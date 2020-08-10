Mauritius oil spill: Locals scramble to contain environmental catastroph.
Kenyan Treasury rejects a 1000 US Dollar pension for ex-Members of Parliament
As Cabo Delgado insurgency attacks continue, pressure grows for South Africa's military to intervene.
Influential African writers call for the suspension of Zimbabwe from the AU and SADC, as President Emmerson Mnangangwa addresses the nation.
There is a major internet boost for Africa as a major broadband company doubles its capacity on the continent.
Africa’s biggest retailer, Shoprite, exits Nigeria after 15 years.
Rwanda and Kenya reopen their skies in time for the peak tourism season. But Tanzania bans Kenya’s airline.
Activists and opposition parties in Zimbabwe vow to defy police and continue with their protest action.
The killer of Rafiki, Uganda’s famous silver back mountain gorilla, has been sentenced to 11 years imprisonment.
Freed ex-president Laurent Gbagbo wants a passport to return to the Ivory Coast.
Ethiopia reads mischief in Egypt plan for a Somaliland military base..
Zimbabwe's governing party threatens to expel the United States Ambassador, calling him a “thug” ahead of a march by the Opposition.
The month-long internet shutdown cost Ethiopia over $100m says internet body
There are more deadly shootings in Darfur as Sudan prepares to send troops
The United States Ambassador to eSwatini and wants a Constitutional change to stop the King's lavish spending.