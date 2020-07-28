Streaming issues? Report here
Gauteng acting health MEC takes on 'fighting COVID-19, saving lives' challenge Jacob Mamabolo in hot seat as Health MEC Bandile Masuku takes a leave of absence pending probe into corruption allegations. 30 July 2020 5:51 PM
Human Rights Commission to use its subpoena powers to access COVID-19 contracts The SAHRC says it has to ensure that there is fairness and accountability regarding the allocation of public contracts. 30 July 2020 5:22 PM
Scopa chair calls for criminal probe into Diko, Masuku PPE tender allegations Mkhuleko Hlengwa said the PPE contract linked to King Madzikane II should be subjected to a 'comprehensive criminal investigation... 30 July 2020 5:14 PM
'My single most important aim is for load shedding to disappear from face of SA' The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Eskom interim chair and Health Ombud, Prof. Malegapuru Makgoba. 30 July 2020 6:20 PM
Pushing corruption cases through judiciary alone is very slow - Whistle-blower Kenyan John Githongo says Parliament is the first stop in talking about accountability on behalf of the people of South Africa. 30 July 2020 3:46 PM
'Leave of absence is like a naughty corner, it will not affect their pockets' Political analyst Xolani Dube gives his take on the expectation that top officials will take leave following COVID-19 corruption c... 30 July 2020 2:20 PM
Kodak shares soar as it pivots to manufacturing ingredients for Covid-19 drugs Kodak's repositioned itself so well, its share price jumped by more than 30% after already surging over 1000% in two days. 30 July 2020 8:52 PM
What does the contentious Regulation 28 mean for your retirement funds? On The Money Show, finance expert Warren Ingram explains why he believes the pros of the regulation outweigh the cons. 30 July 2020 8:23 PM
Tourism industry welcomes easing of regulations, 'but we need to do more soon' TBCSA CEO Tshifhiwa Tshivengwa responds to new measures that allow intra-provincial leisure travel and accommodation bookings. 30 July 2020 7:38 PM
More insurers ready to 'settle' business interruption claims Guardrisk's announced it will settle 700 small business claims, other insurance companies are following suit says Wendy Knowler. 29 July 2020 8:43 PM
Huge food market development at V&A 'will give smaller businesses a chance' The exciting new project at the V&A Waterfront is going ahead in anticipation of tourism opening up, says CEO David Green. 29 July 2020 7:40 PM
[LISTEN] How to cope with caution fatigue as COVID-19 takes its toll on most Human potential and parenting expert Nikki Bush suggests ways to cope with the phenomenon. 29 July 2020 3:23 PM
PSL boss Irvin Khoza confirms first PSL teams to enter bio-bubble On Monday, the League Board of Governors gave the green light for the season to resume from 8 August. 28 July 2020 1:43 PM
'We need deeper interrogation into corporate governance practices at Cricket SA' Casac's Lawson Naidoo shares why he believes an inquiry is needed into racism and governance problems in cricket. 27 July 2020 4:09 PM
How to stay motivated and exercising during COVID-19 with Sam The Challenger Samuel Hlonyana says the most important thing about the challenge is that it is is not about the sugar but to develop a habit. 25 July 2020 11:23 AM
We were under real lockdown during the state of emergency in 1986 - Romeo Kumalo Businessman, entrepreneur and broadcaster, Romeo Kumalo shares his family life, favourite songs and plans for the future. 30 July 2020 2:56 PM
[WATCH] Super fragile, isolated, I’m in a psychosis, song on COVID-19 goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 30 July 2020 11:18 AM
[WATCH] Man pretending to be hit by golf ball to scare golfers goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 30 July 2020 9:33 AM
UPDATE: 63% COVID-19 recovery rate as SA death toll reaches 7,497 The number of national recoveries so far is 297,967, which translates to a recovery rate of 63%. Gauteng has 105,614 recoveries. 29 July 2020 10:41 PM
Could this be the answer to Eskom’s failures? Meet the man shining a renewable light at the end of the loadshedding tunnel. 20 July 2020 7:00 PM
Health Ombud Malegapuru Makgoba to serve in panel of USA COVID-19 vaccine trial Makgoba is one of three non-Americans to serve on this 12 person panel. 8 July 2020 8:14 AM
Covid-19 makes it clear – African agriculture is vital, now more than ever The economy is shedding jobs – but not in agriculture, says Roux Wildenboer, Head of Agriculture at Absa. 14 July 2020 2:23 PM
World Bank declares Mauritius to be a high-income country It’s official – Mauritius is a rich country. It joins Seychelles as the only other African country on the list. 7 July 2020 8:36 PM
World Bank declares once-poor Tanzania a middle-income country It’s official - Tanzania, though not yet rich, is no longer poor. Bruce Whitfield interviews Lee Kasumba (Africa State of Mind). 7 July 2020 8:09 PM
Making sense of Old Mutual's suspension from Zimbabwe Stock Exchange The Zim govt has scapegoated Old Mutual because its currency has "fallen through the floor", says Africa At Work's Dianna Games. 28 July 2020 8:43 PM
Racing cars and toothpaste? Linking them looks like desperation, says ad fundi Andy Rice tells The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield why the Aquafresh Ultimate advert deserves a zero rating. 28 July 2020 8:14 PM
Who's the winner as MAQ takes on Sunlight Liquid in dishwashing foam-off? Can 'cheeky upstarts' successfully take on market leaders? Branding expert Andy Rice comments on the elements required. 28 July 2020 7:31 PM
Breakfast with Xolani Gwala
The Africa Report
28 July 2020 8:25 AM

There are more deadly shootings in Darfur as Sudan prepares to send troops

The United States Ambassador to eSwatini and wants a Constitutional change to stop the King's lavish spending.


The Africa Report

30 July 2020 8:04 AM

Freed ex-president Laurent Gbagbo wants a passport to return to the Ivory Coast.

Ethiopia reads mischief in Egypt plan for a Somaliland military base..

The Africa Report

29 July 2020 8:05 AM

Zimbabwe's governing party threatens to expel the United States Ambassador, calling him a “thug” ahead of a march by the Opposition.

The month-long internet shutdown cost Ethiopia over $100m says internet body

The Africa Report

27 July 2020 7:59 AM

Somalia removes its prime minister in a no-confidence vote.

Senegal is open for tourists again and is offering free Covid testing for all tourists before they leave the country.

The Africa Report

24 July 2020 8:05 AM

Weekly WHO update:  There are concerns about health workers on the continent. The WHO and the Africa CDC form a Covid-19 traditional remedy team.

Patrice Lumumba's daughter demands her father's 'relics' from Belgium.

The Africa Report

23 July 2020 8:24 AM

The DR Congo lifts its Covid-19 state of emergency, while Tanzania’s president declares the country free from Covid-19.

In Uganda, Bobi Wine launches a new party as President Yoweri Museveni seeks nomination papers as the governing party’s candidate.

The Africa Report

22 July 2020 8:17 AM

Sudan's Omar Al Bashir and allies are on trial for leading the 1989 coup that brought him to power.

 Ivory Coast’s governing party says it has asked President Alassane Ouattara to run again for a third term.

The Africa Report

21 July 2020 8:04 AM

Police in Zimbabwe say more than 100 000 people have been arrested in the country for Covid-19 lockdown violations.

Sudan's army launches legal action against 'insulting' activists.

The Africa Report

20 July 2020 8:06 AM

Africa split over its three contenders for a high-profile World Trade Organization seat.

Sudan's army launches legal action against 'insulting' activists

The Africa Report

17 July 2020 8:04 AM

The latest in the Nile River dam saga – Sudan blasts unilateral move as Ethiopia starts filling the Grand renaissance dam.

African researchers are at the forefront on Covid-19 fight with Nigerian researchers working on a low cost testing kit

'Leave of absence is like a naughty corner, it will not affect their pockets'

Politics

'What renewal? Thabo Mbeki was a president before, what did he do?'

Local

City of Joburg on a mission to resolve long-standing problem of unpaid bills

Local

New curfew may not help, says group representing hospitality, tourism industry

30 July 2020 8:50 PM

SAHRC concerned by patient-doctor ratio at Nasrec field hospital

30 July 2020 8:47 PM

COVID-19 could make more communities vulnerable to human trafficking: UNODC

30 July 2020 8:32 PM

