millions of locusts? Serve them in a kebab or drive them to cannibalism...Scientists trying different ways...to deal with the locusts.
DR Congo marks independence day under political tensions..as Belgium King apologize for the past.
Gabon senate votes to decriminalise homesexualt
More than 50 killed in Ethiopia protests over popular singer's death.
While the UN Security Council discussed the Ongoing Nile Dam issue Egyptians and Ethiopians trade TIK TOK threat.
Malawi' has a new President as Lazarus Chakwera sworn in as after re-run election.
Nigeria's President Buhari expresses concern over new regional currency-ECO.