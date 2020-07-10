Streaming issues? Report here
The Clement Manyathela Show
09:00 - 12:00
Today at 10:05
Eastern Cape scooter project - a R10m fail
The Clement Manyathela Show
Guests
Siviwe Gwarube
Dr Thobile Mbengashe - Chief Director For Hiv And Aids at National Department Of Health
Today at 11:05
Reading the Preju-dictionary
The Clement Manyathela Show
Guests
Mbali N - Social Innovator, Creator of the Preju-dictionary,
Today at 11:35
Exploring the 5 love languages
The Clement Manyathela Show
Guests
Ilze Alberts - Family Psychologist at ...
Today at 12:10
Girl, 8, missing after falling into canal in Cape Town
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
James Styan
Today at 12:23
MIXED REACTIONS TO PROTEAS' NGIDI'S COMMENTS ON BLACK LIVES MATTER
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Niren Tolsi - freelance journalist at New Frame
Today at 12:27
SIU not investigating Solidarity Fund, but rather COVID-19 complaints
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Karam Singh - Head of legal and investigations at Corruption Watch
Today at 12:45
#BlackBotanistsWeek - a celebration of Black people who love plants
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Mizpah Hoffman - MSc graduate in Botany at Stellenbosch University
Today at 12:52
Political pow-wow:
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Murray Williams - Chief Reporter at Cape Argus
The Clement Manyathela Show
09:00 - 12:00
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
UPDATE: More than 2-million tests conducted in SA, 13,674 new infections Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said on Thursday that South Africa now has 113,061 COVID-19 recoveries. Gauteng has 23,804 recoveries... 9 July 2020 10:51 PM
Cosas insists schools be shut down as regulations are not being adhered to Grades R, 6, 7, 11 and 12 have so far returned to the classroom as part of the Basic Education Department's phased reopening. 9 July 2020 5:56 PM
City of Joburg tables R68.1bn budget for 2020/2021 This follows several delays which saw the Gauteng government throw the book at the city’s council threatening to place it under ad... 9 July 2020 5:25 PM
For anyone to write me off politically at this moment is ill-advised - Gigaba Clement Manyathela chats with former minister Malusi Gigaba in a new feature called #HangingOutwithClement. 9 July 2020 11:50 AM
'It is critical that South Africa brings its public debt under control' RMB CEO James Formby says if the country doesnt control its debt, it will find itself in an economic quagmire. 9 July 2020 8:07 AM
Truck drivers continue with protest despite union's plea for the strike to end All Truck Drivers Foundation Gauteng secretary Mandla Mngomezulu says the union condemn any violence that is brought by protest. 8 July 2020 1:57 PM
Small Business Focus: How to get your marketing right in a shrinking media world Pavlo Phitidis says focus must be on the customer group you are trying to reach. You've got to get your demographics right. 9 July 2020 8:38 PM
Personal Finance Feature: Julia - The super saver Though leaving corporate to venture into tourism has been a big test of resilience, she is still happy with her decision. 9 July 2020 8:02 PM
SA is becoming a country of old people. Median age has risen from 23 to 27 Lumkile Mondi says skills and knowledge that have driven a lot of the growth in the past are going to be undermined. 9 July 2020 7:30 PM
WATCH LIVE: Funeral service for veteran actress Mary Twala The 80-year-old passed away over the weekend at Park Lane hospital in Johannesburg. 9 July 2020 8:29 AM
#Magazines: 'There are definite losses and gains in the move to digital' Clement Manyathela speaks to experts about the evolution of the magazine industry. 8 July 2020 12:05 PM
Shareholder activists grill Santam about 'business interruption insurance' The lockdown did it – not the pandemic – so we can’t pay, argues Santam. Bruce Whitfield interviews Tracey Davies of Just Share. 7 July 2020 6:47 PM
Mosimane: Return to training has been strange Sundowns are in Rustenburg for a mini-training camp in preparation for the resumption of the season, with a date for the resumptio... 9 July 2020 2:32 PM
CSA board denies changing terms of reference for Moroe forensic probe Cricket South Africa's board of directors has denied reports that it attempted to change the terms of reference of a forensic inve... 8 July 2020 9:31 PM
Rhulani Mokwena returns to Mamelodi Sundowns The President of Mamelodi Sundowns, Dr. Patrice Motsepe, welcomed Rhulani Mokwena back home to the Mamelodi Sundowns family as the... 8 July 2020 6:37 PM
[WATCH] 4-year-old sharing her frustrations about COVID-19 lockdown goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 10 July 2020 8:52 AM
[WATCH] WC strong winds causes Simba truck to fall on its side Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 10 July 2020 8:51 AM
[WATCH] Man catches 3-year-old boy thrown from burning building Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 9 July 2020 8:57 AM
UPDATE: More than 2-million tests conducted in SA, 13,674 new infections Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said on Thursday that South Africa now has 113,061 COVID-19 recoveries. Gauteng has 23,804 recoveries... 9 July 2020 10:51 PM
Health Ombud Malegapuru Makgoba to serve in panel of USA COVID-19 vaccine trial Makgoba is one of three non-Americans to serve on this 12 person panel. 8 July 2020 8:14 AM
Breaking the silence: How Claudine Storbeck is amplifying the voice of the deaf Professor Storbeck is advocating for universal screenings to detect deafness in newborns before they are discharged from hospital. 6 July 2020 7:00 PM
Podcasts

Breakfast with Xolani Gwala
The Africa Report
The Africa Report

The Africa Report

10 July 2020 8:05 AM

As Africa passes the 500 000 mark for confirmed Covid-19 cases, the WHO release the latest information on vaccine trials in the continent.

Moved by George Floyd's death, Senegal’s Goree Island renames its main Square.


More episodes from The Africa Report

The Africa Report

9 July 2020 8:11 AM

Mnangagwa fires health minister over Covid-19 test kits scandal Amid nurses Arrest

Internet shutdown in Ethiopia enters week 2.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Africa Report

8 July 2020 8:03 AM

The DRC has dispatched former dispatches former warlords in a desperate move to try and resolve ethnic conflict in that country.

Isabelle Dos Santos breaks silence on latest legal tussle, saying she is willing to negotiate with Angolan law authorities.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Africa Report

6 July 2020 8:04 AM

 Angola wants USD 2 billion in lawsuit against Isabel dos Santos.

Malawi's election cheer dampened by coronavirus surge...says new President

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Africa Report

3 July 2020 8:15 AM

In about turn- Burundi now changes tack as president declares Covid-19 'biggest enemy.
 
Staying in East Africa-- How to rid East Africa of the millions of locusts? Serve them in a kebab or drive them to cannibalism...Scientists trying different ways...to deal with the locusts.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Africa Report

3 July 2020 7:09 AM

DR Congo marks independence day under political tensions..as Belgium King apologize for the past.

Gabon senate votes to decriminalise homesexualt

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Africa Report

2 July 2020 8:19 AM

More than 50 killed in Ethiopia protests over popular singer's death.

While the UN Security Council discussed the Ongoing Nile Dam issue Egyptians and Ethiopians trade TIK TOK threat.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Africa Report

30 June 2020 8:04 AM
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Africa Report

29 June 2020 8:08 AM

Malawi' has a new President as Lazarus  Chakwera sworn in as  after re-run election.
 
Nigeria's President  Buhari expresses concern over new regional currency-ECO.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Africa Report

29 June 2020 6:59 AM
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

'I would not say COVID-19 is airborne at this stage, I would want more info'

Local

EC tender was for 100 clinics, not ambulances - Fabkomp director

Politics

COVID-19 vaccine could be available in Africa in the first quarter of 2021

Local

Former State Security DG Maqetuka to appear at Zondo Commission today

10 July 2020 8:54 AM

As cold front hits SA, GP residents urged to be cautious with heating devices

10 July 2020 8:48 AM

DA wants EC Health Dept placed under administration in wake of scooter bungle

10 July 2020 8:11 AM

