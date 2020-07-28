Freed ex-president Laurent Gbagbo wants a passport to return to the Ivory Coast.
Ethiopia reads mischief in Egypt plan for a Somaliland military base..
Zimbabwe's governing party threatens to expel the United States Ambassador, calling him a “thug” ahead of a march by the Opposition.
The month-long internet shutdown cost Ethiopia over $100m says internet body
Somalia removes its prime minister in a no-confidence vote.
Senegal is open for tourists again and is offering free Covid testing for all tourists before they leave the country.
Weekly WHO update: There are concerns about health workers on the continent. The WHO and the Africa CDC form a Covid-19 traditional remedy team.
Patrice Lumumba's daughter demands her father's 'relics' from Belgium.
The DR Congo lifts its Covid-19 state of emergency, while Tanzania’s president declares the country free from Covid-19.
In Uganda, Bobi Wine launches a new party as President Yoweri Museveni seeks nomination papers as the governing party’s candidate.
Sudan's Omar Al Bashir and allies are on trial for leading the 1989 coup that brought him to power.
Ivory Coast’s governing party says it has asked President Alassane Ouattara to run again for a third term.
Police in Zimbabwe say more than 100 000 people have been arrested in the country for Covid-19 lockdown violations.
Sudan's army launches legal action against 'insulting' activists.
Africa split over its three contenders for a high-profile World Trade Organization seat.
The latest in the Nile River dam saga – Sudan blasts unilateral move as Ethiopia starts filling the Grand renaissance dam.
African researchers are at the forefront on Covid-19 fight with Nigerian researchers working on a low cost testing kit