Sudden death of Ivory Coast leader throws the Presidential vote into turmoil.
Sudan scraps public flogging and alcohol ban for non-Muslims
As Africa passes the 500 000 mark for confirmed Covid-19 cases, the WHO release the latest information on vaccine trials in the continent.
Moved by George Floyd's death, Senegal’s Goree Island renames its main Square.
Mnangagwa fires health minister over Covid-19 test kits scandal Amid nurses Arrest
Internet shutdown in Ethiopia enters week 2.
The DRC has dispatched former dispatches former warlords in a desperate move to try and resolve ethnic conflict in that country.
Isabelle Dos Santos breaks silence on latest legal tussle, saying she is willing to negotiate with Angolan law authorities.
Angola wants USD 2 billion in lawsuit against Isabel dos Santos.
Malawi's election cheer dampened by coronavirus surge...says new President
In about turn- Burundi now changes tack as president declares Covid-19 'biggest enemy.
Staying in East Africa-- How to rid East Africa of the millions of locusts? Serve them in a kebab or drive them to cannibalism...Scientists trying different ways...to deal with the locusts.
DR Congo marks independence day under political tensions..as Belgium King apologize for the past.
Gabon senate votes to decriminalise homesexualt
More than 50 killed in Ethiopia protests over popular singer's death.
While the UN Security Council discussed the Ongoing Nile Dam issue Egyptians and Ethiopians trade TIK TOK threat.