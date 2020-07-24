The DR Congo lifts its Covid-19 state of emergency, while Tanzania’s president declares the country free from Covid-19.
In Uganda, Bobi Wine launches a new party as President Yoweri Museveni seeks nomination papers as the governing party’s candidate.
Sudan's Omar Al Bashir and allies are on trial for leading the 1989 coup that brought him to power.
Ivory Coast’s governing party says it has asked President Alassane Ouattara to run again for a third term.
Police in Zimbabwe say more than 100 000 people have been arrested in the country for Covid-19 lockdown violations.
Sudan's army launches legal action against 'insulting' activists.
Africa split over its three contenders for a high-profile World Trade Organization seat.
The latest in the Nile River dam saga – Sudan blasts unilateral move as Ethiopia starts filling the Grand renaissance dam.
African researchers are at the forefront on Covid-19 fight with Nigerian researchers working on a low cost testing kit
The Gulf of Guinea re-emerges as a hot spot for piracy, says a global insurer.
Kenya’s wildlife reserves are threatened as tourists stay away
Talks on the Nile River dispute between Egypt and Ethiopia end without an agreement.
Woman ‘scam hostage ‘freed after more than a year in Nigerian hotel.
The UN, EU and AU have appealed for restraint in Mali after the deepening political crisis spilled into bloodshed.
Sudan scraps public flogging and alcohol ban for non-Muslims.
Sudden death of Ivory Coast leader throws the Presidential vote into turmoil.
