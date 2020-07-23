Streaming issues? Report here
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Today at 19:08
Keep Good Company is an experience design lab and acadamy aiming to drive behavioural change for business and government
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Michal Luptak - Founder at Keep Good Company
Today at 19:18
Personal Finance Feature: Investing in retirement funds, who sells them, what do they do and are they all the same?
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Warren Ingram - Personal Financial Advisor and Executive Director at Galileo Capital
Today at 19:33
Small Business Focus
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Pavlo Phitidis - Founder at Aurik Business Accelerator
Latest Local
Online job ads bounce back with an increase in remote jobs South Africa now has only 8% fewer job ads compared to the start of March according to online job aggregator Adzuna. 23 July 2020 5:50 PM
Municipal workers continue to protest in Pretoria over 6,25% wage increase Samwu regional chairperson Nkhetheni Muthavhi says the City of Tshwane has been shifting the goalposts. 23 July 2020 5:38 PM
[LISTEN] Survey shows that adults want schools closed for now University of Johannesburg's Prof Kate Alexander joined Joanne Joseph on the line to share more on the findings. 23 July 2020 5:11 PM
View all Local
Gauteng Premier David Makhura recovers from COVID-19 David Makhura will resume his duties after successfully completing his 14-day self-isolation since testing positive for COVID-19. 23 July 2020 4:02 PM
President Cyril Ramaphosa to address the nation at 8pm tonight According to the Presidency, the address follows a number of meetings of Cabinet and the National Coronavirus Command Council. 23 July 2020 3:20 PM
Caller says Mkhize must take blame for health system and stop 'scapegoating' A listener tells The Clement Manyathela Show that the government was supposed to make sure our health system is working properly. 23 July 2020 11:38 AM
View all Politics
'Repo rate cuts not enough, SA needs to implement structural reforms urgently' Representatives of two banks comment on the SARB's widely anticipated announcement of a 25 basis point cut in the repo rate. 23 July 2020 6:51 PM
Govt to ban blacklisting of consumers whose records have been hit by COVID-19? A consultation document published by the Democratic Alliance (DA) showed that the Department of Trade and Industry was considering... 23 July 2020 11:15 AM
Relief ahead for Constantia Insurance clients with policies 'cancelled' in March Wendy Knowler says the company's now giving effect to court ruling that there was no legal basis for cancelling 1000s of policies. 22 July 2020 8:26 PM
View all Business
How habits have become entrenched during the pandemic Payflex head of business development Cassidi Beck shares her insights. 23 July 2020 3:39 PM
Experts present new research on mental health in SA workplace during COVID-19 Sadag research shows mental health problems in the South African work space amid COVID-19. 23 July 2020 2:42 PM
Common web conferencing mistakes (such as camera angle) and how to overcome them Human potential expert Nikki Bush says If you just get the basics rights, it elevates your credibility and your connectability. 22 July 2020 3:02 PM
View all Lifestyle
How the internet reacted to Liverpool finally lifting the Premier League trophy Liverpool had mathematically won the Premier League title on 25 June but had to wait almost a month to see Jordan Henderson lift t... 23 July 2020 12:39 PM
OBITUARY: 'Baboo' Ebrahim - humble master of the art of spin bowling The KZN Cricket Union pays tribute to Ismail 'Baboo' Ebrahim, an orthodox left-arm spin bowler whose influence on the art of spin... 21 July 2020 2:45 PM
Kaunda Ntunja hailed as pioneer who inspired others to be commentators Sports writer Sbu Mjikeliso pays tribute to the beloved SuperSport commentator. 21 July 2020 1:55 PM
View all Sport
To be in broadcasting you have to be interesting and interested - Anele Mdoda Clement Manyathela chats to 947 Breakfast Club host Anele Mdoda on #HangingOutwithClement. 23 July 2020 11:55 AM
[WATCH] Brothers jump from third floor window to escape fire Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 23 July 2020 8:34 AM
[WATCH] Mamela, my car is flat I need to charge it, load shedding upsets us all Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 23 July 2020 8:33 AM
View all Entertainment
UPDATE: 572 new coronavirus-related deaths, Gauteng recoveries reach 77,397 The number of national recoveries so far is 229,175. There were 13,150 new infections. 22 July 2020 11:18 PM
Could this be the answer to Eskom’s failures? Meet the man shining a renewable light at the end of the loadshedding tunnel. 20 July 2020 7:00 PM
Health Ombud Malegapuru Makgoba to serve in panel of USA COVID-19 vaccine trial Makgoba is one of three non-Americans to serve on this 12 person panel. 8 July 2020 8:14 AM
View all World
Could this be the answer to Eskom’s failures? Meet the man shining a renewable light at the end of the loadshedding tunnel. 20 July 2020 7:00 PM
Covid-19 makes it clear – African agriculture is vital, now more than ever The economy is shedding jobs – but not in agriculture, says Roux Wildenboer, Head of Agriculture at Absa. 14 July 2020 2:23 PM
World Bank declares Mauritius to be a high-income country It’s official – Mauritius is a rich country. It joins Seychelles as the only other African country on the list. 7 July 2020 8:36 PM
View all Africa
Chicken Licken's humorous new tv ad aims to 'feed your soul' during lockdown The fast-food chain's irreverent new campaign encroaches on the territory traditionally occupied by Nandos, says Andy Rice.  21 July 2020 8:48 PM
New Reep study shows purpose of tobacco ban is being defeated - Yusuf Abramjee A second lockdown survey finds that more people are now buying and also sharing cigarettes as prices skyrocket. 21 July 2020 7:42 PM
Real estate royalty Herschel Jawitz comes clean about his money habits, beliefs Bruce Whitfield talks to Jawitz Properties CEO Herschel Jawitz about his attitude to money (hopes, fears, successes, failures...). 20 July 2020 8:13 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

Breakfast with Xolani Gwala
arrow_forward
The Africa Report
arrow_forward
The Africa Report

The Africa Report

23 July 2020 8:24 AM

The DR Congo lifts its Covid-19 state of emergency, while Tanzania’s president declares the country free from Covid-19.

In Uganda, Bobi Wine launches a new party as President Yoweri Museveni seeks nomination papers as the governing party’s candidate.


More episodes from The Africa Report

The Africa Report

22 July 2020 8:17 AM

Sudan's Omar Al Bashir and allies are on trial for leading the 1989 coup that brought him to power.

 Ivory Coast’s governing party says it has asked President Alassane Ouattara to run again for a third term.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Africa Report

21 July 2020 8:04 AM

Police in Zimbabwe say more than 100 000 people have been arrested in the country for Covid-19 lockdown violations.

Sudan's army launches legal action against 'insulting' activists.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Africa Report

20 July 2020 8:06 AM

Africa split over its three contenders for a high-profile World Trade Organization seat.

Sudan's army launches legal action against 'insulting' activists

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Africa Report

17 July 2020 8:04 AM

The latest in the Nile River dam saga – Sudan blasts unilateral move as Ethiopia starts filling the Grand renaissance dam.

African researchers are at the forefront on Covid-19 fight with Nigerian researchers working on a low cost testing kit

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Africa Report

16 July 2020 8:03 AM

The Gulf of Guinea re-emerges as a hot spot for piracy, says a global insurer.

Kenya’s wildlife reserves are threatened as tourists stay away

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Africa Report

15 July 2020 8:02 AM

Talks on the Nile River dispute between Egypt and Ethiopia end without an agreement.

Woman ‘scam hostage ‘freed after more than a year in Nigerian hotel.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Africa Report

14 July 2020 8:19 AM

The UN, EU and AU have appealed for restraint in Mali after the deepening political crisis spilled into bloodshed.

Sudan scraps public flogging and alcohol ban for non-Muslims.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Africa Report

13 July 2020 8:17 AM

Sudden death of Ivory Coast leader throws the Presidential vote into turmoil.

Sudan scraps public flogging and alcohol ban for non-Muslims

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Africa Report

10 July 2020 8:05 AM

As Africa passes the 500 000 mark for confirmed Covid-19 cases, the WHO release the latest information on vaccine trials in the continent.

Moved by George Floyd's death, Senegal’s Goree Island renames its main Square.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

EWN Highlights

Gauteng SMMEs, township economy to get R250mn boost

23 July 2020 6:06 PM

Tshegofastso Pule's family doubt arrested suspect acted alone in her murder

23 July 2020 5:58 PM

Over 13,000 SA health workers contract coronavirus

23 July 2020 5:25 PM

