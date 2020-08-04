Streaming issues? Report here
The Azania Mosaka Show
13:00 - 15:00
Today at 13:35
Women's Month - Negotiating your salary
The Azania Mosaka Show
Guests
Anja van Beek - Talent Strategist, Leadership Expert and Executive Coach
Today at 14:05
What is Facebook doing to prevent fake news, an boycott from advertisers ?
The Azania Mosaka Show
Guests
Aïda Ndiaye - Public Policy Manager, Programs and Campaigns, EMEA
Today at 14:35
Car Feature - Technical Issues on your car
The Azania Mosaka Show
Guests
Nicol Louw - Technical Specialist and Former Technical Editor for Car Magazine
Today at 15:45
South Africans are more scare of unemployment than contracting Covid-19
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Andrea Rademeyer, Ask Afrika CEO & Founder
Today at 15:52
Interview
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Today at 16:45
Heineken not leaving SA as reported
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Millicent Maroga, HEINEKEN South Africa’s Corporate Affairs Director
Today at 16:53
RASA pleads with restaurants to comply with the law until the law is changed
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Wendy Alberts, CEO of Restaurant Association of SA
Today at 17:20
Will the ANC take heed of Cosatu's threats?
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Ralph Mathekga
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Norman Mackechnie - Portfolio Manager at Momentum Asset Management
Today at 18:39
Cashbuild acquires the Building Company
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Werner De Jager - CEO at Cashbuild
Today at 19:08
Heroes and Zeros, with Andy Rice
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Andy Rice - Branding and Advertising Expert at ...
Today at 19:18
Africa Business Focus
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Lee Kasumba - Host at Africa State of Mind
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: How it works – macro geopolitical and economic trends
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Bronwyn Williams - Trend Translator and Future Finance Specialist at Flux Trends
Latest Local
Technology 'has helped compensate for some of downsides of social distancing' Professor of sociology at university of the Witwatersrand prof David Dickinson discusses how social distancing impact us. 4 August 2020 12:07 PM
Act, Mr Ramaphosa! Cosatu wants special courts to tackle COVID-19 corruption On Monday, the federation released a statement expressing its concern over allegations of corruption against state officials. 3 August 2020 6:27 PM
Soweto, Ivory Park affected as Eskom implements load reduction in four provinces In Gauteng, residents in many parts of Ivory Park and Soweto will be affected from 5pm until 10pm. 3 August 2020 6:00 PM
View all Local
It is scandalous for Eskom to say I participated in corrupt activities - Koko The power utility's former head of generation and others are being taken to court to recoup R3.8-billion lost to corruption. 4 August 2020 11:25 AM
Busisiwe Mkhwebane to investigate COVID-19 related corruption The Public Protector says her office cannot just sit and watch the country burn due to unscrupulousness dealings. 4 August 2020 8:02 AM
This is intimidation, this is a way to silence Norma Gigaba - Advocacy group EWN reporter Veronica Mokhoali says Wise 4 Africa supports Norma amid malicious damage to property and crimen injuria charges. 3 August 2020 4:40 PM
View all Politics
Kodak shares soar as it pivots to manufacturing ingredients for Covid-19 drugs Kodak's repositioned itself so well, its share price jumped by more than 30% after already surging over 1000% in two days. 30 July 2020 8:52 PM
What does the contentious Regulation 28 mean for your retirement funds? On The Money Show, finance expert Warren Ingram explains why he believes the pros of the regulation outweigh the cons. 30 July 2020 8:23 PM
Tourism industry welcomes easing of regulations, 'but we need to do more soon' TBCSA CEO Tshifhiwa Tshivengwa responds to new measures that allow intra-provincial leisure travel and accommodation bookings. 30 July 2020 7:38 PM
View all Business
'Verify that the institution you want to study at is registered and accredited' Independent Institute of Education's Nola Payne unpacks factors pupils should consider when deciding on a tertiary institution. 4 August 2020 12:40 PM
There is no evidence that COVID-19 is transmitted through breast milk - Expert Azania Mosaka speaks to registered dietitian Dr Chantell Witten about breastfeeding and precautions moms can take amid COVID-19. 3 August 2020 3:27 PM
Zoom into an exciting online event on ‘Parenting in Lockdown' Mandy Wiener and her entertaining guest panel will share their experiences - and thankfully some great advice - around homeschooli... 3 August 2020 11:58 AM
View all Lifestyle
PSL boss Irvin Khoza confirms first PSL teams to enter bio-bubble On Monday, the League Board of Governors gave the green light for the season to resume from 8 August. 28 July 2020 1:43 PM
'We need deeper interrogation into corporate governance practices at Cricket SA' Casac's Lawson Naidoo shares why he believes an inquiry is needed into racism and governance problems in cricket. 27 July 2020 4:09 PM
How to stay motivated and exercising during COVID-19 with Sam The Challenger Samuel Hlonyana says the most important thing about the challenge is that it is is not about the sugar but to develop a habit. 25 July 2020 11:23 AM
View all Sport
[WATCH] Karens are not happy by negative use of their names Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 4 August 2020 8:45 AM
[WATCH] Adrenaline junkie 73-year-old grandpa jumps off cliff into water Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 4 August 2020 8:44 AM
[WATCH] The Kiffness creates parody song about ANC Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 3 August 2020 8:42 AM
View all Entertainment
COVID-19 UPDATE: SA recovery rate reaches 69% The cumulative number of confirmed COVID-19 cases is 516,862. There were 5,377 new infections. 3 August 2020 10:47 PM
Microsoft wants to buy TikTok. Donald Trump gives it 45 days to negotiate [EXPLAINED] The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Craig Wilson, Editor at Stuff Magazine. 3 August 2020 7:23 PM
Climate Consciousness: This Wits professor has Earth's interests at heart Scientists are stepping into the political arena to persuade politicians to take decisions that will save us from climate change. 3 August 2020 7:00 PM
View all World
WATCH: Zimbabwe's President Mnangagwa addresses the nation After a series of protests and uproar about the treatment of civilians, including the jailing of some, Zimbabwe's President will a... 4 August 2020 9:55 AM
Shoprite pulls the plug on Nigeria (pop 206m) – trouble for SA companies abroad? Shoprite is exiting the oil-rich but spending-money-poor nation. Bruce Whitfield interviews Dianna Games (Africa At Work). 3 August 2020 6:34 PM
'The level of suppression has blocked many Zimbabweans from taking action' Zimbabwean human rights lawyer Doug Coltart says the brutality under President Emmerson Mnangagwa's regime is utterly horrific. 3 August 2020 5:29 PM
View all Africa
I collect cars. I’m a big Aston Martin and Ferrari guy - Vusi Thembekwayo Bruce Whitfield interviews Vusi Thembekwayo about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.). 3 August 2020 8:06 PM
How to gain a sense of purpose and spark 'outrageous achievement' "When your thoughts are centred around the meaning of your life, you unleash immeasurable power,” says author Richard Wright. 3 August 2020 7:36 PM
Eskom wants its stolen money back – from Koko, Molefe, Singh, etc and the Guptas The process to recover the looted billions has begun. Bruce Whitfield talks to Steven Powell, Director in Forensics at ENS Africa. 3 August 2020 6:27 PM
View all Opinion

The Africa Report
arrow_forward
The Africa Report

The Africa Report

4 August 2020 8:13 AM

Africa’s biggest retailer, Shoprite, exits Nigeria after 15 years.

Rwanda and Kenya reopen their skies in time for the peak tourism season. But Tanzania bans Kenya’s airline.


More episodes from The Africa Report

The Africa Report

3 August 2020 8:06 AM

Rwanda and Kenya reopen their skies in time for the peak tourism season. But Tanzania bans Kenya’s airline.  

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Africa Report

31 July 2020 8:13 AM

Activists and opposition parties in Zimbabwe vow to defy police and continue with their protest action.

The killer of Rafiki, Uganda’s famous silver back mountain gorilla, has been sentenced to 11 years imprisonment.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Africa Report

30 July 2020 8:04 AM

Freed ex-president Laurent Gbagbo wants a passport to return to the Ivory Coast.

Ethiopia reads mischief in Egypt plan for a Somaliland military base..

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Africa Report

29 July 2020 8:05 AM

Zimbabwe's governing party threatens to expel the United States Ambassador, calling him a “thug” ahead of a march by the Opposition.

The month-long internet shutdown cost Ethiopia over $100m says internet body

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Africa Report

28 July 2020 8:25 AM

There are more deadly shootings in Darfur as Sudan prepares to send troops

The United States Ambassador to eSwatini and wants a Constitutional change to stop the King's lavish spending.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Africa Report

27 July 2020 7:59 AM

Somalia removes its prime minister in a no-confidence vote.

Senegal is open for tourists again and is offering free Covid testing for all tourists before they leave the country.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Africa Report

24 July 2020 8:05 AM

Weekly WHO update:  There are concerns about health workers on the continent. The WHO and the Africa CDC form a Covid-19 traditional remedy team.

Patrice Lumumba's daughter demands her father's 'relics' from Belgium.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Africa Report

23 July 2020 8:24 AM

The DR Congo lifts its Covid-19 state of emergency, while Tanzania’s president declares the country free from Covid-19.

In Uganda, Bobi Wine launches a new party as President Yoweri Museveni seeks nomination papers as the governing party’s candidate.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Africa Report

22 July 2020 8:17 AM

Sudan's Omar Al Bashir and allies are on trial for leading the 1989 coup that brought him to power.

 Ivory Coast’s governing party says it has asked President Alassane Ouattara to run again for a third term.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

