Freed ex-president Laurent Gbagbo wants a passport to return to the Ivory Coast.
Ethiopia reads mischief in Egypt plan for a Somaliland military base..
Activists and opposition parties in Zimbabwe vow to defy police and continue with their protest action.
The killer of Rafiki, Uganda’s famous silver back mountain gorilla, has been sentenced to 11 years imprisonment.
Zimbabwe's governing party threatens to expel the United States Ambassador, calling him a “thug” ahead of a march by the Opposition.
The month-long internet shutdown cost Ethiopia over $100m says internet body
There are more deadly shootings in Darfur as Sudan prepares to send troops
The United States Ambassador to eSwatini and wants a Constitutional change to stop the King's lavish spending.
Somalia removes its prime minister in a no-confidence vote.
Senegal is open for tourists again and is offering free Covid testing for all tourists before they leave the country.
Weekly WHO update: There are concerns about health workers on the continent. The WHO and the Africa CDC form a Covid-19 traditional remedy team.
Patrice Lumumba's daughter demands her father's 'relics' from Belgium.
The DR Congo lifts its Covid-19 state of emergency, while Tanzania’s president declares the country free from Covid-19.
In Uganda, Bobi Wine launches a new party as President Yoweri Museveni seeks nomination papers as the governing party’s candidate.
Sudan's Omar Al Bashir and allies are on trial for leading the 1989 coup that brought him to power.
Ivory Coast’s governing party says it has asked President Alassane Ouattara to run again for a third term.
Police in Zimbabwe say more than 100 000 people have been arrested in the country for Covid-19 lockdown violations.
Sudan's army launches legal action against 'insulting' activists.
Africa split over its three contenders for a high-profile World Trade Organization seat.
