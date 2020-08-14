Streaming issues? Report here
The Clement Manyathela Show
09:00 - 12:00
Today at 09:33
The Naked Scientist answers all you wanted to know about science,even the wacky questions
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Chris Smith
Today at 09:40
The Naked Scientist answers all you wanted to know about science,even the wacky questions
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Chris Smith
Today at 09:50
The Naked Scientist answers all you wanted to know about science,even the wacky questions
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Chris Smith
Today at 09:50
feedback with listener- Teboho
The Clement Manyathela Show
Today at 10:08
International news with Deutsche Welle in Berlin
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 10:16
Bonang Mohale- Jail the thieves
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Bonang Mohale - CEO at Business Leadership South Africa (BLSA).
Today at 10:33
Impact of deeds office closures on property industry
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Jedd Grimbeek - Western Cape Property Development Forum and MD of MDA Projects
Today at 10:35
Cooking with Clement
The Clement Manyathela Show
Guests
Moagu Seshoene, Founder of The Lazy Makoti
Today at 10:45
Western Cape Provincial Economic and tourism update with Minister David Maynier
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
David Maynier - at Western Cape MEC for Economic Affairs
Today at 11:05
The future now with Dr Roze Phillips
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Dr Roze Phillips - Futurist, Medical Doctor and the group executive for people and culture at ABSA
Today at 11:05
Relationship focus- Entanglements with friends
The Clement Manyathela Show
Guests
Dr Elna Rudolph
Today at 11:35
Relationships focus cont'd
The Clement Manyathela Show
Today at 12:10
cosatu on nedlac
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Matthew Parks - Parliamentary Coordinator at COSATU
Today at 12:23
Unemployed Graduates Movement to march to the Union Buildings
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Today at 12:27
LATEST OIL SPILL, FURTHER EVIDENCE THAT FOSSIL FUELS AND EXTRACTIVES DESTRUCT
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Liz McDaid
Liz McDaid - Energy Consultant at Southern African Faith Communities' Environment Institute,
Today at 12:33
- seri on marikana
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Nomzamo Zondo - Director Of Litigation at Seri-Sa
Nomzamo Zondo, Socio-Economic Rights Institute head of litigation
Today at 12:45
Western Cape to develop a legislation for CCTV camera law - Vumacom responds
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Ricky Croock, Vumacam CEO
Ricky Croock - Tactical Operations Manager at Css
Today at 12:52
The news week that was
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Tanya Farber - Journalist: Times Live / Sunday Times at Times Media Group
Tanya Farber - Journalist And Author at Freelancer
Up Next: The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
See full line-up
See full line-up
The Clement Manyathela Show
09:00 - 12:00
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Prepare yourselves, Stage two load shedding resumes on Friday morning The power utility says the power cuts will begin at 8am and will continue until 10pm. 14 August 2020 8:00 AM
COVID-19 UPDATE: SA recoveries reach 437,617, a 76% recovery rate The number of confirmed cases is 572,865. There were 260 new coronavirus-related deaths, bringing the total number to 11,270. 13 August 2020 11:14 PM
In few weeks there'll be a second vaccine trial and another in September - MRC Dr Glenda Gray has suggested that health officials go back to communities and trace hotspots areas. 13 August 2020 5:22 PM
View all Local
'Widows of those killed days before Marikana massacre also waiting for justice' EWN assignments editor Gia Nicolaides says days before the infamous massacre, 10 people were killed. 14 August 2020 7:40 AM
'Govt can't simply be a spectator if fuel retailers to survive drop in sales' Namibia's government assisted Covid-hit retailers, but SA doesn't understand how the industry works says Reggie Sibiya (FRA CEO). 13 August 2020 6:50 PM
'ANC executives, please, you have messed up. Get out,' says Bantu Holomisa United Democratic Movement leader Bantu Holomisa has proposed that there be an interim government. 13 August 2020 6:08 PM
View all Politics
Feel you've missed the money boat? Don't fall into the FOMO investment trap! Bruce Whitfield and personal finance expert Warren Ingram get to grips with why perhaps you shouldn't, if you didn't... 13 August 2020 8:43 PM
Keen to buy a Cape Town landmark? Virtual ownership is yours with a new game If you can't afford to buy a property, no matter. 'Landlord GO' allows you to become a tycoon in the Mother City, or elsewhere. 13 August 2020 7:57 PM
Booze ban's effect on women in the industry needs more attention - Gin pioneer Inverroche Distillery spearheaded a 'gin revolution' in SA. Lorna Scott details the wide-reaching effects of the alcohol ban. 13 August 2020 7:10 PM
View all Business
702 bids farewell to Joanne Joseph Station Manager Thabisile Mbete says Joanne has contributed to, and shaped, important social and political narratives in SA 13 August 2020 5:25 PM
WATCH LIVE: Bob Mabena remembered at virtual memorial service The broadcaster died earlier this week after suffering a cardiac arrest. 13 August 2020 3:19 PM
[LISTEN] Highlighting the under-representation of women in science UP associate professor of physics Mmantsae Moche Diale details the problem and shares more on her journey into physics. 13 August 2020 12:01 PM
View all Lifestyle
'The amount of support I have back home is incredible, says motorcyclist Binder Brad Binder has become the first South African to win a MotoGP premier class race. 13 August 2020 1:52 PM
Lorch and Shonga may lack match fitness when they return - Mazola Molefe The club has said in a statement that the two will be able to play once disciplinary processes have been finalised. 12 August 2020 1:56 PM
Ramaphosa congratulates Brad Binder on his MotoGP victory The motorcycle racer flew the South African flag high with his first win in the MotoGP premier class on Sunday. 9 August 2020 5:14 PM
View all Sport
[VIDEO] Teen pleads for help after miniature pinscher was mauled to death Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 14 August 2020 8:48 AM
[WATCH] Venezuelan soccer commentary dubbed into recent soccer match goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 14 August 2020 8:47 AM
If I felt bad I sang a song, when I sing I feel better - Dr Rebecca Malope Clement Manyathela chats to award-winning gospel artist Dr Rebecca Malope on #HangingOutwithClement. 13 August 2020 11:53 AM
View all Entertainment
Beirut blast: 'Think of an apocalyptic movie, that is what it looks like' South African broadcaster living in Lebanon Mia Verdoorn Shamma reflects on how the country looks like after the two explosions. 7 August 2020 7:35 AM
Good news for local citrus industry: Bumper season expected for US exports Justin Chadwick (Citrus Growers' Association) says it's all thanks to the perceived immune-boosting attraction of Vitamin C. 6 August 2020 8:38 PM
View all World
Nigerian Afrobeats star aims to raise $20m to fund the continent's musicians 'Mr Eazi' launched the Africa Music Fund to support the continent's creative talent. Bruce Whitfield interviews Lee Kasumba. 6 August 2020 9:03 PM
Absa wins international award for its response to Covid-19 The bank is one of only six in the world to be recognised in this way for outstanding performance during the global health crisis. 5 August 2020 11:38 AM
WATCH: Zimbabwe's President Mnangagwa addresses the nation After a series of protests and uproar about the treatment of civilians, including the jailing of some, Zimbabwe's President will a... 4 August 2020 9:55 AM
View all Africa
'Govt can't simply be a spectator if fuel retailers to survive drop in sales' Namibia's government assisted Covid-hit retailers, but SA doesn't understand how the industry works says Reggie Sibiya (FRA CEO). 13 August 2020 6:50 PM
Why NetFlorist should be congratulated for bringing back whiny Harold Branding expert Andy Rice explains why NetFlorist's radio campaign is his advertising hero of the week. 11 August 2020 8:14 PM
It’s far less risky to lend to a female entrepreneur than a male one - research Studies across the world and industries consistently show women-entrepreneurs have a better risk profile, says Janeesha Perumal. 11 August 2020 9:26 AM
View all Opinion

Breakfast with Xolani Gwala
The Africa Report
The Africa Report

The Africa Report

14 August 2020 8:28 AM

Rebels seize a port in gas-rich northern Mozambique.

A Ugandan teenager joins the presidential race, challenging long time ruler Yoweri Museveni.


More episodes from The Africa Report

The Africa Report

13 August 2020 8:05 AM

Clashes between soldiers and civilians in South Sudan Leave more than 100 people dead

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Africa Report

12 August 2020 8:02 AM

Namibia plans to auction off fishing quotas to raise funds for Covid-19 medicine.

Ivory Coast’s Alassane Quattara confirms he will run for a third term as President.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Africa Report

11 August 2020 8:25 AM

Some African countries are facing environmental disasters – Kenya is fighting a fire in Tsavo Park, while Mauritius is battling to control an oil spill.

In Rwanda, people caught breaking Covid-19 restrictions are being sent to late night lectures.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Africa Report

10 August 2020 8:21 AM

Mauritius oil spill: Locals scramble to contain environmental catastroph.

Kenyan Treasury rejects a 1000 US Dollar pension for ex-Members of Parliament

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Africa Report

7 August 2020 8:04 AM
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Africa Report

6 August 2020 8:12 AM

As Cabo Delgado insurgency attacks continue, pressure grows for South Africa’s military to intervene.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Africa Report

5 August 2020 8:13 AM

Influential African writers call for the suspension of Zimbabwe from the AU and SADC, as President Emmerson Mnangangwa addresses the nation.

There is a major internet boost for Africa as a major broadband company doubles its capacity on the continent.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Africa Report

4 August 2020 8:13 AM

Africa’s biggest retailer, Shoprite, exits Nigeria after 15 years.

Rwanda and Kenya reopen their skies in time for the peak tourism season. But Tanzania bans Kenya’s airline.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Africa Report

3 August 2020 8:06 AM

Rwanda and Kenya reopen their skies in time for the peak tourism season. But Tanzania bans Kenya’s airline.  

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

'Widows of those killed days before Marikana massacre also waiting for justice'

Politics

Prepare yourselves, Stage two load shedding resumes on Friday morning

Local

702 bids farewell to Joanne Joseph

Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

We'll let you know, when we know – Eskom on status of loadshedding

14 August 2020 9:07 AM

Alcohol industry says it’s hoping ban on sale of liquor will be lifted soon

14 August 2020 8:30 AM

Balance between protecting health, livelihoods needed, says Makhura

14 August 2020 8:28 AM

