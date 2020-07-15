Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 13:35
Nedbank Business Ignite
The Azania Mosaka Show
Guests
Matsi Modise - Founder at Furaha Afrika Holdings
Khutsiso Kgale - Owner of KLM HIGH-Giene Solutions
Today at 13:46
Navigating Covid-19 to win at Work and Life with Nikki Bush - The need for improvisation
The Azania Mosaka Show
Guests
Nikki Bush, Human Potential and Parenting Expert
Today at 14:05
Masterclass on Boxing
The Azania Mosaka Show
Guests
Peter Leopeng
Today at 15:16
EWN: Hangberg residents win matter against the city of Cape Town
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Jarita Kassen, EWN Reporter
Today at 15:51
Homeless back on City of Tshwane streets
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Selby Bokaba, Executive Director, Strategic Communication City of Tshwane
Today at 16:20
RX Radio winner of the Reboot Health and Wellness innovation challenge.
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Chris Booth
Alaweyah Mogali, Young Reporters who was on the team
Today at 18:20
ZOOM: Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Chris Steward - Portfolio Manager at Ninety One
Today at 18:39
Basic income grant could be a massive game changer in SA
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Prof Stephen Deverux - SA/UK Bilateral Research Chair in Social Protection for Food Security at Centre of Excellence in Food Security at the University of the Western Cape
Today at 18:48
There is a strong indication that some insurers may be reconsidering their position - ICA
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Ryan Woolley - CEO at Insurance Claims Africa
Today at 19:08
Business Unusual - Internet of things
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Cliff de Wit - CTO and Co-Founder at Dexterity Digital
Today at 19:19
SKYPE: Capitec upping its credit life insurance premiums
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wendy Knowler - Consumer Journalist at ...
'The ANC integrity commission makes recommendations but the NEC has final word' Commission chairperson George Mashamba reflects on the duties of the ruling party's integrity body. 15 July 2020 12:06 PM
Shut down schools until after SA COVID-19 peak - Teacher union Sadtu General-secretary Mugwena Maluleke says now is the time to save pupils' lives. 15 July 2020 7:34 AM
We urge survivors of COVID-19 infection to tell their stories - Zweli Mkhize Health Minister Zweli Mkhize says the focus is on the establishment of committees at ward level and to also tackle the stigma. 14 July 2020 9:30 AM
Is Huawei an arm of the Chinese army or is Donald Trump (and the UK) full of it? No Chinese company is immune to the state, says Alistair Fairweather. But security concerns don't tell the whole story. 15 July 2020 12:35 PM
[WATCH] John Kani rallies a suffering nation to ‘buy local’ in emotional new ad It’s game time, Mzansi, says legend-of-legends John Kani. Arabile Gumede interviews advertising expert Andy Rice. 14 July 2020 7:59 PM
Investing in a pandemic: Gold remains the gold standard Gold is glittering. Arabile Gumede asks Izak Odendaal (Investment Analyst at Old Mutual Wealth) to tell us more. 14 July 2020 7:28 PM
[WATCH] John Kani rallies a suffering nation to ‘buy local’ in emotional new ad It’s game time, Mzansi, says legend-of-legends John Kani. Arabile Gumede interviews advertising expert Andy Rice. 14 July 2020 7:59 PM
'1st-time traders are buying the sh*ttiest stocks! Everyone is getting rich!' What is Robinhood? Why is Tesla booming? Arabile Gumede interviews Paul Theron, potty-mouthed MD of Vestact Asset Management. 14 July 2020 7:03 PM
John Kani on his honorary doctorate in literature and his love for stroytelling Wits University has awarded the doctorate in literature in recognition of Kani's contribution to the arts and social justice. 14 July 2020 2:47 PM
Amla: Black lives matter because we're all black Former Proteas batsman Hashim Amla is the latest high profile cricketer to add his name to the growing list of supporters for Lung... 15 July 2020 11:47 AM
Watch this space: Khoza on the resumption of PSL season Irvin Khoza says National Soccer League has handed in to the SA Football Association a proposed date for the season to resume. 13 July 2020 1:40 PM
Khoza: PSL season to be completed within six weeks The 2019/20 PSL season will be completed within the next six weeks - four months after the league was halted due to COVID-19. 13 July 2020 1:04 PM
Podcasts

Breakfast with Xolani Gwala
arrow_forward
The Africa Report
arrow_forward
The Africa Report

The Africa Report

15 July 2020 8:02 AM

Talks on the Nile River dispute between Egypt and Ethiopia end without an agreement.

Woman ‘scam hostage ‘freed after more than a year in Nigerian hotel.


More episodes from The Africa Report

The Africa Report

14 July 2020 8:19 AM

The UN, EU and AU have appealed for restraint in Mali after the deepening political crisis spilled into bloodshed.

Sudan scraps public flogging and alcohol ban for non-Muslims.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Africa Report

13 July 2020 8:17 AM

Sudden death of Ivory Coast leader throws the Presidential vote into turmoil.

Sudan scraps public flogging and alcohol ban for non-Muslims

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Africa Report

10 July 2020 8:05 AM

As Africa passes the 500 000 mark for confirmed Covid-19 cases, the WHO release the latest information on vaccine trials in the continent.

Moved by George Floyd's death, Senegal’s Goree Island renames its main Square.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Africa Report

9 July 2020 8:11 AM

Mnangagwa fires health minister over Covid-19 test kits scandal Amid nurses Arrest

Internet shutdown in Ethiopia enters week 2.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Africa Report

8 July 2020 8:03 AM

The DRC has dispatched former dispatches former warlords in a desperate move to try and resolve ethnic conflict in that country.

Isabelle Dos Santos breaks silence on latest legal tussle, saying she is willing to negotiate with Angolan law authorities.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Africa Report

6 July 2020 8:04 AM

 Angola wants USD 2 billion in lawsuit against Isabel dos Santos.

Malawi's election cheer dampened by coronavirus surge...says new President

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Africa Report

3 July 2020 8:15 AM

In about turn- Burundi now changes tack as president declares Covid-19 'biggest enemy.
 
Staying in East Africa-- How to rid East Africa of the millions of locusts? Serve them in a kebab or drive them to cannibalism...Scientists trying different ways...to deal with the locusts.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Africa Report

3 July 2020 7:09 AM

DR Congo marks independence day under political tensions..as Belgium King apologize for the past.

Gabon senate votes to decriminalise homesexualt

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Africa Report

2 July 2020 8:19 AM

More than 50 killed in Ethiopia protests over popular singer's death.

While the UN Security Council discussed the Ongoing Nile Dam issue Egyptians and Ethiopians trade TIK TOK threat.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

'The ANC integrity commission makes recommendations but the NEC has final word'

Politics

Shut down schools until after SA COVID-19 peak - Teacher union Sadtu

Politics

‘Why are teachers only concerned about their risk?'

EWN Highlights

S. Africans must act better to curb spread if COVID-19 - Cuban doctor in WC

15 July 2020 12:57 PM

Expect more roadblocks and patrols, warns Cele

15 July 2020 12:55 PM

British & Irish Lions' 2021 tour of South Africa to go ahead as scheduled

15 July 2020 12:40 PM

